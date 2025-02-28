Jonathan Chait Cries 'Occupying Army' as American Voters Dare to Disagree with the Left

Apparently, Jonathan Chait thinks American voters who went to the polls in November and overwhelmingly rejected the Democrats are an 'occupying army'. Trump did win both the popular and electoral college vote. That seems like a mandate.

The people who went on and on about 'democracy dying' if Trump won this election, sure seem to really hate democracy when it reelected Trump.

The 'Left' really sees federal workers as this entitled and very special class of people who should never feel pain or know the reality of employment in America. It's quite strange.

They only hang out with other people who believe just as they do, so they have no idea most people find this very out of touch.

"Our" government.



So only far-left kooks are part of the government? — JWF (@JammieWF) February 28, 2025

In their minds, conservatives are stupid and ignorant and should not get to even vote.

The ‘occupying army’ is the American public.



So interesting how you guys think about this and the degree to which you lack self awareness. — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) February 28, 2025

Chait and Stelter are in the running for first place in 'self-awareness fails' today.

“Our government” meaning “the Democract bueracracy we pretended didn’t exist” — Nick (@Nickster0188) February 28, 2025

Media seems more curious to interview USAID workers who lost their job than they were to cover organized cartels taking over Colorado apartments. — ThorChiggins PHD (@ThorChiggins) February 28, 2025

The Media wants to make the news, not cover it.

He never thought to take a picture until AFTER he was fired? — OneFlewOver_USA (@OneFlewOver_USA) February 28, 2025

That seems very strange.

He has never had a real job in his life pic.twitter.com/ib7Uc5lylq — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) February 28, 2025

This is the least surprising news, ever.

The occupying army won the election, sport. — Harry Flashman (@KamalaGrapple) February 28, 2025

"our government".



Funny, it used to be "our democracy".



But I guess "democracy" is a little inconvenient these days. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) February 28, 2025

The Left finds that quite inconvenient to their agenda, actually.

Also Jonathan Chait - who once argued coverage of the Afghanistan withdrawal was overblown… https://t.co/2pP7zUv9qW pic.twitter.com/7H7VWqkSHB — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 28, 2025

Well, that coverage made a Democrat look bad so that was (d) different.