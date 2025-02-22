Trump Is a Dictator Because National Park Employees Didn’t Know How to Duplicate Keys

As our own Just Mindy reported Friday, Alec MacGillis of ProPublica told us of the epic tragedy out of Yosemite National Park, where "the sole employee with the keys and the institutional knowledge needed to rescue visitors from locked restrooms" was laid off. Next we'll be hearing about someone dying trapped in a National Park restroom.

Advertisement

So our media is at Trump is a dictator because Yosemite National Park employees did not know how to duplicate keys to a gate. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 21, 2025

It’s been 48 hours, and not enough has been made of the fact that the media, with a straight face, claims that unlocking a restroom in the federal bureaucracy requires institutional knowledge. pic.twitter.com/pEZvoFY41O — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) February 21, 2025

Worst propaganda ever — DOGEMemery🌞 (@DogeMemery) February 22, 2025

How is it that visitors need to be rescued from locked restrooms in the first place? Did no one in media think to ask about that? — Fascist Russian Asset (@SamanthaPfaff) February 22, 2025

You don’t understand. People got locked in bathrooms. From the inside for some reason — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 21, 2025

Presumably that guy took days off and was not in the park 24-7? Were visitors just expected to wait until he came in? What if he went on vacation to the Poconos? This story is another example of the rule: any legacy media political story is presumptively false. — AGuyinTexas (@a_guyin) February 21, 2025

Narratives must be made.™ — Sean Nienow (@SNienow) February 21, 2025

I lived and worked in Yosemite. It's a lie. The Chief Ranger and the enforcement rangers have keys to every gate, ranger station, etc. — cpindc (@cpindc) February 21, 2025

They may have had keys, but did they have the "institutional knowledge" to use them?

Todays script! — Nancy Serot (@rivercitywoman) February 21, 2025

The last we checked in on Sen. Tina Smith, she was warmly welcoming home a man who'd been arrested in 1975 for shooting two wounded FBI agents in the head, execution-style but had his sentence commuted by President Joe Biden on his last day in office. Now Smith is telling us the sob story of a fired park ranger:

Kate is a Park Ranger at Voyageurs National Park, a remote area near the Canadian border.



Her job was to protect boaters, campers and hikers who want to experience some of the most beautiful parts of our state.



Musk and Trump fired her on Friday. pic.twitter.com/h5XgNljWNM — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) February 20, 2025

Oh no. Now we don't approve of DOGE.

There were Army Rangers, Navy SEALs, and Green Berets with multiple combat deployments and valor awards who were kicked out of the military because of Biden’s vaccine mandates.



Spare me the fake sob story about a junior park ranger who got laid off because of bureaucratic bloat. https://t.co/u9wPQP7aV9 — BowTiedRanger (@BowTiedRanger) February 21, 2025

Yep these sob stories are ridiculous. — CapitalGains (@24_Franchise) February 21, 2025

Why doesn't Smith hire her as an assistant in her office?

I have posted on this. The Park Services is bloated with administrative positions. Kate was fired because she was the newest hire.



Apparently, the reward for longevity in the Park Services is to no longer have to interact with the public or do any work outside in the park. — Deornwulf (@The_Deornwulf) February 21, 2025

Advertisement

I can guarantee that she did nothing worth whatever she was paid. Lapping around in a Smokey the Bear hat. LOL — Paul Z ☦️ (@PaulZ1mmy) February 22, 2025

Nature will cease to exist without human supervision. — ShareBear (@ShareBear1776) February 21, 2025

Now onto the rest of the agency! — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 21, 2025

Good, now she can go find a real job — George (@BehizyTweets) February 21, 2025

Oh well, I guess those boaters, campers and hikers will need to exercise good judgment on their own and accept personal responsibility.



Isn't accountability grand? Plus it saves money. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) February 22, 2025

I hear border patrol is hiring. — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) February 21, 2025

I don’t care.



She’s young and will get another job. — Coyote Gray Sr. (@coyotegraysr) February 22, 2025

You'll care when one of those boaters drowns. Then they'll revisit the story with the headline, "Man Drowns After Trump Makes Cuts to National Parks."

***