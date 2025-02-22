Trump Is a Dictator Because National Park Employees Didn’t Know How to Duplicate Keys

Jessica Tarlov Says There’s a ‘Huge Drop’ in Support for Trump, Musk, and...
Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on February 22, 2025

As our own Just Mindy reported Friday, Alec MacGillis of ProPublica told us of the epic tragedy out of Yosemite National Park, where "the sole employee with the keys and the institutional knowledge needed to rescue visitors from locked restrooms" was laid off. Next we'll be hearing about someone dying trapped in a National Park restroom.

They may have had keys, but did they have the "institutional knowledge" to use them?

The last we checked in on Sen. Tina Smith, she was warmly welcoming home a man who'd been arrested in 1975 for shooting two wounded FBI agents in the head, execution-style but had his sentence commuted by President Joe Biden on his last day in office. Now Smith is telling us the sob story of a fired park ranger:

Oh no. Now we don't approve of DOGE.

Why doesn't Smith hire her as an assistant in her office?

You'll care when one of those boaters drowns. Then they'll revisit the story with the headline, "Man Drowns After Trump Makes Cuts to National Parks."

***

Tags: FIRED DOGE

