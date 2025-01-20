Vlad Got the Old Heisman: Donald Trump Jr. Says Zelensky BEGGED Three Times to Attend Inauguration

In just a few hours, Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. He will be surrounded by family and friends, as well as prominent American politicians (no, that does not include you, AOC) and dignitaries from abroad.

Advertisement

Traditionally, foreign heads of state are not often invited to an American inauguration, but Trump did extend invitations this year to some very good ones, including Italy's Giorgia Meloni and Argentina's Javier Milei, both of whom have said they will attend. Trump also invited China's Xi Jinping, but China opted to send its second in command, Vice President Han Zheng.

It is revealing who Trump did NOT invite, such as the U.K.'s 'Two-Tier' Kier Starmer, who likes to imprison British subjects for free speech. Nigel Farage was invited, however, and will attend.

Maybe the most delicious snub from Trump was the leader of the country that has bilked billions out of America over the past four years, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky. Officially, Zelensky's spokespeople have noted that he will not attend because it wouldn't look good for him to go to an inauguration while his country is at war (the Oscars are fine though, apparently).

If you ask Donald Trump Jr., though, that's not how it went down at all. According to the younger Trump, Zelensky BEGGED to be invited to the inauguration -- three times -- and each time, Team Trump gave him the Heisman stance of rejection.

BREAKING: Zelensky asked President-elect Trump to invite him to the inauguration several times but was consistently snubbed, Donald Trump Jr. has claimed. pic.twitter.com/gOvBwQtbdc — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) January 19, 2025

LOL. That's one way to let old Vlad know that there is a new sheriff in town and that the money spigot for American taxpayers is about to dry up.

There is probably no way to verify if those phone calls ever happened, but it's not difficult to imagine Zelensky trying to ingratiate himself to the new administration in hopes of keeping the grift going.

And this isn't the first time Trump Jr. has trolled Zelensky. In November, shortly after Trump won the election, Junior mocked Zelensky on Instagram and told him that his allowance was about to be cut off.

Donald Trump's son says Zelenskyy will “lose his allowance” when his father takes office



Donald Trump Jr. posted this video to his Instagram with dollars falling on the Ukrainian president with the caption, “You're 38 Days from losing your allowance.”pic.twitter.com/aFWLdPPc1A — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 10, 2024

Sounds like Zelensky had better sit down at the truce negotiation table with Russia because the U.S. isn't going to keep funding this proxy war.

Looks like Zelensky got ghosted by Trump for the inauguration! 😂



Zelensky who? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/bmIL49mHZd — 🇺🇸Kelli Kay🇺🇸 (@KelliKayK) January 19, 2025

HA.

We could just see Trump answering a Zelensky phone call with, 'New phone, new administration ... who dis?'

Advertisement

Zelensky was also mocked for his stated excuse by Russia's Maria Zakharova.

Zakharova MOCKS Zelensky's 'business at home' excuse for skipping Trump inauguration



'Household chores didn't stop him from visiting 35+ countries in 2024'



Time to come clean, Zelensky https://t.co/au65feUNtF pic.twitter.com/tVLSuKkN3l — RT (@RT_com) January 19, 2025

Welp. We have no love for Russia in this war, but she ain't wrong.

Yes a ticket will cost you $65B https://t.co/b4ll0VuHv8 — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) January 19, 2025

Let's make it $200 billion, which is how much the U.S. has likely given Zelensky, despite the State Department's 'official' number of $65 billion.

Good. Zelensky is now dealing with a real leader. https://t.co/tR35wlfk5Y — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) January 19, 2025

Did Zelensky try offering Trump a 10 percent kickback like the one 'The Big Guy' was getting?

Can I come to the party?

No.

Please?

No.

But I really want to come to the party!

No.

Pleeease, let me come to the party!

No. — toby.dorries (@TobyDorries) January 19, 2025

OOF. That's gotta' hurt.

What can we say, Volodymyr? Trump's just not that into you.

You tell him, Dikembe! (Rest in peace.)

Advertisement

We'll add that dance number to the number of things we can toss in the dumpster of history now that Joe Biden is no longer 'running' things.

Zelensky really wants to dress up as a ‘War General’ and join the Village People to sing “YMCA” right next to the construction worker and the police officer https://t.co/9xdtG9HXxq — voz_chicano (@ChicanoVoz) January 20, 2025

The Village People are fine just the way they are. They showed that last night at Trump's victory rally in Washington, DC.

🚨THERE HE GOES! President Trump dances to 'YMCA' with The Village People live on stage at the end of his Victory Rally



Surreal. pic.twitter.com/yFc5HEnl8c — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 19, 2025

Sorry. No room on stage for you, Zelensky.

The free ride ends here and now @ZelenskyyUa https://t.co/ZSQIJXMnMl — mayanlady (@mayan_lady) January 19, 2025

We can only hope so. There are still far too many Senators and Representatives -- from both parties -- who want to keep the money train endlessly flowing overseas.

Advertisement

But after four years, the United States has a real President again. And this President, Donald Trump, has made every indication that he is shutting off the spigot and that he wants the Russia-Ukraine war to come to an immediate end.

That's in everyone's best interest. The American people, the Russian people, AND the Ukrainian people. It only goes against the interests of the perpetrators of endless war like Bill Kristol.

We'll see how quickly Trump can bring the war to a halt. In the meantime, we're set to enjoy a wonderful inauguration today, especially since it won't involve Volodymyr Zelensky showing up in fatigues and holding his hat out asking for more like an overgrown Oliver Twist.

Happy Inauguration Day, America.