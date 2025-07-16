Gavin Newsom’s San Francisco: Walgreens Manager Convicted of Assaulting Shoplifter
Reality Checks About What the Left's Violent Rhetoric Has Caused Makes Dem Heads Explode at Hearing

Doug P. | 1:05 PM on July 16, 2025
Twitchy

Today the House Homeland Security Committee is having a hearing about "how NGOs facilitated the Biden border crisis" and the Democrats are getting triggered by the truth (as usual), but we'll get to that in a minute: 

What: A full Committee hearing entitled, “An Inside Job: How NGOs Facilitated the Biden Border Crisis.”

When: Wednesday, July 16, 2025 at 10:00AM ET

Where: 310 Cannon House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Mike Howell
President, The Oversight Project

Ali Hopper
President and Founder, GUARD Against Trafficking

Julio Rosas
National Correspondent, Blaze Media

During the hearing, one Democrat tried to cut off a witness for simply pointing out that attacks on ICE officers have skyrocketed at least in no small part because of the Democrats' insane "Nazi gestapo" rhetoric. Rep. Bennie Thompson tried to claim that was outside the scope of the hearing (we're guessing that blaming Trump for the attacks on ICE would NOT be outside the scope of the hearing). Watch: 

As usual, the Democrats can't handle the truth.

Julio Rosas had some bonus reality checks for the Democrats, and they did not like having to hear this:

Gavin Newsom’s San Francisco: Walgreens Manager Convicted of Assaulting Shoplifter
Amy Curtis
Truth nuke INCOMING:

"I'm here testifying today as a proud Latino, but most importantly, I'm here as an American citizen!" 

"The rhetoric coming from one side of the aisle...They want to view Latinos simply as a underclass, to siphon votes and fear-monger from every time that there's an election." 

"It is DISGUSTING to see them criticize that recent raid in Ventura County, where they found unaccompanied minors working alongside convicted sex offenders at a cannabis farm!" 

"Now we got to keep them there or else are we gonna get high, If we can't have unaccompanied minors harvest our weed?!" 

Through all we now know the Democrats continue to defend criminal illegals and attempt to prevent their deportations while apparently having no problem at all with unaccompanied minors being used as slave labor (or perhaps even worse) on weed farms and in other areas. The Left's "priorities" are quite clear.

But you wouldn't know that by listening to these Democrats. 

*****

