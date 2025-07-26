NBC News Devolves Into Parody With RIDICULOUS Story Attacking the Blue Angels In Seattle

Pulitzer Prize-Winning Newspaper Says ICE Gave Immigration Lawyer Taco Bell's Phone Number
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on July 26, 2025
meme

The other day, this writer told you about Leftist cranks in Seattle pushing to ban the Blue Angels airshow from their city.

Why? Because they're miserable people who want everyone else to be just as miserable as they are.

In that previous story, opponents of the Blue Angels cited 'war trauma' as a reason for banning the group. So this writer has to ask: who in Seattle has 'war trauma?' 

And, no, being in the Autonomous Zone doesn't count.

NBC News, however, has finally found a victim of war trauma: a cat.

No, we're serious:

It took two people to write this:

The final days of a Seattle cat were spent in "terror" due to flyovers by Blue Angels fighter pilots, before squadron leaders blocked the feline's human mother on social media in an act of "cowardly censorship," she said in a lawsuit filed this week.

Layla was 14 when she died on Aug. 11 last year following a battle with heart disease, which was allegedly exacerbated by the Blue Angels flying overhead days — and one year — earlier, plaintiff Lauren Ann Lombardi said in her federal civil complaint.

...

Lombardi had voiced her concerns about the impact of the Blue Angels flying over Seattle in 2023, telling off the squadron in an expletive-laden tirade.

'Stop with your F------g bull---- you are terrorizing my cat and all the other animals and wildlife,' Lombardi wrote to the squadron via Instagram on Aug. 3 last year. 'Nobody gives a f--- about your stupid little planes.'

She seems lovely.

But there's even more:

Lombardi, a paralegal in Seattle, was then allegedly blocked a short time later.

She tried to direct-message the Blue Angels with a one-word response, 'cowards,' on Aug. 5 last year, 'which appeared to send but was never delivered due to the blocking,' according to the lawsuit penned by attorney Nacim Bouchtia, who is married to Lombardi and was listed as Layla's human father in the feline's obituary.

We bet Lombardi and Bouchtia are a blast at parties.

Funny, this writer was going to go with 'living in Seattle' as the source of terror.

Heh.

This. SO much this.

NBC News will run this story instead of finding anyone who likes the Blue Angels.

Not nearly enough, though.

The Blue Angels had every right to block her following her expletive-filled tirade. That's not censorship or a violation of rights.

They sure are.

That was the sentence where this writer lost it.

That's a sentence written by a major news outlet.

They must want us to hate them.

That might offend someone.

Don't give them any ideas.

