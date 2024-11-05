BOOM: Insurrection Barbie Reminds Us Why We Need to Vote Trump for Our Daughter's Rights

The Left are often arguing they're voting for Kamala Harris because they want their daughters to continue to have rights. What they really mean is they're voting for their daughter to have access to abortion.

But here is an X user who reminds us what rights are actually at stake here:

I also voted for my daughter’s rights.



I voted for her right to free speech.



I voted for her right to practice her religion.



I voted for her right to peacefully assemble and protest a tyrannical government, regardless of her political leanings.



I voted for her right to bodily… — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) November 5, 2024

The post reads:

I voted for her right to peacefully assemble and protest a tyrannical government, regardless of her political leanings. I voted for her right to bodily autonomy without interference from experimental drug companies mandated by her government. I voted for her to exist as a woman, in women’s sports, to have a women’s bathroom, and have a women’s only dorm room. I voted for her right to bear arms. I voted for her right to a secure border and safe streets. I voted for her financial freedom so when she grows up she’s not bound to a tyrannical government that overspends. I voted for her innocence. I voted to protect her from gender confusion and chemical castration as a minor. I voted for her right to grow up being raised by her parents, instead of being coparented with the government. That’s why I voted for Donald J Trump.

ALL OF THIS.

Absolutely fantastic.

There's more at stake during this election than abortion.

All other rights come from the right to life.

I have 4 daughters.



Everyone should. Our girls deserve better than abortion and men in their locker rooms.