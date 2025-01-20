Biden's Last Act in Office Was 'the Perfect Ending to This Fetid, Corrupt, Failed Presidency'

Earlier today President Biden issued a number of "preemptive pardons" for members of the January 6th Committee, Gen. Mark Milley, Dr. Anthony Fauci and others.

However, Biden saved the pardons that will solidify his family's legacy for years to come.

Advertisement

Joe Biden’s legacy: Corruption — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 20, 2025

The White House released the final pardons while Joe Biden was listening to Donald Trump describe what a disaster the last four years have been for the country, and they involve The Big Guy's family members:

With less than 30 minutes to go until Donald J. Trump becomes the President of the United States, Joe Biden just dropped his final act as President: Pardoning his brothers and sisters for any and all crimes they may have committed since 2014 pic.twitter.com/hJTr8fccbs — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 20, 2025

This is yet another example for why Biden's "no one is above the law" lectures are laughable and maddening at the same time.

President Joe Biden on Monday issued preemptive pardons for three of his siblings and two of their spouses, citing concerns that they will be targeted by “baseless and politically motivated investigations.” The White House announced the pardons just minutes before President-elect Donald Trump entered the Capitol Rotunda to be sworn in as the next commander in chief. Earlier Monday, Biden preemptively pardoned a number of other figures — including Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley and members of Congress who investigated the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — on similar grounds.

"Baseless"? That's rich.

2014 is when Hunter Biden began traveling around the world selling access to his family and funneling the money to all of Joe Biden's family members.



They were always the Biden Crime Family — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 20, 2025

At least Biden's long four years ended on a note that's fitting for a crime family.

Biden pardoning his whole crime family on the way out the door is the perfect ending to this fetid, corrupt, failed presidency — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 20, 2025

During Trump's speech after becoming the new president he stood before Biden and described how awful the last four years have been, and these preemptive pardons are the cherry on top of the corruption sundae.