Pulitzer Prize-Winning Newspaper Says ICE Gave Immigration Lawyer Taco Bell's Phone Number

Brett T. | 6:15 PM on July 26, 2025
Twitchy

The Cincinnati Enquirer says in its bio that it brings you Pulitzer Prize-winning local journalism. After seeing all of the Pulitzer Prizes given out for coverage of the Trump campaign's collusion with Russia, we're not impressed. The paper says they're not The National Enquirer, but it looks like they share the same editorial standards. 

According to a story in the Enquirer, which was taken from a TikTok video, an immigration lawyer asked ICE for help and was given the phone number for the local Taco Bell.

"She said …." Great sourcing.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports:

Cincinnati immigration attorney Trisha Chatterjee had a problem. She needed to ask U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement how best to submit paperwork for her clients detained at the Butler County Jail.

After days without a response, she finally got through to an ICE officer who said he could give her the phone number for someone who could help.

Chatterjee said the number was for a Columbus-area Taco Bell.

"For the very first time, finally somebody answered me and I was genuinely so excited to have somebody who was going to help us and give us some information," she told The Enquirer. "So, to get a Taco Bell phone number instead was definitely disheartening."

NBC News Devolves Into Parody With RIDICULOUS Story Attacking the Blue Angels In Seattle
Amy Curtis
The post continues:

… information on her clients. She was provided several avenues to directly contact ICE and help resolve any issues, but she has made no attempt to contact the agency.

Trisha McLaughlin is the Assistant Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. The DHS X account also posted a reply along with the original video that inspired the story:

The post continues:

… video, a phone number to a Taco Bell.

After she posted the video, ICE even attempted to reach out to her to get her information on her clients. She was provided several avenues to directly contact ICE and help resolve any issues, but she has made no attempt to contact the agency.

We don't know who to believe … DHS or the Cincinnati Enquirer, which sourced its story from a TikTok post.

They did add an editor's note: "This story has been updated with comments from the Department of Homeland Security."

As prize-winning journalists, maybe you should have reached out to ICE for comment before publishing the story.

***

