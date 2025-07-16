Chuck Schumer Hauls NPR and PBS Into the Dems' 'People Will Die' Talking Points Clown Car

Gavin Newsom’s San Francisco: Walgreens Manager Convicted of Assaulting Shoplifter
Doug P. | 1:28 PM on July 16, 2025
Twitter

There is nothing that the Republicans can propose or pass as legislation that the Democrats will not claim "people will die" if it happens. From the repeal of net neutrality to tax cuts to DOGE cuts we've heard the same fearmongering from the Left for many years. 

Now that taxpayer funding for NPR and PBS is on the chopping block, we've found the latest thing that will kill us. Chuck Schumer has followed up Dem Sen. Amy Klobuchar's dire warning about what defunding NPR and PBS could bring about with the most predictable warning ever: 

Does anybody at all take these people seriously anymore? 

It's all they've got at this point. 

If you tuned into PBS or NPR during a tornado warning you might only hear "see we told you that you should have cared more about acting on climate change -- we now join Antiques Roadshow, already in progress."

*****

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it and protect the bloated bureaucracy via fearmongering. 

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

