He Sleuthed It Out! Jonathan Chait Solves the Mystery Of Trump and Zelensky (You'll Never Guess)

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  11:30 AM on March 01, 2025
PBS/BBC Hartswood Films for Masterpiece via AP

The leftist legacy media is still reeling today from the unhinged, hissy fits they threw after Donald Trump and J.D. Vance refused to let Volodomyr Zelensky waltz into the Oval Office in his military fatigues and try to make demands of the United States

Everyone who loves America first cheered the fiery comments from Trump and Vance, not to mention the applause when Secretary of State Marco Rubio unceremoniously showed Zelensky the door out of the White House. 

The legacy media, of course, does NOT love America, and hundreds of journos have been screeching on Twitter ever since the incident, shouting the question, 'How, oh how, could Trump treat a respected ally so disrespectfully?'

[Editor's Note: Ukraine is not, in fact, an ally of the United States.]

But leave it to one of journalism's greatest living embodiments of Sherlock Holmes to solve the mystery. This morning, Jonathan Chait of The Atlantic, most recently noted for referring to American voters as 'an occupying army,' took to Twitter to announce to the world that he, and ONLY he, understands Trump's motivations. 

Are you ready for it? Chait's revelation will shock you. 

OF COURSE! 

Trump loves Putin. He's a 'Russian agent.' That must be it. We're sure we saw Trump carving the initials 'DJT+VVP' into the Resolute Desk, surrounded by a heart with an arrow through it. 

Elon Musk Puts George Soros and the Legacy Media on BLAST in New Conversation with Joe Rogan
Grateful Calvin
Or, you know, maybe Chait is just a hack who is out of ideas, is far too dumb to think of anything insightful, and just keeps skipping the same record he has been playing for 10 years.

He figured it out, everyone! This is bigger than the Pentagon Papers and Watergate combined! 

... sigh. 

Can we also pause for a moment to note that Chait's tweet consisted of him posting a screenshot of an article that he wrote? Who does that, other than an unhinged narcissist? 

It reminds us of the photos we used to see of Tony Fauci's office, which is adorned with pictures of ... Tony Fauci. 

Yikes. Talk about a giant red flag. 

We're not going to post any excerpts from Chait's article because it is just as dumb, boring, and rehashed nonsense as you think it is. The link is here in case any Twitchy readers feel like cruelly punishing themselves today. 

But here is an excellent summation of the entire piece: 

Yep. Pretty much.

Hey, it's Chait and The Atlantic we're talking about here. They've got a reputation to maintain as the most fruitloopy Trump haters in all of media.

HAHAHA. 

Tough but fair. 

That's a good instinct. Run with it. You'll never go wrong. 

It's amazing that the media can come to the conclusion that 'Trump loves Putin' when he is trying to bring an end to a war that has killed or wounded hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians (quickly closing in on one million). 

Amazing but not at all surprising. War is good for business in the legacy media.

Trump Derangement Syndrome is very, very real. And lethal. After all, it caused the death of the entire legacy media. 

Our eyes have rolled back so far, we can see our frontal lobe. 

Nope. There is no limit. 

No matter how low Chait or The Atlantic set the bar, rest assured that they will always find a way to slither under it. 

