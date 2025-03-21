'I Feel Born Again': George Glezmann Arrives Home, Thanks Trump Administration for Freeing Him

Yesterday, the family of American tourist George Glezmann received some outstanding news from Secretary of State Marco Rubio. After spending more than two years being held hostage in Afghanistan by the Taliban -- simply for being an American -- the Trump administration had negotiated his immediate release.

George Glezmann is free. George was wrongfully detained in Afghanistan for two and a half years, but now he’s on his way to be reunited with his wife Aleksandra. Welcome home, George! 🇺🇸 — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) March 20, 2025

Glezmann's wife was quick to thank the Trump administration after Rubio informed her of her husband's release:

'I can’t wait to see George and help him on his road to recovery as we rebuild our lives. Since the first day of the Trump administration his team has focused on securing George’s safe release. The skill and dedication demonstrated by Secretary Rubio, Mr. Waltz, and Mr. Boehler has been refreshing. It is clear to us that their dedication to the American people is unwavering.'

This morning, Glezmann landed at Joint Base Andrews and gave a few emotional comments about his freedom, also expressing his overwhelming gratitude to Trump, Rubio, and other administration officials who had been working with Qatar to secure his release.

WELCOME HOME, George Glezmann! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/TbPTsG6Z3M — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) March 21, 2025

'I feel, like, born again ... I got no words to express my gratitude for my liberty.'

It was a great moment for Glezmann and his family.

It also continues the Trump administration's series of successes in freeing Americans who had been taken hostage or imprisoned during the Biden years. This includes Marc Fogel, who had been detained for years in Russia and left behind by Biden, an American who had been held in Belarus, and six Americans who were hostages in Venezuela.

All he needed to be released was a new President. — Dad of B.S. 🇺🇸 🦁 BS Not Allowed 🥰 1A 2A + More (@DadOfBS) March 21, 2025

Amazing how that works, isn't it?

A man that will never stop being grateful that Trump was President to gain his release! Thank you to be best president ever for working for the citizens. Everyone is important to Trump. — odeldori (@OD_1204_) March 21, 2025

Despite the left's repeated attempts to claim that Trump only cares about 'his billionaire friends,' all of his actions to free hostages demonstrate that he loves America and cares about all Americans, particularly those who the Biden administration shamefully neglected.

George Glezmann…

Held by The Taliban for two years…

Returned home…

Thank you President Trump and Marco Rubio…

🫡🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/gQZfFecLs3 — Southern Grace 🔥✨ (@southgrace427) March 21, 2025

President Trump brings yet another American home!



George Glezmann says, “Thank God He’s Back in the White House.”



Amen to that. Welcome Home! pic.twitter.com/4u9S3SV1pW — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) March 21, 2025

A side benefit of Glezmann's freedom is that the United States didn't have to trade anyone for him. According to Fox News, the Taliban released him to maintain a diplomatic relationship with Qatar, which the Trump administration had been pressuring to make the release happen.

George Glezmann has arrived at Joint Base Andrews after being held hostage by the Taliban for more than 2 years. This administration secured his release without trading anyone for him. The prior administration abandon him. pic.twitter.com/u57anwBbVJ — Burnin_T_Ranch (@BurninTRanch) March 21, 2025

Biden abandoned him. Trump brought him home. That sums up the last four years. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 21, 2025

It also reminds us of a couple of astronauts who recently returned to Earth, thanks to the Trump administration and Elon Musk.

From hostages to abandoned astronauts - Trump is bringing them home — Calling Occupants of Interplanetary Craft (@PalominoOMG) March 21, 2025

And Democrats in America STILL won't celebrate even that.

Which is like not cheering for the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team. That's how broken the Democrats are today.

Because Trump gets it done. no weak deals, no bending the knee. The Taliban knows America is back. Trump brings them home. Strength wins. — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) March 21, 2025

The Trump doctrine of 'peace through strength' seems to be working really well so far.

We're sure that, at least for George Glazmann and other recently freed hostages, it beats the Biden administration's doctrine of 'Don't.'