Fired ABC Host Terry Moran Says President Trump Must Be 'Stopped' From Seizing Media Outlets

If you don't know the name Terry Moran, don't feel bad. Neither did anyone else, which is why ABC News fired Moran, and he now hosts a podcast on Substack. Poor ratings aside, it's a total mystery why ABC News dropped a guy who went on an unhinged rant against Stephen Miller and said objectivity isn't important in the news business.

That last point is important, because Moran is now the guy warning us President Trump is going to 'seize' media outlets and give them to his 'cronies:'

Trump needs to be 'stopped' before he seizes news outlets and sells them to cronies, fired ABC journalist says https://t.co/vZdT4Lb69t — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 25, 2025

Here's more from Fox News:

Former ABC News correspondent Terry Moran worried Tuesday that the U.S. will soon lose its free press if President Donald Trump is not 'stopped.' Moran, who was fired in June from the network where he worked for almost 28 years after posting a scathing social media rant against Trump and White House aide Stephen Miller, discussed the state of the media with former MSNBC host Chris Matthews on Substack. Lamenting the recent CBS/Paramount settlement with Trump, and other media shakeups, Matthews worried about the implications of media outlets caving to the president’s demands.

So let's break this down: Moran thinks it's fine for 'journalists' to not be objective, just as long as they're not objective in the correct way (read: Leftist), and holding news outlets accountable for defamatory reporting is 'seizing' them. Moran's call to 'stop' Trump is also more violent rhetoric from the Left, because how do you 'stop' a guy who is 'seizing' media?

Thomas Matthew Crooks tried in Butler, that's how. And Moran is encouraging more of that.

But here's the reality: the number of news outlets seized by Trump is the same as the number of network news outlets that will employ Moran ... zero.

More TDS! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 25, 2025

Moran has a terminal case.

Unhinged loser trying to stand up for other unhinged losers. Go home terry you ve been rejected and fired. Start a podcast like the other cancelled losers 🤬🙄 — GPMD (@GPMD1) July 26, 2025

He did.

And clearly it's going great.

I'm assuming they're talking about getting their shorts taken to the cleaners in courts for defamation — Bulagan (@Bulagan1996) July 26, 2025

Yes. In their TDS-infected brains, that's 'seizing' these networks.

Nobody is buying these MSM outlets, so you don't need to worry — Matt 🇺🇲 (@mbreezy) July 26, 2025

Why would anyone want a failing outlet?

How do you plan to stop President Trump?



Should the FBI take note? https://t.co/yI9Cvknlhz — Beulah Hephzebah (@BeulahHephzebah) July 26, 2025

We're glad we're not the only ones who caught the call to violence in Moran's remarks.

Fascist leftist journalist exposed https://t.co/QnmTs3dEeQ — 𝔸𝕟𝕕𝕪 𝕄 (@m28_andy) July 26, 2025

We all see who he is.

Fired for a reason I must say #MAGA https://t.co/CaJ16WLJeI — bob roberts (@Userbro44967) July 26, 2025

Plenty of reasons.

He’s ok with most of them run by leftists. https://t.co/czZTDGbhSY — John Gunden, Jesus is Lord, LBC1689 (@johngunden) July 25, 2025

Of course.

That's (D)ifferent.

