BYE, KAREN: Greenland Base Commander Relieved of Her Post After Publicly Undermining VP Visit

The left in America seems bound and determined to test every limit of how far they can go and what they can get away with in terms of their crazed (and often violent) anti-Trump rhetoric. Every day, they are testing, probing, and pushing the envelope. This is not surprising. Many of them are Marxists. As one of the most infamous Marxists once said, 'You probe with bayonets: if you find mush, you push. If you find steel, you withdraw.'

Advertisement

Well, someone should tell leftists serving in our military that we have new leadership in town and the days of 'mush' are over. The American military is being reforged with steel at a rapid pace.

After JD Vance recently visited Greenland, one officer learned that lesson the hard way.

Space Force Col. Susannah Meyers, commander of the U.S. military base in Greenland, took it upon herself to apologize for Vance's visit to everyone at the base, including people from Greenland and Denmark.

Col. Susan Meyers, commander of the 821st Space Base Group which oversees the military base in Pituffik, Greenland sent out an email to people working on the base after JD Vance’s visit.



She wrote that she "spent the weekend thinking about Friday's visit -- the actions taken,… pic.twitter.com/33DQj3l1Ff — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 10, 2025

The post continues:

She wrote that she 'spent the weekend thinking about Friday's visit -- the actions taken, the words spoken, and how it must have affected each of you.'



'I do not presume to understand current politics, but what I do know is the concerns of the U.S. administration discussed by Vice President Vance on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base.'



'I commit that, for as long as I am lucky enough to lead this base, all of our flags will fly proudly -- together.'



The email was sent to all base personnel, including those from Denmark and Greenland.

Big mistake, Colonel. HUGE mistake.

Military officers do not get to publicly undermine the Commander-in-Chief like that. Or his representative, the Vice President of the United States.

Many immediately demanded harsh consequences for Meyers.

Colonel Female Fredo must be relieved immediately.



It is intolerable for her to take a political position at all, much less one in opposition to that of her commander in chief.



cc @PeteHegseth @SeanParnellUSA @CynicalPublius @RobManess @JimHansonDC https://t.co/D8OXUeKf7N — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 10, 2025

Reminder that Space Force squadron commander @matthewlohmeier was fired for warning about Marxism spreading in the military.



Here we have a Space Force base commander undermining the vice president overseas and essentially criticizing the policies of the commander-in-chief,… https://t.co/5K4mSC1nuM — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) April 11, 2025

She should be sacked. Immediately. Guilty of insubordination & gross ineptitude. https://t.co/Scnd8dfLW4 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) April 11, 2025

Welp. It didn't take long for the swift sword of 'find out' to come swinging Meyers's way.

Last night, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense and Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell posted the following statement on X:

Actions to undermine the chain of command or to subvert President Trump's agenda will not be tolerated at the Department of Defense.



⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/ITFeGw0kUf pic.twitter.com/MO68aje1X2 — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellATSD) April 11, 2025

Advertisement

'Loss of confidence in her ability to lead.'

Yes, she exhibited her lack of ability in that regard quite well.

Actions, meet consequences.

Tough but fair. Military officers must not allow their personal beliefs to intrude upon their assigned duties. It’s absolutely incomprehensible to me that this officer failed that basic test. This consequence was well deserved and provides an important example to others. https://t.co/wsLAhck0ZQ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) April 11, 2025

We're sure the left, particularly those who have not served a single day in the military, will screech that this is 'censorship' and 'FASCISM!' Because that's what they say about everything.

What this looks like to everyone else is a return to professionalism, standards, and accountability in our armed forces.

I was about to give a hip pocket class on disagreement versus disloyalty today. Then I remembered my golden rule: Never interrupt malign actors when they are busy making mistakes.



This is case in point. — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) April 11, 2025

@PeteHegseth HA!! DUDE, I said, yeah there's no way she's staying. Not even 5 hours later and she's out.

If she is willing to be so public about being a traitor, then she is obviously getting in the way of us acquiring Greenland, too. I'm glad she is out. — 🦉 (@merge777) April 11, 2025

Meyers, of course, is not the first officer to be removed for insubordination.

Advertisement

Navy Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield also found out the hard way that you don't get to cosplay as a 'resister' when you are wearing our nation's uniform.

Defense Secretary Hegseth has his work cut out for him in removing all of these officers who were elevated during the Obama and Biden administrations because of their 'wokeness.'

But based on how quickly he is taking action against insubordinates, we're confident he can get the job done.

Good on @PeteHegseth and his team for their quick action here. https://t.co/4ZffW15Ok4 — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) April 11, 2025

Correct...this colonel, and others I'm hearing about, have a personal agenda that is in conflict with DoD and Admin policy...that is her right, but that right must be exercised by her exit from service, not working to undermine it from within...she is luck she is not being… https://t.co/y0MVRz2hsN — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) April 11, 2025

That post concludes with the words, 'She is lucky she is not being charged under the UCMJ.'

Well, it's early yet. We don't know if she will be court-martialed. For now, Hegseth has just taken the most immediate, justified, and necessary action: removing Meyers from her command.

She should now be court-martialed for conduct unbecoming, busted down a rank, and administratively separated with a reduction in retirement. https://t.co/RKRaLsM3IO — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) April 11, 2025

Advertisement

Some or all of that still could happen.

All we know now is that Pituffic Space Base, Greenland, now has a proper officer in charge.

The American people are getting a rare, unfiltered look into their military. And coming to the sobering realization that rank and competence don’t always go hand in hand.



This is about to change. And change rapidly. https://t.co/bh45Qdaita — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) April 11, 2025

Hegseth recently promised that the ONLY criteria for the military under his leadership is how good you are at your job. And that job is lethality.

Susannah Meyers not only publicly showed everyone that she wasn't good at her job, but she showed everyone her disloyalty to her oath as well.

She found out that doesn't fly in the United States Armed Forces anymore.

She found out REAL fast.