CBS News Affirms President Trump Has the Southern Border Under Control Despite Biden’s Lies

Even CBS News has to admit President Donald Trump’s illegal immigration crackdown is working. A reporter says their crew went to the border and did not see one would-be illegal alien trying to sneak into the United States.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Immigration and border reporter at CBS:



“We did not see a single migrant or asylum seeker. Typically when we go to the border, we at least see one group of people who are trying to cross into the US illegally. We did not see a single migrant.”



The Trump effect! 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/elaSotwcbj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 9, 2025

Is she bragging or complaining? 🤣🤣🤣 — OG BKNY75 (@BKNY75) March 9, 2025

Wow when CBS morning is reporting on this then you know it must be so good that even the legacy media can’t hide their surprise. — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) March 9, 2025

Wonder how painful this was for poor CBS to report this. 😂 — Julie McBane (@julie_mcbane) March 9, 2025

They’re probably upset. The Democrat Party has bungled the illegal immigration issue so badly Trump can solely and truthfully claim credit for fixing it.

Democrats played absolutely no part in ending it. Commenters have the receipts.

CBS border reporter STUNNED due to no migrant or asylum seekers anywhere…



Zero illegal crossings spotted.



Trump’s shadow alone shut it down!



The wall’s back, and America’s winning.



The invaders are running scared! 🇺🇸 — Troop (@troopmeta) March 9, 2025

Trump’s border policies are working—illegal crossings are down. It’s clear that a strong stance on immigration helps restore order and security. — Kentucky Kernels Of Truth (@TrackDaddyKy) March 9, 2025

Looks like Trump's border policies are making a difference — JT (@_CryptoJT_) March 9, 2025

Some commenters say keeping would-be illegal aliens out of the country is going great but feel more needs to be done with deportations.

Turning off the faucet is great but it doesn’t fix the knee deep water in the house. The deportation numbers still suck. — Rhino (@RhinoSaid) March 9, 2025

They would be a lot better if people in power weren’t sabotaging ICE raids! There are mayors of sanctuary cities protecting illegal immigrants, lawyers and congressman giving detailed instructions to illegals on how to evade ICE. They’re working upstream at this point. — Miss B if you please (@MissB53) March 9, 2025

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says they’ve identified two people who were leaking ICE raid details.

Trump’s success at the border only highlights what an enormous liar former President Joe Biden was.

"I don't have the power to control the border" Lies from Joe Biden. — RedPill 🇺🇸🙏🏻 (@RedPillSweep) March 9, 2025

We didn’t need a bill, we just needed Trump — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) March 9, 2025

Turns out you just needed a new president to secure the border 👍🏻 — AJH - Question Everything (@1_2_question) March 9, 2025

Yeah the red carpet has been rolled up now that we have a real President. — VoteRight (@voterightshop) March 9, 2025

It turns out President Trump was 100% right during his congressional speech last week. All we needed was a new president to end the border crisis and turn the tide on illegal immigration.