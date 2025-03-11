OH NO! ... Anyway: Ruth Marcus Resigns From WaPo for Killing Her Column Trashing Her Boss

Time to cue up some Freddie Mercury and Queen again for another exodus from the newspaper that used to believe that 'Democracy Dies In Darkness.'

'Ba-da-bum-bum-bum ... Another one bites the dust. And another one gone, and another one gone ...'

The latest venerable apparatchik to exit stage far-left is none other than 40-year veteran columnist Ruth Marcus.

We'll try to hold back our tears.

Marcus's departure gets even funnier when framed by another leftist outlet, NPR. Here is how they described it:

A top political columnist for The Washington Post resigned Monday, accusing Post Chief Executive and Publisher Will Lewis of killing her column that criticized owner Jeff Bezos' drive to overhaul the opinion pages to focus on his libertarian priorities. Post columnist and Associate Editor Ruth Marcus, who has worked at the paper for four decades, says she can no longer stay there. 'Jeff's announcement that the opinion section will henceforth not publish views that deviate from the pillars of individual liberties and free markets threatens to break the trust of readers that columnists are writing what they believe, not what the owner has deemed acceptable,' Marcus wrote in a resignation letter obtained by NPR.

LOL. Individual liberty and free markets are now 'libertarian priorities.'

Regarding the substance of Marcus's complaint about her column that was killed, we cannot verify that it is true, but if you are planning on trashing your boss in an op-ed, most media outlets would not look kindly on that. This was not a news report, such as coverage of Bezos's business activities, which every media outlet should cover, regardless of ownership. This was an op-ed, and the Post has no obligation to publish a nasty screed from a columnist that whines, 'I hate my boss because.'

As for the 'trust of readers' Marcus described in her resignation, we hope you laughed at her using that phrase as much as we did.

Mollie Hemingway was quick to remind Marcus how she destroyed that trust over the years.

Good Lord, what a monster.

Twitchy has covered some of Marcus's other lowlights, including writing that Donald Trump's goal to 'curtail government power and reach' is just what a dictator like Hitler would do.

They don't get it. They will never get it. (Via @derekahunter) pic.twitter.com/knXdoGgJIw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 7, 2025

Marcus also defended sending unvaccinated Americans 'to the back of the line' during COVID.

The irresponsibly unvaccinated should go to the back of the health care line. https://t.co/2bedgL2NHy — Ruth Marcus (@RuthMarcus) September 4, 2021

The fact that she even still HAD a job at the Post, never mind resignation, is a damning indictment of what the paper had become during the 21st century.

Not just a terrible woman, a terrible human being.

Marcus, lest we forget, defended attacking Brett Kavanaugh's family during his confirmation, while claiming that Ketanji Brown Jackson not knowing what a woman is was a 'cherry-picked attack.'

Both of these columns are fair, accurate and consistent. I found Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony about about Brett Kavanaugh’s behavior convincing, but there was room for doubt. Here there is a completely out of context and cherry-picked attack on a nominee. https://t.co/776tHwYwTK — Ruth Marcus (@RuthMarcus) March 20, 2022

How, oh how, will Bezos and the Post go on without her?

This tweet perhaps summed up our feelings about Marcus's resignation best of all.

HAHAHAHAHA.

We agree with every adjective used there.

But we doubt that Marcus has the intelligence to learn to code.

Maybe she can learn to dig ditches.