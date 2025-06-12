‘Journalist’ Graveyard: Terry Moran Announces New Podcast on Substack After Being Dumped by ABC News

In the span of a few days, Terry Moran has gone from being the National Correspondent for ABC News to being yet another sad sack has-been ‘journalist’ languishing in mediocrity on Substack. ABC News let Moran go after he posted an unhinged rant against Stephan Miller on X. Freed from his undoubtedly large contract, he can now scrounge for subscribers willing to pay for similar pro-Democrat podcast content they can get from dozens of other sources.

Advertisement

Here’s Moran’s announcement. (WATCH)

I was a reporter and anchor for ABC News. And as you may have heard … I'm not there anymore.



Now I'm on Substack, that amazing space, and I can't wait to get into the important work that we all have to do. pic.twitter.com/4grrPmODtF — Terry Moran 🇺🇸 (@TerryMoran) June 11, 2025

When I read it the first time, I read “I am at Starbucks”! Oh well. I hear they are hiring. — Debra Guild (@SkyeGirl55) June 12, 2025

He’d write a leftist screed on each cup.

Moran’s announcement brought out at least one true believer who thinks corporate ‘journos’ are supposed to share their crazy political opinions on X with no career repercussions. He was quickly shot down.

Moran's firing highlights the chilling effect on press freedom when corporate interests override journalistic integrity. — Richard Angwin (@RichardAngwin) June 12, 2025

Moran's firing highlights the chilling effect of being a dishonest hack. — LongChris42 (@LongChris42) June 12, 2025

Waiting for you to blame this on Trump.



🫵🤣 — Eddy Pena (@Eddy66877767) June 12, 2025

What integrity? Have you looked at the approval rating of the press? Corporate interest are trying to bring people back that have left and don’t trust the media. Did they use that integrity to cover Biden’s health? — Al Pivik (@PivikAl) June 12, 2025

At least we all know his biases now.



Frankly, I’d prefer all journalists simply announce their biases so I know when to discount their “facts.”



There’s no such thing as an unbiased journalist. Maybe there used to be, but not today. — Dan Moody (@DanielRMoody) June 12, 2025

Even without Moran verbalizing them, we already knew his biases. But it was nice for him to personally articulate them for us.

Commenters are 'excited' that Moran is joining all his other disgraced ‘journo’ losers on Substack.

What a hack. Maybe you can hang out with Keith Olberman since he can’t hold a job either. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) June 11, 2025

Or chase subway cars with Don Lemon. — Crawley (@DavidCr71025899) June 12, 2025

Yeah and invite Brian Seltzer for a get away as well. You guys have fun. 👀 — Mícheál MacRodáin 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@sfdoc110) June 11, 2025

Lemon and Acosta too, losers. — Glenn Dusz (@DuszGlenn) June 12, 2025

Don't forget Dan Rather...used lies to commit career suicide over GWB in 2004. — UCUofCUCLAGrad (@UofCucla) June 12, 2025

Substack is saturated with TDS sufferers. I’m afraid you’re entering a crowded market. — Part-Time Idea Generator (formerly Susoporino) (@susoporino) June 12, 2025

Advertisement

🤣 Substack, the former network reporter's graveyard, should have kept his mouth shut. — John Smith 🇺🇲 (@JohnSmithNew2) June 11, 2025

We’ll probably miss one, but other Democrat ‘journos’ who have Substack podcasts (or similar podcasts on other platforms) are Joy Reid, Keith Olbermann, Don Lemon, Jim Acosta, Chuck Todd, Chris Cillizza, and Dan Rather. You see, it’s a pretty crowded swamp. What's another moron or Moran going to add that isn't already being done?