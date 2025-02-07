Second Chance Vance: Trump Takes VP’s Advice and Offers Resigned DOGE Staffer His Job Back

A DOGE team expert who resigned over old allegedly racist online postings is getting a second chance. President Donald Trump was asked today about the resignation of 25-year-old Marko Elez. Trump followed Vice President JD Vance‘s lead and offered Elez a chance to return to the DOGE team.

Trump says bring back DOGE staffer Marko Elez, who resigned after “inappropriate” (racist) posts came to light. pic.twitter.com/R7hMl5tS9M — US OBSERVE (@us_observe) February 7, 2025

Trump-Vance, MAGA's own Dynamic-Duo! They've got each other's back. — Johnson Ning (@jzningy) February 7, 2025

It’s inspiring to see such a strong partnership in action! Together, they truly embody the spirit of unity and determination. — Aleyna Watson (@aleynawatson04) February 7, 2025

He defers to JD and says he's on board. Trust. — MIKΞ STAHL (@mikeastahl) February 7, 2025

Many posters were impressed that Trump trusted the advice of Vance.

Elon Musk recently ran a poll on X about the possible return of the data specialist. The response was overwhelmingly in favor of rehiring him.

Bring back @DOGE staffer who made inappropriate statements via a now deleted pseudonym? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2025

If the dude can code, analyze data, conduct a wicked audit at the genius level, bring him back. He isn’t making policy decisions. It’s just hard work. — American Logic X (@AmericanLogicX) February 7, 2025

i can't believe we're back to letting journos destroy peoples' lives over sh** posts. This should've never happened in 2025 @elonmusk hire this kid back and say no to these bullies. — Ron Mexico (@RonMexico6920) February 7, 2025

He will be brought back.



To err is human, to forgive divine. https://t.co/TV6SJIb5P6 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2025

Vance led the charge on X to bring Elez back. He says that people who make mistakes in their youth should not be destroyed for life over them. Vance says he believes in second chances. Hopefully, Elez will take up Musk, Trump, and Vance on their offer to return to the DOGE team.