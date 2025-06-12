‘Journalist’ Graveyard: Terry Moran Announces New Podcast on Substack After Being Dumped by ABC News

'Live Ammo it is Then!' Local L.A. News Outlet Demands That Police Ditch...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:00 AM on June 12, 2025
Townhall Media

In the span of a few days, Terry Moran has gone from being the National Correspondent for ABC News to being yet another sad sack has-been ‘journalist’ languishing in mediocrity on Substack. ABC News let Moran go after he posted an unhinged rant against Stephan Miller on X. Freed from his undoubtedly large contract, he can now scrounge for subscribers willing to pay for similar pro-Democrat podcast content they can get from dozens of other sources.

Here’s Moran’s announcement. (WATCH)

He’d write a leftist screed on each cup.

Moran’s announcement brought out at least one true believer who thinks corporate ‘journos’ are supposed to share their crazy political opinions on X with no career repercussions. He was quickly shot down.

Prominent Transgender Activist Announces She is DETRANSITIONING & Gender Cultists MELT DOWN
Laura W.
Even without Moran verbalizing them, we already knew his biases. But it was nice for him to personally articulate them for us.

Commenters are 'excited' that Moran is joining all his other disgraced ‘journo’ losers on Substack.

We’ll probably miss one, but other Democrat ‘journos’ who have Substack podcasts (or similar podcasts on other platforms) are Joy Reid, Keith Olbermann, Don Lemon, Jim Acosta, Chuck Todd, Chris Cillizza, and Dan Rather. You see, it’s a pretty crowded swamp. What's another moron or Moran going to add that isn't already being done?

