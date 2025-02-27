BIZARRO Alternate Reality: 75 Percent of Dem Voters Think Biden's Border Invasion Was an 'Accident'

Congratulations, You Discovered 'Spring': ABC News Pushes Disease Fear Porn From 'Changing...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on February 27, 2025
Twitchy/UHF Meme

Whenever we see a poll or survey documenting some of the batpoop-crazy things that Democrats believe, we always have to ask the question: Are they really this stupid or just plain insane?

Usually, the conclusion we come up with is, 'Embrace the power of AND.'

From the idea that 'men can have babies' to 'if we just pay more taxes, we can change the weather,' Democrats have gone so far off the reservation, we don't think a moderately liberal voter from as recently as even 20 years ago would even recognize today's party or some of the deranged hills they are choosing to die on. 

Now, thanks to a new poll from Harvard Harris, published by Breitbart, we can add 'Biden administration immigration policy' to the list of issues about which Democrats have become completely untethered to reality. 

Fully three-quarters -- that's 75 percent -- of Democrats responded to the poll by saying they believed Joe Biden's open border policy and the swarm of millions of illegal aliens into the United States was just one big 'Oopsie!'

We're not sure what planet these voters live on, but we wonder what color the sky is and whether Elon Musk built a rocket to get them all there. 

Scott Jennings Asks CNN Panel for Examples of Trump ‘Shredding’ Constitution and They Can’t Give Any
Warren Squire
A staggering 75 percent of Democrats do not believe President Joe Biden’s deputies deliberately kept the border open for migrants, according to a February poll by Harvard Harris.

The February 19-20 poll of 2,443 registered voters comes just weeks after President Donald Trump deliberately shut down Biden’s destructive, expensive, and deadly migration during his first few hours in the White House.

80 percent of Republicans recognize Biden’s Democrats — led by pro-migration border chief Alejandro Mayorkas — deliberately encouraged the inflow of up to nine million southern migrants.

The poll also notes that more than half of independent voters recognize that Biden's immigration policies were deliberate, which is far too low but still tilted in the right direction. 

Musk reacted to the poll in his usual timid and reserved fashion. (Just kidding.) 

Whether it rises to the level of treason or not is a question for the courts. But a court should get involved because it was definitely unconstitutional and very much done on purpose. 

But how Democrats can continue to live in such an alternate reality truly boggles the mind. 

Ahem. He said it, not us. (We just agreed with it.)

Good point. We can't really be surprised that they would believe this, too. 

They CAN'T admit the truth to themselves. It would destroy their cozy bubble where they think they are the 'good guys.' 

The tweet continues: 

Did they accidentally fire Americans and replace them with illegals?
Did they accidentally ignore all of the crime? 
Did they accidentally register them to vote? 
Did they accidentally rename them “New Americans”?

It was all just one big gaffe on Biden's teleprompter, apparently. Probably because of his 'stutter,' right, Jake Tapper?

And everyone had to hide their dogs and cats. 

It's not so powerful anymore, thank God. 

But yes, most of the blame for this poll lies with the mainstream media, which lied on behalf of the Biden administration for four years ... and not just about his senility. 

Biden rescinded Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy on Day One of his administration. 

Maybe that was also an accident. It is entirely possible that he thought he was signing an order to have chocolate-chocolate-chip ice cream delivered to the Oval Office every day. 

To be fair, the poll itself did not include the word 'accident.' But it is just as delusional for someone to check a box on a poll indicating that it wasn't all deliberate.

Aww, that's not breaking news. We already knew that. 

HA. That's a quality meme right there. 

Yeah, we're not sure if 'But he didn't MEAN to!' is the win that Democrat voters think it is. 

The media makes it easier for them to do this by lying to them every day as well. It's a great Communist reinforcement tactic. 

If the Democrat Party -- and their voters -- keep going in the direction they currently are, this meme will come true for many elections to come. 

The good news for America is that President Trump, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and Border Czar Tom Homan are working as fast as they can to fix Biden's 'accident' that was 'accidentally' carried out by Alejandro Mayorkas.

And that current policy is VERY deliberate. 

