'Victim Blaming' Alert! The New Republic Knows Who 'Set Tesla on Fire' (Just...
Completely FAKE! Sean Parnell Just ENDED the Fake-News Spreading NYT and We Are...

'I Feel Born Again': George Glezmann Arrives Home, Thanks Trump Administration for Freeing Him

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 2:40 PM on March 21, 2025
Twitchy

Yesterday, the family of American tourist George Glezmann received some outstanding news from Secretary of State Marco Rubio. After spending more than two years being held hostage in Afghanistan by the Taliban -- simply for being an American -- the Trump administration had negotiated his immediate release. 

Glezmann's wife was quick to thank the Trump administration after Rubio informed her of her husband's release: 

'I can’t wait to see George and help him on his road to recovery as we rebuild our lives. Since the first day of the Trump administration his team has focused on securing George’s safe release. The skill and dedication demonstrated by Secretary Rubio, Mr. Waltz, and Mr. Boehler has been refreshing. It is clear to us that their dedication to the American people is unwavering.'

This morning, Glezmann landed at Joint Base Andrews and gave a few emotional comments about his freedom, also expressing his overwhelming gratitude to Trump, Rubio, and other administration officials who had been working with Qatar to secure his release. 

'I feel, like, born again ... I got no words to express my gratitude for my liberty.' 

It was a great moment for Glezmann and his family. 

It also continues the Trump administration's series of successes in freeing Americans who had been taken hostage or imprisoned during the Biden years. This includes Marc Fogel, who had been detained for years in Russia and left behind by Biden, an American who had been held in Belarus, and six Americans who were hostages in Venezuela. 

Amazing how that works, isn't it? 

Despite the left's repeated attempts to claim that Trump only cares about 'his billionaire friends,' all of his actions to free hostages demonstrate that he loves America and cares about all Americans, particularly those who the Biden administration shamefully neglected. 

A side benefit of Glezmann's freedom is that the United States didn't have to trade anyone for him. According to Fox News, the Taliban released him to maintain a diplomatic relationship with Qatar, which the Trump administration had been pressuring to make the release happen.

It also reminds us of a couple of astronauts who recently returned to Earth, thanks to the Trump administration and Elon Musk. 

And Democrats in America STILL won't celebrate even that. 

Which is like not cheering for the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team. That's how broken the Democrats are today. 

The Trump doctrine of 'peace through strength' seems to be working really well so far.

We're sure that, at least for George Glazmann and other recently freed hostages, it beats the Biden administration's doctrine of 'Don't.'

