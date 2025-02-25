Sen. Lisa Murkowski Says Public Workforce Deserves Respect, Not 'Absurd' OPM Email
Workers at USPS -- Which Lost $9.5 BILLION in 2024 -- Protest Against Becoming More Efficient

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:20 PM on February 25, 2025
Twitchy

If you took a survey of 100 people in your neighborhood, there is a high percentage that every single person you talked to would have a nightmare story to share about dealing with the United States Postal Service (USPS). 

The government agency that is authorized in the Constitution and once lived by the unofficial credo, 'Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds' has inevitably devolved into just another failed government bureaucracy. Whether it is lost mail, delayed mail, destroyed mail, or simply awful customer service at a Post Office location, we have all experienced it. 

But the worst sin of the USPS is that it has routinely and consistently lost BILLIONS of dollars of taxpayer money. In 2024, the office set a new low with a $9.5 billion loss. The year before, it operated in the red to the tune of $6.5 billion. You have to go all the way back to 2005 to find the last year that the USPS's revenue outpaced its operating expenses (and even then, just barely). 

All of this has happened despite a steady annual budget and lower volumes of mail and packages that USPS ships as Americans increasingly have turned to private carriers like FedEx and UPS. 

So, naturally, when President Trump recently announced that he is considering having the Commerce Department and Secretary Howard Lutnick take over the USPS to make it more efficient, the (unionized, of course) postal workers, well ... went postal. 

Yesterday, USPS workers staged a protest in Washington, DC, where they spent a lot of time screaming and denouncing Trump. Oddly, however, none of their chants involved them explaining how they would do better. Watch: 

Siri, tell us again why Americans aren't feeling any sympathy toward federal workers whose jobs may be at risk. 

Bear in mind that Trump has not said that he would 'dismantle' the USPS (though he probably should). He has just announced that he may bring in a new boss to turn the agency's failed operations around. 

That, apparently, was a bridge too far for these unhinged harpies. 

At least with private sector unions, they can be justified in principle, even if they almost always end up being corrupt in practice. 

There is simply NO justification for any public sector union. That is the government negotiating against itself. Which is insane. 

Good Lord. 

This does not come as a surprise however, now that we have learned that there's only one person in Yosemite National Park who has the keys to unlock the bathrooms

Other than once a year at Christmas, how often does anyone even GET any mail that they want, need, or asked for? 

The USPS is quickly becoming an anachronism ... if it's not there already. 

Nope. They're not. This protest was held during business hours on a weekday. 

We could swear that these workers had something they should be doing during that time. 

Oh, pshaw! What does THAT have to do with making sure their union is protected? 

It would be very interesting to find out who funded this particular protest, even though the legacy media will surely tell us that it was all 'grassroots.' 

They always reveal the astroturf nature of their 'protests.'

As Twitchy reported earlier this week, Democrats have basically come out and admitted that mail-in ballots enable voter fraud

Accidentally admitted, that is. 

Oh, $0.73 stamps are nothing. Wait until you find out how much USPS charges to send a package compared to UPS or FedEx. 

And they STILL can't turn a profit.

We're shocked, we tell you. SHOCKED!

HAHAHAHAHAHAHA. 

Perfect. 

The USPS should be grateful that it still even exists. So should postal workers. It has become a failed, inefficient drain on the taxpayer. We are done playing that game in the Trump 2.0 administration.

To all of the postal workers protesting yesterday ... Hell, YES. Accountability is coming. 

And no amount of chants or protests -- also at taxpayer expense, it would appear -- is going to change that.

