VIP
My Two Cents ... Casey DeSantis for Governor Rumors Unleash a Florida Force...
Kentucky 'Trans Woman' Shot, Charged After Ramming a Car With Kids Inside During...
AOC’s Whiny Note to AG Bondi: Please Tell Me I’m Not Busted for...
AMERICA FIRST! President Trump to Sign Executive Order Declaring English as the National...
BUSTED: GA Senate to Investigate Stacey Abrams and New Georgia Project's 2018 Campaign...
Michael Shellenberger Shames Newsom for Trying to Become an Influencer While L.A. Remains...
Zelenskyy's Catastrophic Misstep: A Trump Meeting Meltdown Ignites Chaos and Threatens Ukr...
Slow News Day? The AP Gets Hysterical About Study That Shows Slavery-Era Laws...
Seattle’s Woke Mob Cancels Sanity: Pike Place Exec Axed for Daring to Say...
They Were Woke, Now They're BROKE! Leftists Abandon French Theatre Overrun by Migrants,...
UH OH! 'Zelenskyy Has Lost Sen. Lindsey Graham'
Left Melts Down Over NOAA’s Rookie Roundup, Predicts Cloudy Future Without Fired Newbies
Together We Can STOP Liberal Activist Judges From Blocking Trump's Efforts to Make...
He's SO BAD at This! David Frum Goes All Doom and Gloom on...

Jonathan Chait Cries 'Occupying Army' as American Voters Dare to Disagree with the Left

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:10 PM on February 28, 2025
Townhall Media

Apparently, Jonathan Chait thinks American voters who went to the polls in November and overwhelmingly rejected the Democrats are an 'occupying army'. Trump did win both the popular and electoral college vote. That seems like a mandate.

Advertisement

The people who went on and on about 'democracy dying' if Trump won this election, sure seem to really hate democracy when it reelected Trump.

The 'Left' really sees federal workers as this entitled and very special class of people who should never feel pain or know the reality of employment in America. It's quite strange.

They only hang out with other people who believe just as they do, so they have no idea most people find this very out of touch.

In their minds, conservatives are stupid and ignorant and should not get to even vote.

Chait and Stelter are in the running for first place in 'self-awareness fails' today.

Recommended

Zelenskyy's Catastrophic Misstep: A Trump Meeting Meltdown Ignites Chaos and Threatens Ukraine's Lifeline
justmindy
Advertisement

The Media wants to make the news, not cover it. 

That seems very strange. 

This is the least surprising news, ever. 

The Left finds that quite inconvenient to their agenda, actually.

Well, that coverage made a Democrat look bad so that was (d) different.

Tags: DEMOCRACY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT FIRE JONATHAN CHAIT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Zelenskyy's Catastrophic Misstep: A Trump Meeting Meltdown Ignites Chaos and Threatens Ukraine's Lifeline
justmindy
Kentucky 'Trans Woman' Shot, Charged After Ramming a Car With Kids Inside During Road Rage Incident
Amy Curtis
AOC’s Whiny Note to AG Bondi: Please Tell Me I’m Not Busted for My Illegal Alien Cheat Sheet
justmindy
James Woods Just Uttered the Most TERRIFYING Words for Democrats After Zelensky Got the Boot and YAAAS
Sam J.
BUSTED: GA Senate to Investigate Stacey Abrams and New Georgia Project's 2018 Campaign Law Violations
Amy Curtis
They Were Woke, Now They're BROKE! Leftists Abandon French Theatre Overrun by Migrants, Are Bankrupt
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Zelenskyy's Catastrophic Misstep: A Trump Meeting Meltdown Ignites Chaos and Threatens Ukraine's Lifeline justmindy
Advertisement