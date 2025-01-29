Which Ones, Midge? Madonna Laments the Dismantling of Our 'Freedoms' Under Donald Trump

You have to love leftist celebrity meltdowns. Every time one of them puts out a tweet, TikTok, or statement about how 'oppressed' they are, they generally only succeed in making themselves look even more out of touch, uninformed, ignorant, and generally oblivious than we already knew they were.

When billionaire Selena Gomez recently posted an Instagram video of her crying that Trump is now deporting 'her people,' it went so badly for her that she not only deleted the video but also her next post where she tried to explain her narcissistic take. People refused to be gaslit by her fake tears and let her know it in no uncertain terms.

(Also, who records a video of themselves crying? We have a serious mental health problem in America.)

Apparently, ancient pop star Madonna didn't get the memo that America sent to Gomez, however. Yesterday, she tweeted out a bizarre photo of herself accompanying a tweet where she lamented the 'dismantling' of our freedoms under the Trump administration.

It’s so sad to watch our new Government slowly dismantling all the Freedoms we have been fighting for and WON over the years. 🏳️‍🌈💔

Don’t give up the Fight! pic.twitter.com/6FiziYa2zM — Madonna (@Madonna) January 28, 2025

Quick question: What the hell is she WEARING? And why does she need to show everyone her cleavage in a tweet where she is allegedly talking about the 'rights' of the LGBTQ community? Was that essential to her sad, clueless message?

As we said, pure narcissism. Nothing more.

LOL. Exactly. The only difference is that dogs (yes, even poodles) are wonderful.

Madonna ... not so much.

It's also funny that she is talking about 'freedoms' though since we are old enough to remember her fantasizing about overthrowing the government by blowing up the White House.

NEVER FORGET: Madonna proclaimed publicly that she was very angry with President Trump and “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House”



Why wasn’t she raided by The FBI? pic.twitter.com/3uTuciHjNH — Eric Spracklen🦆🐈 (@EricSpracklen) August 10, 2023

Hey, maybe she's the mysterious January 6 pipe bomber that Biden's FBI refused to investigate.

Just a thought. Stranger things have happened.

We still have the freedom to cloak a cleavage pic in a vague virtue signal. https://t.co/Wjodt3ewXW — Kirsten Fleming (@KirFlem) January 28, 2025

LOL. She sure seems to be restricting the 'freedom' of her boobs with that ridiculous bustier.

When I talk about hypothetical lost freedom, I make sure to show as much skin as possible so people take me seriously. pic.twitter.com/9LrhgW0qlE — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) January 29, 2025

That's a perfect image. Because yes, Madonna was more interested in showing off her chest than anything else.

And yes, Madonna was talking out of her ... well, you know.

Exactly which freedoms are we losing? I'm genuinely interested in your thoughts. — Red-Man🇺🇲 (@realshanemeyer) January 28, 2025

We looked through her Twitter account and the replies to this tweet.

Nope. She didn't have a word to say about answering that question. Because she can't answer it.

No freedoms -- of the LGBTQ community or anyone else -- are being 'dismantled.'

Why do you want to sterilize kids? — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) January 29, 2025

Hoo, boy. We KNOW she will never answer that question.

We'd love to see her try to talk to Billboard Chris though. He would destroy her fake virtue signaling. Politely, as always.

Ah, another millionaire celebrity crying over no freedoms lost whatsoever. https://t.co/ADr6lEpxSs pic.twitter.com/enEMJ9n0sn — Remember Peanut 🐿 (@TweetShaming21) January 29, 2025

We're going to need a smaller violin than that one.

What freedoms are you losing? Also is that a Night’s Watch uniform? https://t.co/DnIk7epody — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) January 29, 2025

HAHAHA.

Yes, please. Let's send Madonna 'north of the Wall' to protect everyone from the White Walkers.

We'll even have a real place to do that soon, once Trump buys Greenland.

This meme is going to be viral for so long, we almost feel sorry for Margaret Brennan.

... Almost.

Name one single “freedom” that has been dismantled.



That’s right, you can’t. All you do is say things to evoke an emotional response in those unaware, of which there are many.



You are sad and pathetic, @Madonna https://t.co/dqnWgeCBW5 — •Nic• (@AsTheWorldBurnz) January 29, 2025

Sad and pathetic.

That tracks.

All of Madonna's coping, seething, and crying won't change the fact that Americans are overwhelmingly sick and tired of the gender cult forcing everyone to celebrate them, not to mention forcing their sick ideology on children.

You got a booger, ma’am. pic.twitter.com/DXXnhaT2mK — Lizzy Lou Who ❄️ (@_wintergirl93) January 29, 2025

HAAAAAA. We can't lie; we spit up our drink just now. Hang on while we clean up.

OK, that's better.

Thank you, Lizzy. That basically sums up how seriously everyone NOT in the Hollywood/celebrity bubble or not brainwashed by the gender cult takes Madonna whenever she talks about anything, let alone losing our rights.

But if her precious 'freedoms' are now gone in America, we know plenty of countries she can move to.

Just make sure you buy a one-way ticket only, Madonna. And burn your U.S. passport on the way out the door.