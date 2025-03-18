Drama Queen Alert! NPR Reporter Who Bonked Trump With a Boom Mic 'Driven Into Hiding'

Anti-Trump Leftist Account Celebrates the Day Obamacare Ruined Healthcare for Millions of...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:40 PM on March 18, 2025
Twitchy

Last Friday, an NPR reporter inadvertently bonked President Trump in the head with a boom mic while he was answering a question about Gaza at Joint Base Andrews. Anytime the President gets whipped in the face, it's going to be a news story, and Twitter had a grand old time with a new favorite meme, 'the Trump reaction shot.'

Well, there may be something to that 'accidentally on purpose' bop on the head. 

Soon after the incident, Laura Loomer identified the reporter as Danielle Kurtzleben and, while we generally consider Loomer to be a few cards short of a full deck, she DID reveal some pretty strong leftist leanings held by the reporter, including ties to the gender cult and once saying that Trump was part of the KKK. 

None of that definitively means that she meant to whack the President, of course, but it was enough for Twitter to start speculating about whether it was an accident (it was a very windy day) or yet another lame attempt by the left to show their 'resistance.'

Tragically, now The Daily Mail has reported that being exposed has caused Kurtzleben to 'go into hiding.'

What does 'into hiding' mean, our Twitchy readers smartly ask? 

She ... uhh ... made her Twitter account private. 

No, seriously. That's pretty much it. 

After being named, Kurtzleben made her X account private and has not spoken about the situation. 

DailyMail.com reached out to Kurtzleben, but received a message that she was 'out of the office.' NPR did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

LOL. Why, she's practically in witness protection. Like Henry Hill or Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano.

Twitter had a hard time rustling up any tears of sympathy for Kurtzleben's grueling ordeal. 

The Daily Mail, by its own admission, didn't even get that claim of being 'in hiding' from Kurtzleben herself. 

They just made it up and ran with it.

Many people were outraged that a reporter, ANY reporter, was able to get that close to the President with a boom mic, but no one ever threatened Kurtzleben. 

Everyone on the right just made fun of her. 

Well ... kind of, yeah. 

OUCH. Now, that's not nice. It is accurate perhaps, but not nice at all. 

We're glad that we didn't say it. 

Maybe if Kurtzleben would emerge from 'hiding,' she could just apologize and say that it was a windy day and her arm slipped. Almost every conservative on the planet would immediately forget the incident (except for the memes). 

But it's more profitable for her and The Daily Mail to turn her into a victim. 

Seriously. 

LOL. Every. Single. Time. 

HAHAHAHA. 

If only the made-up story was true, right? 

Threaten? No. A very hard no. 

Mock? Laugh at? Ridicule? Absolutely. 

And if that is too much for Kurtzleben to withstand, maybe journalism isn't the profession for her.

DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS HARASSMENT NPR REPORTER

