BOO and YAH! Insurrection Barbie SHREDS Democrats Over the Press Conferences They DIDN'T Hold

The last few days have seen Democrat politicians come unglued nearly unprecedentedly. The only event that might rival their completely unhinged protests and demonstrations over the past few days is January 6 and their attempts to turn an unruly rally from Trump supporters into Pearl Harbor, the Civil War, and 9/11 all rolled into one (possibly Hiroshima as well).

This week, Jesse Watters provided a pretty good montage of all of the meltdowns in which high-ranking Democrats like Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, and others were embarrassing and disgracing themselves with calls for violence, saying 'We are at war,' and promising to 'fight in the streets.'

President Trump and Elon Musk are trying to expose and eliminate corruption and waste in the federal government.

It tells us something about them, doesn't it?

But what may be equally revealing as the protests Democrats are staging right now are the protests, demonstrations, and press conferences they DIDN'T hold. Thankfully, last night on Twitter, Twitchy favorite Insurrection Barbie outlined -- in DEVASTATING detail -- all of the times Democrats were not outraged enough to find the nearest microphone.

They didn't hold press conferences when people couldn't pay their rent.



They didn't hold press conferences when people couldn't afford gas and groceries.



They didn't hold press conferences when Venezuelan drug gangs took over the entire apartment complexes in Aurora, Colorado.

This is a long tweet, but it is worth reading. Here is the full post:

They didn’t hold press conferences when people couldn’t pay their rent.



They didn’t hold press conferences when people couldn’t afford gas and groceries.



They didn’t hold press conferences when Venezuelan drug gangs took over the entire apartment complexes in Aurora, Colorado.



They didn’t hold press conferences when there was no aid to North Carolina and people were suffering.



They didn’t hold press conferences when the train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio and American citizens were crying because they were afraid they were living in contaminated areas.



They didn’t hold press conferences when they pulled out of Afghanistan and cost 13 young service members their live lives.



They didn’t hold press conferences when they left $80 billion worth of military grade equipment to the Taliban.



They didn’t hold press conferences when parents were begging schools to be reopened because their children were suffering.



They didn’t hold press conferences when they lied to you about inflation for four years after they printed 40% of the dollars that are currently in circulation during the Biden years.



But now Democrats are outraged and crying crocodile tears because somebody got a hold of their slush fund of wacko liberal new world order CIA cut out money.



Now they are on the street having a breakdown because they got caught using $70 billion dollars a year for the benefit of getting reelected, funding pet projects overseas and censoring the American people.



These people hate you, stop voting for them.

BOOM.

No, we take that back. BOOMITY!



There, that's more like it.

Of course, the phrase 'press conferences' isn't quite accurate here since there were some of those related to the above events during the Biden administration -- not usually from Biden himself, though, and we all know why not.

But there were no protests. There were no demonstrations. There was no shrieking and howling and stomping of feet.

And we all know why that is as well.

Bingo.

They are not pissed Americans are suffering, they are pissed that they got caught. https://t.co/SVbKYngtN9 — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) February 6, 2025

The only suffering that Democrats are interested in is the fake 'suffering' they invent, like calling Trump's order banning men from women's sports an 'attack on transgender people.'

1000% accurate! These politicians are bought off money laundering scumbags https://t.co/xNH4UNsfeY — Noble Merchant (@Benninja264) February 6, 2025

We can't find any lie in that statement.

But the bad news for all of these Democrats is that America sees them and voted them out of any significant power to stop DOGE from exposing the corruption.

They can cope, seethe, and dilate.



These next four years are gonna break their brains lol! — ULTRA Gay Biker DAD (@AnotherHomoCon) February 6, 2025

If these first few weeks of Trump 47 are any indication, their brains are already broken.

But you can bet it's going to get way worse from here.

They are in panic, because they were caught and exposed. pic.twitter.com/wB6t0tHCZB — NomNom (@OmNomNomPL) February 6, 2025

There are plenty of establishment Republicans who are probably going to get exposed too.

That's fine. 'Drain the swamp' doesn't mean leaving corrupt politicians alone because they have an 'R' next to their name.

But it's the Democrats who are going apoplectic because they simply cannot win elections without their grift and slush money (which is OUR money, just as a quick reminder).

They can shout and scream it all they want. It won't protect them.

HA.

What a perfect video clip.

True story... pic.twitter.com/MK1qjSHjt7 — Ghost in the machine (@NobodiesSide) February 6, 2025

That's another great clip that illustrates Insurrection Barbie's tweet.

They denied Trump was shot pic.twitter.com/IuwF6jmFGv — David Sullivan (prosecute, fauci) (@sully40272) February 6, 2025

We still can't believe that happened.

Well, that's not quite true. We DO believe it because it is the absolute state of the Democrat party right now.

And Barbie's list was only a partial one. It could have been a LOT longer.

The good news is that Democrat voters are waking up to who their representatives truly are, and are fleeing the party in big numbers. [Warning: NSFW language in the clip below.]

I hereby renounce the Democratic Party pic.twitter.com/bCI7Gq5r3Y — Isaiah L. Carter (@IsaiahLCarter) February 6, 2025

They refuse to learn because their money has ALWAYS meant far more to them than the concerns of Americans.

Welp. They are about to find out the hard way that this is the recipe for a political party's complete destruction.

We'll bring the popcorn.