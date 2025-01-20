AMERICA IS BACK! White House Website Gets OUTSTANDING Overhaul as Trump Takes Oath of Office

Just after noon today, America witnessed one of our most time-honored traditions: the peaceful transfer of power as Donald J. Trump took the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States.

Not even 15 minutes after Trump was sworn in, we got a great reminder that the adults really ARE in charge this time around as the White House website received an immediate and outstanding makeover.

Check out what the new White House website looked like as of 12:15 PM today:

We are SO back, America!

If the scroll went by a little too quickly there, this is what the caption underneath Trump's photo read:

'Every singel day, I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body. I will not reast until we have delivered the strong, safe, and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve.



This will truly be the golden age of America.

That theme, 'the golden age of America' was a primary focus of Trump's inaugural speech in which he torched the failures and corruption of the Biden administration, and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris had to sit there silently and take it (not to mention Barack Obama, the man who really has been in charge for the past four years).

Isn't it, though?

Trust us, it's not just you.

That was another core theme of Trump's speech, promising liberation and pardons for the unfairly prosecuted January 6 protesters (unlike Biden, who used his last moments in office to pardon criminals and his entire family).

Unlike the Obamacare website, this one actually works.

Pretty good numbers. The performance dipped a bit because of the flood of visitors who wanted to see the new site, but it stayed up and running with no problems.

Sure, it's just a website home page, but it sends a message to America and the world.

And the message could not be a better one.

You can say that again.

As Ronald Reagan said in 1984, 'It is morning in America.'

And it can't come fast enough.

The fixing will start today on Day One with Trump set to sign a bevy of executive orders this afternoon erasing many of Biden's destructive policies.

That's a beautiful video.

In honor of Trump -- who until very recently, we'll remind you, was just another part-time employee at McDonald's -- we'll just say, "We're LOVIN' it!'

Let's go, America!