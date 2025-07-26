Pulitzer Prize-Winning Newspaper Says ICE Gave Immigration Lawyer Taco Bell's Phone Number

The Cincinnati Enquirer says in its bio that it brings you Pulitzer Prize-winning local journalism. After seeing all of the Pulitzer Prizes given out for coverage of the Trump campaign's collusion with Russia, we're not impressed. The paper says they're not The National Enquirer, but it looks like they share the same editorial standards.

According to a story in the Enquirer, which was taken from a TikTok video, an immigration lawyer asked ICE for help and was given the phone number for the local Taco Bell.

An immigration lawyer asked ICE for help. She said they gave her the number for Taco Bell https://t.co/wQYL3097Tr — Enquirer (@Enquirer) July 26, 2025

"She said …." Great sourcing.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports:

Cincinnati immigration attorney Trisha Chatterjee had a problem. She needed to ask U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement how best to submit paperwork for her clients detained at the Butler County Jail. After days without a response, she finally got through to an ICE officer who said he could give her the phone number for someone who could help. Chatterjee said the number was for a Columbus-area Taco Bell. "For the very first time, finally somebody answered me and I was genuinely so excited to have somebody who was going to help us and give us some information," she told The Enquirer. "So, to get a Taco Bell phone number instead was definitely disheartening."

Had the Cincinnati @Enquirer bothered to reach out to us, they would know that this is a lie and smear.



ICE did not give immigration attorney Trisha Chatterjee a phone number to a Taco Bell.



After she posted the video, @ICEgov even attempted to reach out to her to get her… https://t.co/2Cd39SvsPc — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) July 26, 2025

The post continues:

… information on her clients. She was provided several avenues to directly contact ICE and help resolve any issues, but she has made no attempt to contact the agency.

Trisha McLaughlin is the Assistant Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. The DHS X account also posted a reply along with the original video that inspired the story:

This is nothing but lying for likes. Once again, activists and the media are attempting to smear our brave ICE law enforcement who are already facing an 830% increase in assaults against them.



ICE did not give immigration attorney Trisha Chatterjee, the woman in the TikTok… pic.twitter.com/fEAJESDAzK — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 26, 2025

The post continues:

… video, a phone number to a Taco Bell. After she posted the video, ICE even attempted to reach out to her to get her information on her clients. She was provided several avenues to directly contact ICE and help resolve any issues, but she has made no attempt to contact the agency.

We don't know who to believe … DHS or the Cincinnati Enquirer, which sourced its story from a TikTok post.

It’s a Gannett property, par for the course. — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) July 26, 2025

LOL y’all tout your prize-winning journalism and then post this shit. — Paleo Life (@PaleoGina) July 26, 2025

Did you contact ICE to verify what that attorney told you? Of course you didn't. You have no interest in obtaining the truth. Change your name to National Enquirer. It's more fitting of your reporting. — Dawgs Dog (@Callingalldawgz) July 26, 2025

Care to post a retraction? — Nate H (@MIPackerfan2) July 26, 2025

They did add an editor's note: "This story has been updated with comments from the Department of Homeland Security."

As prize-winning journalists, maybe you should have reached out to ICE for comment before publishing the story.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about DHS and ICE.

