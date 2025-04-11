BYE, KAREN: Greenland Base Commander Relieved of Her Post After Publicly Undermining VP Visit

A Tale of Two Rivers: Trump Stops Water Delivery in Response to Mexico...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on April 11, 2025

The left in America seems bound and determined to test every limit of how far they can go and what they can get away with in terms of their crazed (and often violent) anti-Trump rhetoric. Every day, they are testing, probing, and pushing the envelope. This is not surprising. Many of them are Marxists. As one of the most infamous Marxists once said, 'You probe with bayonets: if you find mush, you push. If you find steel, you withdraw.' 

Well, someone should tell leftists serving in our military that we have new leadership in town and the days of 'mush' are over. The American military is being reforged with steel at a rapid pace.

After JD Vance recently visited Greenland, one officer learned that lesson the hard way. 

Space Force Col. Susannah Meyers, commander of the U.S. military base in Greenland, took it upon herself to apologize for Vance's visit to everyone at the base, including people from Greenland and Denmark. 

The post continues: 

She wrote that she 'spent the weekend thinking about Friday's visit -- the actions taken, the words spoken, and how it must have affected each of you.' 

'I do not presume to understand current politics, but what I do know is the concerns of the U.S. administration discussed by Vice President Vance on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base.' 

'I commit that, for as long as I am lucky enough to lead this base, all of our flags will fly proudly -- together.'

The email was sent to all base personnel, including those from Denmark and Greenland.

Big mistake, Colonel. HUGE mistake. 

Military officers do not get to publicly undermine the Commander-in-Chief like that. Or his representative, the Vice President of the United States.

Many immediately demanded harsh consequences for Meyers. 

Welp. It didn't take long for the swift sword of 'find out' to come swinging Meyers's way. 

Last night, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense and Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell posted the following statement on X: 

'Loss of confidence in her ability to lead.' 

Yes, she exhibited her lack of ability in that regard quite well. 

Actions, meet consequences. 

We're sure the left, particularly those who have not served a single day in the military, will screech that this is 'censorship' and 'FASCISM!' Because that's what they say about everything. 

What this looks like to everyone else is a return to professionalism, standards, and accountability in our armed forces. 

Meyers, of course, is not the first officer to be removed for insubordination. 

Navy Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield also found out the hard way that you don't get to cosplay as a 'resister' when you are wearing our nation's uniform. 

Defense Secretary Hegseth has his work cut out for him in removing all of these officers who were elevated during the Obama and Biden administrations because of their 'wokeness.' 

But based on how quickly he is taking action against insubordinates, we're confident he can get the job done.

That post concludes with the words, 'She is lucky she is not being charged under the UCMJ.' 

Well, it's early yet. We don't know if she will be court-martialed. For now, Hegseth has just taken the most immediate, justified, and necessary action: removing Meyers from her command. 

Some or all of that still could happen. 

All we know now is that Pituffic Space Base, Greenland, now has a proper officer in charge.

Hegseth recently promised that the ONLY criteria for the military under his leadership is how good you are at your job. And that job is lethality. 

Susannah Meyers not only publicly showed everyone that she wasn't good at her job, but she showed everyone her disloyalty to her oath as well.

She found out that doesn't fly in the United States Armed Forces anymore. 

She found out REAL fast. 

