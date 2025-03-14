Megyn Kelly Slams Senator Murphy Over Blatant Ambition and Shady New Girlfriend
Resistance From Beyond the Grave: Congressman Posts to X After He Passes Away
VIP
Khalil’s Arrest Video: Cry Me a River, I Won’t Shed a Tear
Hakeem Jeffries Rages as Senate Passes Spending Bill with Help from Schumer-Led Democrats
Bill Burr’s Wild Rant: Likens Elon Musk to Hitler, Questions Why Troops Aren’t...
Scott Jennings Slams CNN’s Fake GOP Town Hall Narrative + Fake Dem ‘Town...
Schumer’s Snooze-Fest Book Tour Set to Get a Reddit Rude Awakening
ICE Snags Another Columbia Protest Punk as Third Bolts Out of the Country
Rubio Gives South African Ambassador the Boot: Rasool’s Trump Tantrum Lands Him on...
Imagine Merrick Garland and Jack Smith Being Forced to Watch What Just Happened...
BREAKING: Senate Votes and There Will Be No Government Shutdown (for a While...
CNN's Credibility Circles the Drain as Host Mangles Rep. McClain’s Name Twice in...
NBC News Never Lets a Crisis Go to Waste As They Blame Horrific...
'Trashing the Climate to Own the Cons'! Here's What Dem Sen. Mark Kelly...

Glare Force One: Reporter Bumps Trump’s Face with Boom Mic and Gets the Presidential Side-Eye

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on March 14, 2025
Pool via AP

A reporter’s boom microphone hit President Donald Trump in the face Friday evening while he was doing a presser before boarding Air Force One. It was a soft bump since the mic has a windscreen muff. That didn’t stop Trump from stopping and making some hilarious faces before laughing off the incident.

Advertisement

Check it out. (WATCH)

Trump handled it with his signature good humor.

Many commenters couldn’t get over how Trump reacted to the whole bizarre moment. Posters loved the glaring presidential side-eye.

We hope that thing was clean.

Some posters are convinced the reporter meant to boop Trump’s face. But, they’re glad it happened because of what it generated. Look at these great pics.

Recommended

Megyn Kelly Slams Senator Murphy Over Blatant Ambition and Shady New Girlfriend
justmindy
Advertisement

Speaking of memes, the first GIF has already dropped. (WATCH)

That’s funny, but Trump’s no dictator. He got a laugh out of it. We got to laugh along and now the moment is being immortalized with memes and GIFs. Sounds almost like a typical day for President Trump when you think about it.

Tags: ACCIDENT AIR FORCE ONE DONALD TRUMP FACE FUNNY JOURNALISTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Megyn Kelly Slams Senator Murphy Over Blatant Ambition and Shady New Girlfriend
justmindy
Scott Jennings Slams CNN’s Fake GOP Town Hall Narrative + Fake Dem ‘Town Halls’ Are ActBlue Fundraisers
Warren Squire
Bill Burr’s Wild Rant: Likens Elon Musk to Hitler, Questions Why Troops Aren’t Taking Him Down
justmindy
Resistance From Beyond the Grave: Congressman Posts to X After He Passes Away
Eric V.
Hakeem Jeffries Rages as Senate Passes Spending Bill with Help from Schumer-Led Democrats
Warren Squire
Rubio Gives South African Ambassador the Boot: Rasool’s Trump Tantrum Lands Him on Persona Non Grata List
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Megyn Kelly Slams Senator Murphy Over Blatant Ambition and Shady New Girlfriend justmindy
Advertisement