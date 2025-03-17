MUAHAHAHAHA! Politico Predictably Panics As Project 2025 Plan Is Playing Out 'Perfectly'

We did it, Trump voters! We fooled them all!

As we all know from our secret meetings at Mar-a-Lago, our plan was ALWAYS to implement Project 2025 ... and we tricked the left into thinking that we weren't going to do it.

As promised, all men will be receiving their Handmaid's Tale broodmares by Easter and all of the journalists will be rounded up and sent to forced labor camps in Greenland by Memorial Day.

This, of course, is what is happening in the nightmare fever dreams of the staff at Politico, who remain as broken as ever. Yesterday, they published an interview with The Heritage Foundation's Paul Dans, a chief architect of the position paper, who confirmed their worst irrational fears: IT WAS PROJECT 2025 ALL ALONG.

MUAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Suckers!

The architect of Project 2025 says the plan is working perfectly: “It’s actually way beyond my wildest dreams.”



Paul Dans, the project’s ousted former director, on how Trump is implementing his agenda after all👇https://t.co/c0OvRCarLY — POLITICO (@politico) March 16, 2025

Of course, the full interview (in which Dans was absolutely trolling Politico) reveals that he is not saying the words that Politico claimed he said at all. He merely confirmed that Trump is governing as a conservative. As such, his administration and the conservative research document that is the left's favorite boogeyman have many things in common.

The whole interview is too long to transcribe here (oh, and Politico edited it for 'length and clarity' because, of course, they did) but here are some tasty excerpts:

So as it turns out, the Trump administration’s program and Project 2025 seem to be one and the same. True? I’m not saying that. I’m saying that directionally, they have a lot in common, but so do great minds. We had hoped, those of us who worked putting together Project 2025, that the next conservative president would seize the day, but Trump is seizing every minute of every hour. In other words, what’s being implemented now is Project 2025, for the most part. But that was the issue brought up during the campaign, when Trump said he had nothing to do with Project 2025. Did the president not tell the truth? He absolutely told the truth. Project 2025 was done outside of President Trump. It was done by the conservative movement to really say, 'This is what we believe in. This is what we want to see in the next conservative president.' Do you think that looking back, you might have done more at Heritage to distance yourself from the Trump campaign the way, say, the America First Policy Institute under Brooke Rollins did by staying very quiet? Fake news is going to be fake news. And, you know, going in and arguing with leftist misinformation agents on MSNBC is kind of a pointless endeavor, in my estimation. President Trump is the great communicator, and he was able to make those points strongly himself. And, that said, what we had hoped would happen has happened. So I can’t imagine how anything could end really any better.

There's plenty more of Politico trying to force words into Dans's mouth, but he rebuffed them every time. He was more than happy to give Politico their 'money quote,' however when he stated unequivocally that the Trump administration so far is 'actually way beyond my wildest dreams.'

Aaaaand ... cue the meltdowns on the left.

When people say Trump is “just doing what he promised in the campaign,” remember that he repeatedly denied he had any intention of implementing Project 2025 — which he’s now implementing across the board. https://t.co/XsgYUUGT9r — Robert McCartney (@McCartneyWP) March 16, 2025

How does one of the brains behind Project 2025 feel about the chaos of the last 56 days?



“There really is almost no difference between Project 2025 and what Trump was planning all along and is now implementing.”



They lied about the blueprint for their madness. https://t.co/Axzqc9U6xk — Gabe Amo (@gabeamo) March 17, 2025

The results will be beyond our worst nightmares. — Are We Winning Yet? (@AreWeWinningYet) March 16, 2025

Ahh, but giving leftists irrational nightmares that are disconnected from reality is exactly what we voted for.

I want everyone who said P25 wasn’t real to shove a grenade up their *ss and pull the pin https://t.co/N1b7udoChZ — 🗡️🌸 SapphoBlessYou 🌸🗡️ (@SapphoBlessYou) March 17, 2025

I’ll bet he never dreamed of dangling from a lamp post. https://t.co/vuSGJSVFbM — JC Davis (@Cazador_dePavos) March 16, 2025

Someone needs to luigi that guy — CT Six (@CT_666666) March 17, 2025

Yikes. Those people seem nice.

The left is SO easy to troll and trigger. And always so very violent.

Meanwhile, on the right, everyone was enjoying watching Politico and Democrat voters lose their minds.

I was told there would be menstrual tracking https://t.co/1ahS7C5Tdb — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) March 17, 2025

Elon Musk is ON it. Right after he totally dismantles Social Security, of course, and refuses to pay any benefits to America's seniors.

Or something.

Eww. That is really gross.

But also quite accurate.

So basically the guy who got ousted is supposedly boasting but there is no physical interview with the guy and in the entire article it states multiple times Trump declined knowing anything about project 2025,. Yeah this seems super credible 😳🙄 — Friia9.0 (@Friia10) March 17, 2025

Shhh. Let the left keep panicking. It is delightful to watch.

HA. You tell 'em, Snoopy.

Part of me wants to twist the knife and post Handmaid's Tale memes. https://t.co/3us84g70gx — Dr. Honkitude (@Mr_Honkitude) March 17, 2025

Oh, absolutely. Please do that.

Dems are popular with 7% of the people. It’s wonderful — Michael Allen (@ElvisKnevil) March 16, 2025

In fairness, we can't chalk that abysmal approval rating up to Project 2025.

Democrats did all of that to themselves.

Fake News Politico picked an intentionally misleading headline and tweet for this interview, in which Dans repeatedly affirms that Trump had nothing to do with Project 2025, and that he’s just happy with what the White House is doing. https://t.co/KEH42Pzaqy — Tim Rice (@timerice1) March 16, 2025

Of course, they did. That's all they wanted from this interview, to throw the left into paroxysms of rage. Why else would they have 'edited' it for length in an interview published online?



So, mission accomplished, we suppose. It did achieve that, regardless of what Dans actually said.

#Project2025 is Trump's playbook for the destruction of democracy. https://t.co/x6nkXLV8aZ — vieille femme (@vieillefemme) March 16, 2025

See what we mean?

Well, you are very welcome.

Now, get ready for the 'patriarchal theocracy' that AOC warned about. Abortion bans, ending the Constitution, no more Medicare, and you can just forget about IVF or birth control, folks.

Fortunately, for most on the left, the incoming bans on recreational sex won't impact them even a little bit.