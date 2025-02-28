Mirror Missing? Brian Stelter, Who Mistook His Own Mash for Journalism, Lectures on Conspiracy Hype

Left Melts Down Over NOAA’s Rookie Roundup, Predicts Cloudy Future Without Fired Newbies
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:10 PM on February 28, 2025
Twitchy

Maybe it is difficult for potatoes to practice some introspection and recognize places they themselves fell short, but this is just embarrassing.

Stelter apparently was referring to yesterday's Epstein binder release at the White House. It was a big nothing burger. Stelter, however, doesn't seem to realize people like him created this atmosphere where news is a circus and the public can no longer trust any narrative. They learned it from watching you, Brian.

Advertisement

Thankfully, conservatives on Twitter were ready with the receipts. Remember, ALL these times, Brian?

It's fun to watch.

Potatoes do have eyes, so apparently the mirror is what he is missing.

Go enjoy your weekend!

Believe it or not!

Remember, all those times, Brian? Do you?

There are endless examples.

See, those things are things Brian and his ilk agree with so that doesn't count.

Brian apparently forgot the internet is forever.

Stelter is truly shameless.

