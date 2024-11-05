BOOMITY! Greg Gutfeld ERUPTS on Government Toadies Who Killed Peanut the Squirrel and...
Dairy State Dispatch: Let's Check in on Where Wisconsin Stands (So Far)
Joy Behar Declares She Would Rather Die Than Have a Republican Save Her...
Even Cooper Doesn't Buy It: Amy Klobuchar Says SO MANY Conservatives Have Told...
AOC Thinks Voting for Kamala Harris Will Control the Weather in New York
Manhattan Mayhem as Democrats Face Off Against Vengeful Squirrels and Raccoons on Election...
RUN A PICK SIX! Tim Walz Tried a 'Game Day' Tweet for Election...
The Real Life 'Tony Stark' Proclaims Men Are Coming to Save America with...
COPIUM Alert: Former WH Comms Director Ignores Reality, Says Trump Failed to Expand...
Obama Lackey Ben Rhodes Wants Us All to Know Kamala Really Stepped Up...
J.D. Vance's Dog Atlas Turns One and Wants Us All to Go Vote...
James Woods Takes 'Catastrophe' Kamala Harris APART Point by Point in EPIC Post...
Quick, Call Rep. Hank Johnson! Guam Didn't Capsize, but Does Flip Republican for...
Bro, Take the L! Tim Miller Comes Back for Another WHOOPING from Megyn...

BOOM: Insurrection Barbie Reminds Us Why We Need to Vote Trump for Our Daughter's Rights

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  1:15 PM on November 05, 2024
Gif

The Left are often arguing they're voting for Kamala Harris because they want their daughters to continue to have rights. What they really mean is they're voting for their daughter to have access to abortion.

Advertisement

But here is an X user who reminds us what rights are actually at stake here:

The post reads:

I voted for her right to peacefully assemble and protest a tyrannical government, regardless of her political leanings.

I voted for her right to bodily autonomy without interference from experimental drug companies mandated by her government.

I voted for her to exist as a woman, in women’s sports, to have a women’s bathroom, and have a women’s only dorm room.

I voted for her right to bear arms.

I voted for her right to a secure border and safe streets. 

I voted for her financial freedom so when she grows up  she’s not bound to a tyrannical government that overspends. 

I voted for her innocence. 

I voted to protect her from gender confusion and chemical castration as a minor. 

I voted for her right to grow up being raised by her parents, instead of being coparented with the government.

That’s why I voted for Donald J Trump.

Recommended

Buck Sexton Noticed Something Very TELLING on Rachel Maddow's Show the Night Before the Election and LOL
Sam J.
Advertisement

ALL OF THIS.

Absolutely fantastic.

Straight fire!

There's more at stake during this election than abortion.

All other rights come from the right to life.

This is long overdue.

Don't forget this.

Well done.

Advertisement

'Merica.

Every last word.

This writer doesn't have daughters, but she knows people who do, and she loves those girls as if they were her own.

Their future thanks you.

You did good.

Everyone should. Our girls deserve better than abortion and men in their locker rooms.

Tags: DAUGHTER DONALD TRUMP GIRL RIGHTS WOMEN 2024 ELECTION

