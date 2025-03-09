Palate Cleanse: Paws and Enjoy Video of AI Cats Taking Over a McDonald's...
CBS News Affirms President Trump Has the Southern Border Under Control Despite Biden’s Lies

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  10:30 PM on March 09, 2025
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Even CBS News has to admit President Donald Trump’s illegal immigration crackdown is working. A reporter says their crew went to the border and did not see one would-be illegal alien trying to sneak into the United States.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

They’re probably upset. The Democrat Party has bungled the illegal immigration issue so badly Trump can solely and truthfully claim credit for fixing it.

Democrats played absolutely no part in ending it. Commenters have the receipts.

Some commenters say keeping would-be illegal aliens out of the country is going great but feel more needs to be done with deportations.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says they’ve identified two people who were leaking ICE raid details.

Trump’s success at the border only highlights what an enormous liar former President Joe Biden was.

It turns out President Trump was 100% right during his congressional speech last week. All we needed was a new president to end the border crisis and turn the tide on illegal immigration.

