Chuck Schumer Hauls NPR and PBS Into the Dems' 'People Will Die' Talking Points Clown Car

There is nothing that the Republicans can propose or pass as legislation that the Democrats will not claim "people will die" if it happens. From the repeal of net neutrality to tax cuts to DOGE cuts we've heard the same fearmongering from the Left for many years.

Now that taxpayer funding for NPR and PBS is on the chopping block, we've found the latest thing that will kill us. Chuck Schumer has followed up Dem Sen. Amy Klobuchar's dire warning about what defunding NPR and PBS could bring about with the most predictable warning ever:

Chuck Schumer: Sometimes "public broadcasting" is the only way people can get information on natural disasters:



“It’s a matter of life and death."



The ‘people will die’ talking point was issued over NPR/PBS defunding. Of course it was. https://t.co/6uY2jnEply pic.twitter.com/wQgZqTINeS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 16, 2025

Does anybody at all take these people seriously anymore?

They either think people in rural communities don’t have any Internet or believe their voters think that.



Not to mention any local television network will have wall-to-walk coverage of any regional disaster.



So tired of them and their ridiculous melodrama. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 16, 2025

It's all they've got at this point.

New DNC fear mongering talking point has gone out. It's nonsense.

Having experienced several natural disasters (earthquake, tornado, hurricane) in both the city and in rural America, not one time have I tuned into PBS or NPR for alerts or updates. I listened to local news. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 16, 2025

If you tuned into PBS or NPR during a tornado warning you might only hear "see we told you that you should have cared more about acting on climate change -- we now join Antiques Roadshow, already in progress."

