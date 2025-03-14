Glare Force One: Reporter Bumps Trump’s Face with Boom Mic and Gets the Presidential Side-Eye

A reporter’s boom microphone hit President Donald Trump in the face Friday evening while he was doing a presser before boarding Air Force One. It was a soft bump since the mic has a windscreen muff. That didn’t stop Trump from stopping and making some hilarious faces before laughing off the incident.

Advertisement

Check it out. (WATCH)

🚨 SEE IT! The moment a reporter accidentally pushes a microphone right into Trump’s face



pic.twitter.com/Wi80HyqZyM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 14, 2025

He handled it very well I would not have 😟 — Unbelievable 🌷🌸🌺 (@JusticeGroupie) March 14, 2025

Trump handled it with his signature good humor.

Many commenters couldn’t get over how Trump reacted to the whole bizarre moment. Posters loved the glaring presidential side-eye.

President Trump’s reaction was hilarious 😂😂 — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) March 14, 2025

That didn’t look like an accident.

Zero apology.

Assault with a fuzzy weapon. 10 years in solitary 😂 — Carolina Patriot (@ACarolinaGuy) March 14, 2025

Lol that glare he made probably made their hearts sink for a second. — Mitchell (@Mitchellpilot90) March 14, 2025

Bro he gave that reporter the laser beam eyes 🤣☠️ — UltraSuperDuperMAGA 🇺🇸 (MLK Parody) (@super_ultraMAGA) March 14, 2025

See the way President Trump looked at the reporter who shoved the mic. in his face?

My dad used to look at us kids that same way and no words were needed. We knew that was the first and last warning we'd get. We straightened up real fast. — Ginny Charles (@SigSauerP365) March 14, 2025

I hope there wasn't anything nasty on that deadcat. — Angry Hippie🇺🇸🛐 (@angryhippie62) March 14, 2025

We hope that thing was clean.

Some posters are convinced the reporter meant to boop Trump’s face. But, they’re glad it happened because of what it generated. Look at these great pics.

It wasn't accidental and we got four amazing reaction shots out of it. pic.twitter.com/w7sIyNnqgY — IAmSilky (@IAmVerySilky) March 14, 2025

Priceless reaction. The memes will be glorious. — Aaron Johnson (@johnson_aaronr) March 14, 2025

Speaking of memes, the first GIF has already dropped. (WATCH)

New Trump reaction gif just dropped 😂 pic.twitter.com/CiOt2M1RaX — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) March 14, 2025

They are lucky Secret Service didn't tackle them! — VigilantVet 🇺🇸 (@_____USA___) March 14, 2025

That’s the best eyebrow 🤨 raise ever ! — Colby 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Cmfover84) March 14, 2025

Raise Eyebrows = Deport to Gitmo — RubyTubee (@rubytubee) March 14, 2025

That’s funny, but Trump’s no dictator. He got a laugh out of it. We got to laugh along and now the moment is being immortalized with memes and GIFs. Sounds almost like a typical day for President Trump when you think about it.