President Trump’s Day One: ‘Common Sense’ Begins with 100+ Signed Executive Orders

Incoming White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, says plan on a whirlwind of executive orders Day One from President Donald Trump. She says a return to ‘common sense’ begins with over 100 executive actions.
She explains it all here. (WATCH)
🚨@karolineleavitt confirms a flurry of DAY ONE executive actions are on the way:— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 18, 2025
“I can confirm there will be over 100 executive actions taken on DAY ONE by our new Commander-in-Chief to fundamentally change the federal government."
“To restore common sense policies back to… pic.twitter.com/BoNAzr85b9
Some posters say it’s great Trump is getting off to a running start, but they’re worried one term is not enough to undo President Joe Biden’s destructive four years in office.
100 executive orders is a great start.— Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) January 18, 2025
It will take longer than 1 day, 100 days or even 4 years to fix our nation after the most destructive presidency of the 21st century.
It’s gonna take that many EOs just to even start fixing the dumpster fire that was left behind— Brian_Griffin (@BrianGriff66) January 18, 2025
Yep. Kick it off right with “shock and awe”— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 18, 2025
Unlike Biden, Trump will know what’s on the many papers in front of him on Monday.
It'll be exciting to have a president signing executive orders that actually knows what he's signing 😏— Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) January 18, 2025
What do you mean, Based pic.twitter.com/ihfvU6yFVW— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 18, 2025
Expect Democrats to behave like this all Monday and beyond. (WATCH)
Libs reading list of 100 executive actions on Monday pic.twitter.com/0Do0ijLaqk— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 18, 2025
Day One is about to be a reset button for America.— TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) January 18, 2025
Trump is serious about making it happen
I think there’s a genuine consensus among Trump voters that Monday is the political equivalent of Christmas morning.— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 18, 2025
My face hurts from smiling, just thinking about it.
If Monday’s Christmas, then we can’t wait to unwrap our presents. Sorry Democrats, there’s nothing under the tree for you.
