Pulitzer Prize-Winning Newspaper Says ICE Gave Immigration Lawyer Taco Bell's Phone Number
NBC News Devolves Into Parody With RIDICULOUS Story Attacking the Blue Angels In...
Judge Dismisses Trump Admin Lawsuit Against Chicago Over Its Sanctuary City Policies
Lying Liars Who Lie: NBC News Keeps Running Cover for Obama and the...
U.N. Spokesman SQUIRMS As Reporter Exposes Double Standard U.N. Applies to Israel and...
UH OH! Ex Journo Connie Chung Fears 'the End of CBS As I...
Gavin Newsom Has a Sudden Love of Free Speech and He Has to...
VIP
Organizers Dig Up Ancient Fossil for Democrat ‘Voters for Tomorrow’ Youth Summit +...
Beantown Bigotry: Dem Mayor Michelle Wu's Housing Plan Discriminates Against White Neighbo...
WATCH As the Company That Employed the ‘Coldplay Cheaters’ Runs an Absolute Clinic...
Dem Party Favorability Trend Shows They DEFINITELY Need to Keep Up the Insanity
PETTY CHILDREN: WisDems Delayed Evers' Retirement News to Spite Milwaukee Radio Host and...
Matt Taibbi Spotted 'the Perfect Snapshot of Modern News' Taking Place on MSNBC
NY Times Tries to Downplay Declassified Russia Collusion Info (But There ARE Some...

Fired ABC Host Terry Moran Says President Trump Must Be 'Stopped' From Seizing Media Outlets

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on July 26, 2025
Townhall Media

If you don't know the name Terry Moran, don't feel bad. Neither did anyone else, which is why ABC News fired Moran, and he now hosts a podcast on Substack. Poor ratings aside, it's a total mystery why ABC News dropped a guy who went on an unhinged rant against Stephen Miller and said objectivity isn't important in the news business.

Advertisement

That last point is important, because Moran is now the guy warning us President Trump is going to 'seize' media outlets and give them to his 'cronies:'

Here's more from Fox News:

Former ABC News correspondent Terry Moran worried Tuesday that the U.S. will soon lose its free press if President Donald Trump is not 'stopped.'

Moran, who was fired in June from the network where he worked for almost 28 years after posting a scathing social media rant against Trump and White House aide Stephen Miller, discussed the state of the media with former MSNBC host Chris Matthews on Substack.

Lamenting the recent CBS/Paramount settlement with Trump, and other media shakeups, Matthews worried about the implications of media outlets caving to the president’s demands.

So let's break this down: Moran thinks it's fine for 'journalists' to not be objective, just as long as they're not objective in the correct way (read: Leftist), and holding news outlets accountable for defamatory reporting is 'seizing' them. Moran's call to 'stop' Trump is also more violent rhetoric from the Left, because how do you 'stop' a guy who is 'seizing' media?

Recommended

NBC News Devolves Into Parody With RIDICULOUS Story Attacking the Blue Angels In Seattle
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Thomas Matthew Crooks tried in Butler, that's how. And Moran is encouraging more of that.

But here's the reality: the number of news outlets seized by Trump is the same as the number of network news outlets that will employ Moran ... zero.

Moran has a terminal case.

He did.

And clearly it's going great.

Yes. In their TDS-infected brains, that's 'seizing' these networks.

Why would anyone want a failing outlet?

We're glad we're not the only ones who caught the call to violence in Moran's remarks.

Advertisement

We all see who he is.

Plenty of reasons.

Of course.

That's (D)ifferent.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABC NEWS DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS FREE SPEECH MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NBC News Devolves Into Parody With RIDICULOUS Story Attacking the Blue Angels In Seattle
Amy Curtis
WATCH As the Company That Employed the ‘Coldplay Cheaters’ Runs an Absolute Clinic on Damage Control
Aaron Walker
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Newspaper Says ICE Gave Immigration Lawyer Taco Bell's Phone Number
Brett T.
U.N. Spokesman SQUIRMS As Reporter Exposes Double Standard U.N. Applies to Israel and Gaza Aid
Amy Curtis
Judge Dismisses Trump Admin Lawsuit Against Chicago Over Its Sanctuary City Policies
Brett T.
Lying Liars Who Lie: NBC News Keeps Running Cover for Obama and the Dems Over Russiagate Hoax
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

NBC News Devolves Into Parody With RIDICULOUS Story Attacking the Blue Angels In Seattle Amy Curtis
Advertisement