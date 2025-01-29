That's an Insult to Boxes of Rocks: Tom Homan Needs Only Seven Words...
Tracking Our WINS: New ICE Ticker Lists Daily Arrests and Detainers (Including a...
Erasing the Past: ‘Journalist’ at The New Yorker Can’t Remember the Last Five...
Ultimate Uber: President Trump Asks Elon Musk to Rescue Astronauts Stranded on Space...
Stephen Miller Scorches Jake Tapper for Pulling Tired ‘Who’s Going to Pick Our...
Freedom of the Presler: Republican Activist Reveals Why He’s Vying for a White...
CNN Quitter Jim Acosta Launches Sad Substack with a Huge LIE Just Like...
Boston Mayor Comes Out Against Bill Megulin for Exposing Criminal Illegal Aliens She...
It’s Schifferent! Presidentially-Pardoned Dem Adam Schiff Goes After Others Who’ve Been Pa...
VIP
Disabled Queer Chicanx Educator Goes on Anti-Trump Rant at Washington State House
The Latex Outrage: Karoline Leavitt Reveals US Government is Spending $50 Million on...
The Atlantic: Elon Musk Making It IMPOSSIBLE to Conduct Free and Fair Elections...
Trump Signs Executive Order to Fast-Track Repair of ALL Roads and Bridges in...
VIP
Heavy Lyft-ing

Which Ones, Midge? Madonna Laments the Dismantling of Our 'Freedoms' Under Donald Trump

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on January 29, 2025
Twitchy

You have to love leftist celebrity meltdowns. Every time one of them puts out a tweet, TikTok, or statement about how 'oppressed' they are, they generally only succeed in making themselves look even more out of touch, uninformed, ignorant, and generally oblivious than we already knew they were. 

Advertisement

When billionaire Selena Gomez recently posted an Instagram video of her crying that Trump is now deporting 'her people,' it went so badly for her that she not only deleted the video but also her next post where she tried to explain her narcissistic take. People refused to be gaslit by her fake tears and let her know it in no uncertain terms. 

(Also, who records a video of themselves crying? We have a serious mental health problem in America.)

Apparently, ancient pop star Madonna didn't get the memo that America sent to Gomez, however. Yesterday, she tweeted out a bizarre photo of herself accompanying a tweet where she lamented the 'dismantling' of our freedoms under the Trump administration.

Quick question: What the hell is she WEARING? And why does she need to show everyone her cleavage in a tweet where she is allegedly talking about the 'rights' of the LGBTQ community? Was that essential to her sad, clueless message? 

As we said, pure narcissism. Nothing more. 

LOL. Exactly. The only difference is that dogs (yes, even poodles) are wonderful. 

Madonna ... not so much. 

It's also funny that she is talking about 'freedoms' though since we are old enough to remember her fantasizing about overthrowing the government by blowing up the White House. 

Recommended

That's an Insult to Boxes of Rocks: Tom Homan Needs Only Seven Words to DESTROY Joy Reid
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Hey, maybe she's the mysterious January 6 pipe bomber that Biden's FBI refused to investigate. 

Just a thought. Stranger things have happened. 

LOL. She sure seems to be restricting the 'freedom' of her boobs with that ridiculous bustier. 

That's a perfect image. Because yes, Madonna was more interested in showing off her chest than anything else. 

And yes, Madonna was talking out of her ... well, you know. 

We looked through her Twitter account and the replies to this tweet. 

Nope. She didn't have a word to say about answering that question. Because she can't answer it. 

No freedoms -- of the LGBTQ community or anyone else -- are being 'dismantled.'

Advertisement

Hoo, boy. We KNOW she will never answer that question. 

We'd love to see her try to talk to Billboard Chris though. He would destroy her fake virtue signaling. Politely, as always. 

We're going to need a smaller violin than that one. 

HAHAHA. 

Yes, please. Let's send Madonna 'north of the Wall' to protect everyone from the White Walkers. 

We'll even have a real place to do that soon, once Trump buys Greenland. 

This meme is going to be viral for so long, we almost feel sorry for Margaret Brennan.

... Almost.

Sad and pathetic. 

That tracks. 

Advertisement

All of Madonna's coping, seething, and crying won't change the fact that Americans are overwhelmingly sick and tired of the gender cult forcing everyone to celebrate them, not to mention forcing their sick ideology on children. 

HAAAAAA. We can't lie; we spit up our drink just now. Hang on while we clean up. 

OK, that's better. 

Thank you, Lizzy. That basically sums up how seriously everyone NOT in the Hollywood/celebrity bubble or not brainwashed by the gender cult takes Madonna whenever she talks about anything, let alone losing our rights.

But if her precious 'freedoms' are now gone in America, we know plenty of countries she can move to. 

Just make sure you buy a one-way ticket only, Madonna. And burn your U.S. passport on the way out the door. 

Tags: CELEBRITIES DONALD TRUMP FAIL FREEDOM MADONNA RIGHTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That's an Insult to Boxes of Rocks: Tom Homan Needs Only Seven Words to DESTROY Joy Reid
Grateful Calvin
Tracking Our WINS: New ICE Ticker Lists Daily Arrests and Detainers (Including a New Record)
Grateful Calvin
Stephen Miller Scorches Jake Tapper for Pulling Tired ‘Who’s Going to Pick Our Crops?’ Talking Point
Warren Squire
Erasing the Past: ‘Journalist’ at The New Yorker Can’t Remember the Last Five Years
Warren Squire
Boston Mayor Comes Out Against Bill Megulin for Exposing Criminal Illegal Aliens She Wants to Protect
Warren Squire
CNN Quitter Jim Acosta Launches Sad Substack with a Huge LIE Just Like We All Knew He Would
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
That's an Insult to Boxes of Rocks: Tom Homan Needs Only Seven Words to DESTROY Joy Reid Grateful Calvin
Advertisement