MUAHAHAHAHA! Politico Predictably Panics As Project 2025 Plan Is Playing Out 'Perfectly'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:30 PM on March 17, 2025
Twitchy

We did it, Trump voters! We fooled them all! 

As we all know from our secret meetings at Mar-a-Lago, our plan was ALWAYS to implement Project 2025 ... and we tricked the left into thinking that we weren't going to do it. 

As promised, all men will be receiving their Handmaid's Tale broodmares by Easter and all of the journalists will be rounded up and sent to forced labor camps in Greenland by Memorial Day. 

This, of course, is what is happening in the nightmare fever dreams of the staff at Politico, who remain as broken as ever. Yesterday, they published an interview with The Heritage Foundation's Paul Dans, a chief architect of the position paper, who confirmed their worst irrational fears: IT WAS PROJECT 2025 ALL ALONG. 

MUAHAHAHAHAHAHA. Suckers!

Of course, the full interview (in which Dans was absolutely trolling Politico) reveals that he is not saying the words that Politico claimed he said at all. He merely confirmed that Trump is governing as a conservative. As such, his administration and the conservative research document that is the left's favorite boogeyman have many things in common. 

The whole interview is too long to transcribe here (oh, and Politico edited it for 'length and clarity' because, of course, they did) but here are some tasty excerpts: 

So as it turns out, the Trump administration’s program and Project 2025 seem to be one and the same. True?

I’m not saying that. I’m saying that directionally, they have a lot in common, but so do great minds. We had hoped, those of us who worked putting together Project 2025, that the next conservative president would seize the day, but Trump is seizing every minute of every hour.

In other words, what’s being implemented now is Project 2025, for the most part. But that was the issue brought up during the campaign, when Trump said he had nothing to do with Project 2025. Did the president not tell the truth?

He absolutely told the truth. Project 2025 was done outside of President Trump. It was done by the conservative movement to really say, 'This is what we believe in. This is what we want to see in the next conservative president.'

Do you think that looking back, you might have done more at Heritage to distance yourself from the Trump campaign the way, say, the America First Policy Institute under Brooke Rollins did by staying very quiet?

Fake news is going to be fake news. And, you know, going in and arguing with leftist misinformation agents on MSNBC is kind of a pointless endeavor, in my estimation. President Trump is the great communicator, and he was able to make those points strongly himself. And, that said, what we had hoped would happen has happened. So I can’t imagine how anything could end really any better.

Yale Law Professor Steps on ALL the Rakes Lamenting the Lack of Due Process for Deported Gang Members
Amy Curtis
There's plenty more of Politico trying to force words into Dans's mouth, but he rebuffed them every time. He was more than happy to give Politico their 'money quote,' however when he stated unequivocally that the Trump administration so far is 'actually way beyond my wildest dreams.'

Aaaaand ... cue the meltdowns on the left. 

Ahh, but giving leftists irrational nightmares that are disconnected from reality is exactly what we voted for.

Yikes. Those people seem nice.

The left is SO easy to troll and trigger. And always so very violent. 

Meanwhile, on the right, everyone was enjoying watching Politico and Democrat voters lose their minds. 

Elon Musk is ON it. Right after he totally dismantles Social Security, of course, and refuses to pay any benefits to America's seniors. 

Or something. 

Eww. That is really gross. 

But also quite accurate. 

Shhh. Let the left keep panicking. It is delightful to watch. 

HA. You tell 'em, Snoopy. 

Oh, absolutely. Please do that. 

In fairness, we can't chalk that abysmal approval rating up to Project 2025. 

Democrats did all of that to themselves. 

Of course, they did. That's all they wanted from this interview, to throw the left into paroxysms of rage. Why else would they have 'edited' it for length in an interview published online? 

So, mission accomplished, we suppose. It did achieve that, regardless of what Dans actually said. 

See what we mean? 

Well, you are very welcome. 

Now, get ready for the 'patriarchal theocracy' that AOC warned about. Abortion bans, ending the Constitution, no more Medicare, and you can just forget about IVF or birth control, folks. 

Fortunately, for most on the left, the incoming bans on recreational sex won't impact them even a little bit. 

Tags: MEDIA BIAS POLITICO TRUMP ADMINISTRATION PROJECT 2025

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

