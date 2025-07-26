NBC News Devolves Into Parody With RIDICULOUS Story Attacking the Blue Angels In Seattle

The other day, this writer told you about Leftist cranks in Seattle pushing to ban the Blue Angels airshow from their city.

Why? Because they're miserable people who want everyone else to be just as miserable as they are.

In that previous story, opponents of the Blue Angels cited 'war trauma' as a reason for banning the group. So this writer has to ask: who in Seattle has 'war trauma?'

And, no, being in the Autonomous Zone doesn't count.

NBC News, however, has finally found a victim of war trauma: a cat.

No, we're serious:

The final days of a Seattle cat were spent in "terror" due to Blue Angels fighter pilots, before squadron leaders blocked the feline's human mother on social media in an act of "cowardly censorship," she says in a lawsuit. https://t.co/MDawhpS234 — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 25, 2025

It took two people to write this:

The final days of a Seattle cat were spent in "terror" due to flyovers by Blue Angels fighter pilots, before squadron leaders blocked the feline's human mother on social media in an act of "cowardly censorship," she said in a lawsuit filed this week. Layla was 14 when she died on Aug. 11 last year following a battle with heart disease, which was allegedly exacerbated by the Blue Angels flying overhead days — and one year — earlier, plaintiff Lauren Ann Lombardi said in her federal civil complaint. ... Lombardi had voiced her concerns about the impact of the Blue Angels flying over Seattle in 2023, telling off the squadron in an expletive-laden tirade. 'Stop with your F------g bull---- you are terrorizing my cat and all the other animals and wildlife,' Lombardi wrote to the squadron via Instagram on Aug. 3 last year. 'Nobody gives a f--- about your stupid little planes.'

She seems lovely.

But there's even more:

Lombardi, a paralegal in Seattle, was then allegedly blocked a short time later. She tried to direct-message the Blue Angels with a one-word response, 'cowards,' on Aug. 5 last year, 'which appeared to send but was never delivered due to the blocking,' according to the lawsuit penned by attorney Nacim Bouchtia, who is married to Lombardi and was listed as Layla's human father in the feline's obituary.

We bet Lombardi and Bouchtia are a blast at parties.

Not sure how to break this to her, but dressing her cat in costume is the origin of that cat's "terror". pic.twitter.com/x78nuWvPqr — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 26, 2025

Funny, this writer was going to go with 'living in Seattle' as the source of terror.

We get it, you hate our military and somehow think this is a winning headline because "cat".



As a cat owner who lives near an air base, kindly go bugger yourself with a utensil commonly used to spread butter. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) July 26, 2025

Heh.

Me: "Siri, show me proof of the decline in network news journalism."

Siri: "Here, this is what I found:" *shares your post. — Pam D (@soirchick) July 26, 2025

This. SO much this.

People are looking to play victim at any coast. The leftist want BA gone because they hate America and its military, be honest and stop hiding behind a dead cat.



- military family with pets that lived on bases right next to runways. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) July 25, 2025

NBC News will run this story instead of finding anyone who likes the Blue Angels.

“the feline’s human mother”. I hate you people. — Magills (@magills_) July 26, 2025

Not nearly enough, though.

I can't believe I read this ridiculous story. Layla's "human parents" pestered the crap out of the Blue Angels for no actual purpose, cursing and calling them cowards. I'd have blocked them, too.



Those people are nuts, but you thought it was worthy to print. Unreal — melvis 🇺🇸 (@wxmel) July 26, 2025

The Blue Angels had every right to block her following her expletive-filled tirade. That's not censorship or a violation of rights.

These folks are a french fry or two short of a complete Happy Meal. https://t.co/v75BozRZWR pic.twitter.com/aLPOkJhNmR — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) July 26, 2025

They sure are.

A) I don’t think gov entities should block taxpayers on social media but also

B) I am going to laugh at this sentence here until I die https://t.co/VisrI9TzJ8 pic.twitter.com/4auOjsEDMj — tweets, but heroic (@thethirtysixco) July 26, 2025

That was the sentence where this writer lost it.

That's a sentence written by a major news outlet.

It’s like you want to be hated. https://t.co/FpoU9GwYcD — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 26, 2025

They must want us to hate them.

NBC News uses the word "mother" to describe an insufferable female cat owner but gets queasy about using it to describe women who give birth to actual babies. https://t.co/TAKIcHrRV8 — Erika Sanzi (@esanzi) July 26, 2025

That might offend someone.

My Dog doesn't like 4th of July fireworks. Contact me for the story next year. https://t.co/dNi5V67hXa — Bill Brasky (@wgbknight) July 26, 2025

Don't give them any ideas.