OOF! That's Gonna Leave a Mark: J.D. Vance BURIES Ro Khanna in Heated Exchange About 'Racism'

Yesterday must have been a day ending in a 'Y' because we saw Democrat politicians once again clutching their fake pearls in manufactured outrage.

This time, it wasn't a bunch of unhinged members of Congress disgracefully trying to harangue and bully their way past a security guard and storm the Department of Education. Instead, Democrats thought it would be a good idea to go off the rails on a young DOGE staffer who had made some unfortunate social media posts earlier in his life.

Twenty-five-year-old Marko Elez had resigned from the DOGE team over his old posts, one of which saw him proclaim, 'I was racist before it was cool.' To any normal-thinking person, this was obviously a statement in defiance of the left and their cancel culture. They call EVERYONE racist. Naturally, many people responded the way Elez did, saying, in effect, 'Fine. Call me whatever you want. Your words have no power over me.'

For Democrats, however, who despise that DOGE is exposing so much corruption in Washington, they saw it as a chance to (pardon the expression) POUNCE on the young man.

They clearly haven't gotten the memo that this doesn't work anymore. Vice President J.D. Vance addressed the issue on Twitter, noting that he might not agree with some of what Elez said, but that DOGE should bring him back.

Here’s my view:



I obviously disagree with some of Elez’s posts, but I don’t think stupid social media activity should ruin a kid’s life.



We shouldn’t reward journalists who try to destroy people. Ever.



So I say bring him back.



If he’s a bad dude or a terrible member of… https://t.co/OgG6Z3hKPE — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 7, 2025

The tweet concludes, 'If he’s a bad dude or a terrible member of the team, fire him for that.'

Exactly. Judge him on his merits, not because the left wants to cancel him.

That wasn't good enough for California Representative Ro Khanna though, who responded to Vance by demanding an apology and trying to emotionally blackmail Vance by bringing 'our kids' into the conversation.

Are you going to tell him to apologize for saying "Normalize Indian hate" before this rehire? Just asking for the sake of both of our kids. https://t.co/7NY8m93hJa — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) February 7, 2025

Uh-oh. Bad move, Mr. Khanna. Seriously bad move.

Vance immediately fired back by dropping the HAMMER on Khanna for mentioning his kids.

For the sake of both of our kids? Grow up.



Racist trolls on the internet, while offensive, don't threaten my kids. You know what does? A culture that denies grace to people who make mistakes. A culture that encourages congressmen to act like whiny children. https://t.co/xpLjhfk6Bz — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 7, 2025

Hello, 911? We would like to report a murder. It took place on Twitter on the afternoon of February 7 and the suspect was heard saying, 'I really don't care, Margaret.'

Vance -- whose wife, Second Lady Usha, is of Indian descent like Khanna -- continued to scorch the earth against Khanna's attempted emotional blackmail.

I cannot overstate how much I loathe this emotional blackmail pretending to be concern.



My kids, god willing, will be risk takers. They won't think constantly about whether a flippant comment or a wrong viewpoint will follow them around for the rest of their lives.



They will… — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 7, 2025

The tweet continues:

They will tell stupid jokes. They will develop views that they later think are wrong or even gross. I made mistakes as a kid, and thank God I grew up in a culture that encouraged me to grow and learn and feel remorse when I screwed up and offer grace when others did.

Offering grace for people who screw up. What a novel concept. No wonder it is lost on someone like Khanna whose only currency is identity politics and outrage.

Vance finished Khanna off in his next tweet that closed with three simple words:

I don't worry about my kids making mistakes, or developing views they later regret. I don't even worry that much about trolls on the internet. You know what I do worry about, Ro?



That they'll grow up to be a US Congressmen who engages in emotional blackmail over a kid's social… — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 7, 2025

That they'll grow up to be a US Congressmen who engages in emotional blackmail over a kid's social media posts.



You disgust me.

'You disgust me.'

If Joe Rogan had been calling this Twitter fight, that was the moment when he would have known it was over.



Somebody throw in the towel for Khanna. He never even landed a single punch.

What a spectacular response to the garbage Ro pushes. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 7, 2025

Vice President Vance doesn't suffer fools like Khanna lightly and he has no problem saying so.

BODY THAT CLOWN, JD — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 7, 2025

>Vice President tells corrupt moral busybody to f*ck off.

We are so back! https://t.co/OaJcS4hdgz pic.twitter.com/IJMLN8wEAH — Champions of the Ice (@ChampionsOTIce2) February 7, 2025

Khanna did make one more attempt to fire back, but it was OVER.

Saying I am "whiny" & "you disgust me" maybe your way of showing strength. Personally, I don't think you have to hurl insults or be mean-spirited to have a free exchange ideas. Our country, at its, best (Lincoln/Douglass) was not like that and you at your best JD were not either. https://t.co/Ng9oie3xnv — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) February 7, 2025

LOL. This is what someone says when they have been trounced and they know it. You can tell Khanna was 'literally shaking' because of all of the grammatical errors in his tweet.

Where was this aspiration to 'Lincoln-Douglas' when Khanna was trying to publicly shame Vance for offering grace?

The truth is that Khanna got BIG mad because Vance wasn't going to play his woke game and told him so in no uncertain terms.

This energy right here is going to be what saves us from the woke abyss Democrats tried to throw this country into with their tyrannical insanity. https://t.co/OmMEiEILO6 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 7, 2025

We have said it many times, but President Trump simply could not have picked a better VP than Vance.

Ro Khanna thinking Ro Khanna after

he got JD Vance: getting bodied by JD: https://t.co/FI0YS15pZb pic.twitter.com/zM836vdBg6 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) February 7, 2025

LOL.

It definitely did not go the way Khanna had planned.

The best news, of course, is that this story has a happy ending.

After Vance spoke up publicly, Trump stood in the White House and echoed his vice president's call to bring Elez back to DOGE. Musk did as well, saying, 'To err is human. To forgive, divine.'

We don't know if Elez has accepted the offer to rescind his resignation and re-join DOGE, but we hope he does.

If nothing else, it will send yet another signal to politicians like Ro Khanna that they can no longer bully conservatives into submission by pretending to be offended by anything and everything.

Maybe this time, he will get the memo.

After he wakes up from the brutal knockout Vance delivered to him, that is.