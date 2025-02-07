Second Chance Vance: Trump Takes VP’s Advice and Offers Resigned DOGE Staffer His Job Back

Tape Over Takeover: USAID's DC Headquarters Has Signage Covered or Removed
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  10:00 PM on February 07, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

A DOGE team expert who resigned over old allegedly racist online postings is getting a second chance. President Donald Trump was asked today about the resignation of 25-year-old Marko Elez. Trump followed Vice President JD Vance‘s lead and offered Elez a chance to return to the DOGE team.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Many posters were impressed that Trump trusted the advice of Vance.

Elon Musk recently ran a poll on X about the possible return of the data specialist. The response was overwhelmingly in favor of rehiring him.

Vance led the charge on X to bring Elez back. He says that people who make mistakes in their youth should not be destroyed for life over them. Vance says he believes in second chances. Hopefully, Elez will take up Musk, Trump, and Vance on their offer to return to the DOGE team.

