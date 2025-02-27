BIZARRO Alternate Reality: 75 Percent of Dem Voters Think Biden's Border Invasion Was an 'Accident'

Whenever we see a poll or survey documenting some of the batpoop-crazy things that Democrats believe, we always have to ask the question: Are they really this stupid or just plain insane?

Usually, the conclusion we come up with is, 'Embrace the power of AND.'

From the idea that 'men can have babies' to 'if we just pay more taxes, we can change the weather,' Democrats have gone so far off the reservation, we don't think a moderately liberal voter from as recently as even 20 years ago would even recognize today's party or some of the deranged hills they are choosing to die on.

Now, thanks to a new poll from Harvard Harris, published by Breitbart, we can add 'Biden administration immigration policy' to the list of issues about which Democrats have become completely untethered to reality.

Fully three-quarters -- that's 75 percent -- of Democrats responded to the poll by saying they believed Joe Biden's open border policy and the swarm of millions of illegal aliens into the United States was just one big 'Oopsie!'

Shock Poll: 75 Percent of Democrats Say Joe Biden’s Migration Flood Was an Accident | Neil Munro, Breitbart News



A staggering 75 percent of Democrats do not believe President Joe Biden’s deputies deliberately kept the border open for migrants, according to a February poll by… pic.twitter.com/6ifdP82u00 — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) February 26, 2025

We're not sure what planet these voters live on, but we wonder what color the sky is and whether Elon Musk built a rocket to get them all there.

A staggering 75 percent of Democrats do not believe President Joe Biden’s deputies deliberately kept the border open for migrants, according to a February poll by Harvard Harris.



The February 19-20 poll of 2,443 registered voters comes just weeks after President Donald Trump deliberately shut down Biden’s destructive, expensive, and deadly migration during his first few hours in the White House.



80 percent of Republicans recognize Biden’s Democrats — led by pro-migration border chief Alejandro Mayorkas — deliberately encouraged the inflow of up to nine million southern migrants.

The poll also notes that more than half of independent voters recognize that Biden's immigration policies were deliberate, which is far too low but still tilted in the right direction.

Musk reacted to the poll in his usual timid and reserved fashion. (Just kidding.)

It’s not just that borders were “left open”.



There was a massive, concerted campaign to usher in as many illegals as possible on an unprecedented scale in order to achieve permanent one-party rule.



Treason. https://t.co/3jVaMQketT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 25, 2025

Whether it rises to the level of treason or not is a question for the courts. But a court should get involved because it was definitely unconstitutional and very much done on purpose.

But how Democrats can continue to live in such an alternate reality truly boggles the mind.

Ahem. He said it, not us. (We just agreed with it.)

They also believe Hunter's laptop is Russian, the vaccine was "safe and effective", mandates were based on science and not politics and capture, that a forever-war in Ukraine saves democracy, that "gender" is a thing, Queer+ is education, it is "hate" to believe men aren't women. — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) February 26, 2025

Good point. We can't really be surprised that they would believe this, too.

Left-wing nutters live in an alternate reality. pic.twitter.com/XkDk3sVOby — Adam L Productions (@AdamLProduction) February 26, 2025

They CAN'T admit the truth to themselves. It would destroy their cozy bubble where they think they are the 'good guys.'

Did they accidentally create an app?



Did they accidentally set up immigration offices around the world?



Did they accidentally pay them to come here?



Did they accidentally dox and attack people for pointing it out?



Did they accidentally fire Americans and replace them with… — Darren “Garbage” Anderson (@Omegadarren) February 26, 2025

The tweet continues:

Did they accidentally fire Americans and replace them with illegals?

Did they accidentally ignore all of the crime?

Did they accidentally register them to vote?

Did they accidentally rename them “New Americans”?

It was all just one big gaffe on Biden's teleprompter, apparently. Probably because of his 'stutter,' right, Jake Tapper?

75% of democrats believe Biden accidentally put in place a policy to fly 5% of the entire population of Haiti into the united states to resettle in small midwestern towns. https://t.co/tx0ZmYgCcN — blighter (@blightersort) February 26, 2025

And everyone had to hide their dogs and cats.

The propaganda machine is powerful. For normies it is evident that the Biden Regime did everything in their power to let as many illegal immigrants in as possible. https://t.co/jCB1dB6QZh — El Figurin® ♱🔥 (@realELFIGURIN) February 26, 2025

It's not so powerful anymore, thank God.

But yes, most of the blame for this poll lies with the mainstream media, which lied on behalf of the Biden administration for four years ... and not just about his senility.

What is not a shock, is that most democrats are complete idiots. How do they not know the difference between an accident and going out of his way to create the problem? https://t.co/DkTGq9ECHR — tweetitarian (@thematthew26) February 26, 2025

Biden rescinded Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy on Day One of his administration.

Maybe that was also an accident. It is entirely possible that he thought he was signing an order to have chocolate-chocolate-chip ice cream delivered to the Oval Office every day.

The power of liberals to delude themselves astounds. Who even thought to have “accidental” as an option on the poll? Feels like they were testing some narratives to counter the devastation of democrat policies. https://t.co/znXs6ztbFI — Main Street (@Mainstreetrad) February 26, 2025

To be fair, the poll itself did not include the word 'accident.' But it is just as delusional for someone to check a box on a poll indicating that it wasn't all deliberate.

And in other news, a new poll found that 75% of Democrats are brain dead idiots. — Kelly Leak (@BadKellyLeak) February 26, 2025

Aww, that's not breaking news. We already knew that.

Really shoulda fixed mental health care pic.twitter.com/Ua1kj0pjVy — ImTHATBitch.. (@13Revelation22) February 26, 2025

HA. That's a quality meme right there.

So, Democrats are going with "the entirety of the Biden administration, who we voted for and consistently lauded, were just stupid and incompetent" but definitely not treasonous?

This, despite all the deliberate and covert moves to facilitate and fund "mass migration"? Okay. 🙄 — Anita Kahrs (@KahrsAnita) February 26, 2025

Yeah, we're not sure if 'But he didn't MEAN to!' is the win that Democrat voters think it is.

👇One of the defining features of being a loyal Democrat voter is that you have to be at least as willing to lie to yourself as you are to others.



I mean, this is absurd. It only takes a few minutes to look into it. https://t.co/vKcutHWCY2 — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) February 26, 2025

The media makes it easier for them to do this by lying to them every day as well. It's a great Communist reinforcement tactic.

If the Democrat Party -- and their voters -- keep going in the direction they currently are, this meme will come true for many elections to come.

The good news for America is that President Trump, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and Border Czar Tom Homan are working as fast as they can to fix Biden's 'accident' that was 'accidentally' carried out by Alejandro Mayorkas.

And that current policy is VERY deliberate.