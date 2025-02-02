'BUT MUH NORMS!!' The LA Times Faceplants With SCARY Claim That Trump Is 'Bucking Norms'

Well, it looks like 'norms' are back in style again. These things always go in cycles, don't they? Like flannel shirts, distressed jeans, and culottes.

After four years of the media turning a blind eye to Joe Biden defying rulings from the Supreme Court, setting his Justice Department like an attack dog on his political opponents, oh, and issuing preemptive pardons, even for his family members (which we were once told would have been a big no-no if Donald Trump did it), the journos once more are in a panic about our precious norms.

This morning, The Los Angeles Times told us that the Trump administration is 'chaotic' as he 'bucks' norm after norm and 'defies laws,' even though nothing Trump has done is illegal. And everything he has done is what the majority of Americans voted for in 2024.

Trump cuts chaotic path in first weeks, bucking laws and norms in pursuit of promised agenda https://t.co/kAlafRjZBO — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 2, 2025

This isn't even an op-ed, believe it or not. This article was written by a staff writer, Kevin Rector. Maybe he didn't get the memo from LA Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong that he doesn't want the paper to be simply a mouthpiece for far-left causes and opinions anymore.

The article leads off with Rector denouncing Trump's response to the fatal crash of an American Airlines jet and a Black Hawk helicopter last week in Washington, DC, where he suggested that the FAA's awful DEI practices may have led to the accident.

In an instant, Trump had gone from consoling leader to partisan firebrand and turned a national tragedy into one more opportunity to push his favorite political narrative — that diversity-minded, “woke” liberalism is ruining the country and that he alone can end it, namely through unilateral executive orders from the Oval Office. It was a breach of presidential decorum — and right in line with the rest of his tumultuous first two weeks back in the White House. In that time, Trump has repeatedly bucked the Constitution and other legal limits on executive power, pursuing a conservative agenda aligned with his own campaign promises but also the Project 2025 blueprint he assiduously distanced himself from in the lead-up to the election.

LOL. Oh, no! Not a breach of presidential decorum! Like when Biden invited a 'trans woman' to the White House South Lawn to bare his fake breasts to America? That kind of breach?



And of course, Trump's criticism is ALL because of the left's favorite boogeyman, Project 2025.

But it's funny because we don't recall the LA Times being outraged every time Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would politicize a school shooting to try to remove the Second Amendment.

Rector then goes on to make up fictional tales about how Trump is violating the rights of the LGBTQ community and illegal immigrants. It will not surprise any Twitchy readers to know that Rector never once wrote about how Laken Riley's rights were violated, nor the rights of women who are forced to share bathrooms with men wearing lipstick.

Rector also is worried about 'norms' being violated after Trump pardoned all of the January 6 political prisoners, yet he had no issue with Biden commuting the sentences of child murderers or pardoning a man who killed FBI agents.

And even though Biden also tried to amend the United States Constitution by tweet in his final days in office, it sure is refreshing to see that the media cares about norms again.

Biden made up a constitutional amendment but yeah norms. pic.twitter.com/Huwv0rmbUe — Souls 🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@PSouls2) February 2, 2025

Of course, that was (D)ifferent.

We missed you, buddy!

'How are you, Norm?'

“On top of the world. It’s a dismal spot in Greenland somewhere.”

(Sorry for the interjection, but Cheers was a very funny show.)

Not the precious norms! https://t.co/OYFvMLrB3R — Latinx Adjacent Doctor PhD (@TonerousHyus) February 2, 2025

How will America survive Trump bucking norms, especially after Democrats last year installed a presidential candidate without a single voter casting a ballot for her?

Oops. The LA Times' norms reporter must have been on vacation that day.

Trump is bucking norms? Haven't heard that one before, no sir. https://t.co/hp3VH36hgC — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 2, 2025

When Biden's DOJ colluded with Fani Willis and sent another top deputy to work with Alvin Bragg to target Trump, that was just business as usual.

Nope. No norms or laws were bucked there, no sirree Bob.

Bucking laws and norms are the Left's calling cards. Your rules. You can't cry when the other side plays by the rules you set. We thought the new rules sucked. Now we will show you how your new rules suck. https://t.co/rJ5h5oxEQD — Brett (@subvet_brett) February 2, 2025

The dead legacy media LOVED the Biden administration playing the FA game with norms for four years. But they are in the FO phase now and it is making them BIG mad.

They also seem to forget that Trump coming into office like a wrecking ball was exactly what America just voted for.

But who will think of the poor violent illegal criminals and the men beating on women in sports, cries the LA Times.

Yeah, we don't care.

The fact that DC is afraid of the will of the people speaks volumes. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) February 2, 2025

We want them to be nervous. After everything they've pulled in the last four years, they should be nervous.

There is nothing chaotic about Trump's path. Pretty much everything he's done, he told us he would do during the campaign.



Following a publicly announced plan is the polar opposite of chaos. https://t.co/6cqLgS0Fsc — Wonko the Sane (@Amuk31) February 2, 2025

What Trump is doing is not chaotic for America. It is only chaotic for the left.

To which we say, 'Good.'

Translation: A majority of voters backed this and Trump’s fulfilling those promises.



DC “norms” are in desperate need of bucking. https://t.co/8LzKBluf85 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 2, 2025

If removing the toxic and destructive DEI practices from the federal government is bucking norms, well, strap us into that bull and open the fence gate, because we are here for it.

The fact that it makes the leftist media shake with panic is just icing on the cake.