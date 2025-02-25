Workers at USPS -- Which Lost $9.5 BILLION in 2024 -- Protest Against Becoming More Efficient

If you took a survey of 100 people in your neighborhood, there is a high percentage that every single person you talked to would have a nightmare story to share about dealing with the United States Postal Service (USPS).

The government agency that is authorized in the Constitution and once lived by the unofficial credo, 'Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds' has inevitably devolved into just another failed government bureaucracy. Whether it is lost mail, delayed mail, destroyed mail, or simply awful customer service at a Post Office location, we have all experienced it.

But the worst sin of the USPS is that it has routinely and consistently lost BILLIONS of dollars of taxpayer money. In 2024, the office set a new low with a $9.5 billion loss. The year before, it operated in the red to the tune of $6.5 billion. You have to go all the way back to 2005 to find the last year that the USPS's revenue outpaced its operating expenses (and even then, just barely).

All of this has happened despite a steady annual budget and lower volumes of mail and packages that USPS ships as Americans increasingly have turned to private carriers like FedEx and UPS.

So, naturally, when President Trump recently announced that he is considering having the Commerce Department and Secretary Howard Lutnick take over the USPS to make it more efficient, the (unionized, of course) postal workers, well ... went postal.

Yesterday, USPS workers staged a protest in Washington, DC, where they spent a lot of time screaming and denouncing Trump. Oddly, however, none of their chants involved them explaining how they would do better. Watch:

U.S. Postal Office workers lined the streets of D.C. to protest President Trump's plan to take over the agency and make it efficient.



"And to the White House, we say HELL NO! HELL NO! HELL NO! to dismantling the Postal Service." pic.twitter.com/Ua1L4Hk1DL — George (@BehizyTweets) February 25, 2025

Siri, tell us again why Americans aren't feeling any sympathy toward federal workers whose jobs may be at risk.

Bear in mind that Trump has not said that he would 'dismantle' the USPS (though he probably should). He has just announced that he may bring in a new boss to turn the agency's failed operations around.

That, apparently, was a bridge too far for these unhinged harpies.

And this is another reason that public sector unions should be abolished. https://t.co/59hxAI6Jcc — John Danneskjold (@JohnDanneskjold) February 25, 2025

At least with private sector unions, they can be justified in principle, even if they almost always end up being corrupt in practice.

There is simply NO justification for any public sector union. That is the government negotiating against itself. Which is insane.

Our neighborhood mailboxes have been raided repeatedly over the last few years. By someone with a master key. When we called USPS they said they can’t change the locks bc there’s just one master key for all the neighborhood mailboxes. Everywhere. https://t.co/rXQadS3Z9K — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) February 25, 2025

Good Lord.

This does not come as a surprise however, now that we have learned that there's only one person in Yosemite National Park who has the keys to unlock the bathrooms.

My plan to save the Post Office involves creating an option where I can pay them to NOT deliver a pile of garbage to me six days a week.



I don't know how much advertisers are paying the Post Office to fill my box with mailbox with crap, but I'm willing to outbid them. https://t.co/MH0oAvN0CX — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) February 25, 2025

Other than once a year at Christmas, how often does anyone even GET any mail that they want, need, or asked for?

Oh no. Not sure what I will do without the 14 pounds of junk mail I get weekly and the 2 bills I receive monthly from the companies who haven't figured out what the internet is yet. https://t.co/l6Q4jMniKH — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) February 25, 2025

The USPS is quickly becoming an anachronism ... if it's not there already.

The sad part is they're not even smart enough to know they're making Trump's point for him. https://t.co/DrIH8MYGaN — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 25, 2025

Nope. They're not. This protest was held during business hours on a weekday.

We could swear that these workers had something they should be doing during that time.

Aren't they supposed to be out delivering mail? https://t.co/EGT6Ooxdj3 — 𝓐𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓪𝔂 (@2CynicAl65) February 25, 2025

Oh, pshaw! What does THAT have to do with making sure their union is protected?

Gm



Government workers on government time protesting having to work and putting it on video



Good to see the Harris campaign PR people found work again https://t.co/xhh2Zhz76l — BowTiedKong (@BowTiedKong) February 25, 2025

It would be very interesting to find out who funded this particular protest, even though the legacy media will surely tell us that it was all 'grassroots.'

Paid protestor and part-time DJ



[He needs a script for those lyrics?] pic.twitter.com/yosr1gCp3C — Lucky Sock (@LuckySock3) February 25, 2025

They always reveal the astroturf nature of their 'protests.'

USPS has been a drag on the country for decades! Deliver mail 2x a week! They are just in it to help election fraud https://t.co/QR0kJ6CHzQ — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Nik4Freedom🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Nik4Freedom) February 25, 2025

As Twitchy reported earlier this week, Democrats have basically come out and admitted that mail-in ballots enable voter fraud.

Accidentally admitted, that is.

At $.73 a stamp and their performance record they need to STFU. https://t.co/BF4MytEiMf — Dr. Joe (@magajoe2) February 25, 2025

Oh, $0.73 stamps are nothing. Wait until you find out how much USPS charges to send a package compared to UPS or FedEx.

And they STILL can't turn a profit.

JACKSON, Miss. —Many U.S. Postal Service customers are frustrated, as their packages have been delayed for days, if not weeks, at the Jackson distribution center located on East South Street. https://t.co/j6HvEVLHUI https://t.co/gEzS4MnlEt — Nicholas Thompson (@nicholas_1979) February 25, 2025

We're shocked, we tell you. SHOCKED!

The postal workers were originally going to send a strongly worded letter to President Trump. However, the United States Post Office lost the letter. pic.twitter.com/LuxCYdb1to — Slaps Stroganoff (@SlapsStroganoff) February 25, 2025

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Perfect.

The USPS should be grateful that it still even exists. So should postal workers. It has become a failed, inefficient drain on the taxpayer. We are done playing that game in the Trump 2.0 administration.

To all of the postal workers protesting yesterday ... Hell, YES. Accountability is coming.

And no amount of chants or protests -- also at taxpayer expense, it would appear -- is going to change that.