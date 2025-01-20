Biden's Last Act in Office Was 'the Perfect Ending to This Fetid, Corrupt, Failed Presidency'

'Today is the Day!' Dana Loesch Speaks Words of Hope and Encouragement on...
Doug P.  |  1:05 PM on January 20, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Earlier today President Biden issued a number of "preemptive pardons" for members of the January 6th Committee, Gen. Mark Milley, Dr. Anthony Fauci and others.

However, Biden saved the pardons that will solidify his family's legacy for years to come.

The White House released the final pardons while Joe Biden was listening to Donald Trump describe what a disaster the last four years have been for the country, and they involve The Big Guy's family members:

This is yet another example for why Biden's "no one is above the law" lectures are laughable and maddening at the same time.

President Joe Biden on Monday issued preemptive pardons for three of his siblings and two of their spouses, citing concerns that they will be targeted by “baseless and politically motivated investigations.” 

The White House announced the pardons just minutes before President-elect Donald Trump entered the Capitol Rotunda to be sworn in as the next commander in chief. 

Earlier Monday, Biden preemptively pardoned a number of other figures — including Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley and members of Congress who investigated the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — on similar grounds. 

"Baseless"? That's rich. 

At least Biden's long four years ended on a note that's fitting for a crime family.

During Trump's speech after becoming the new president he stood before Biden and described how awful the last four years have been, and these preemptive pardons are the cherry on top of the corruption sundae. 

