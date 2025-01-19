President Trump’s Day One: ‘Common Sense’ Begins with 100+ Signed Executive Orders

Incoming White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, says plan on a whirlwind of executive orders Day One from President Donald Trump. She says a return to ‘common sense’ begins with over 100 executive actions.

Advertisement

She explains it all here. (WATCH)

🚨@karolineleavitt confirms a flurry of DAY ONE executive actions are on the way:



“I can confirm there will be over 100 executive actions taken on DAY ONE by our new Commander-in-Chief to fundamentally change the federal government."



“To restore common sense policies back to… pic.twitter.com/BoNAzr85b9 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 18, 2025

Some posters say it’s great Trump is getting off to a running start, but they’re worried one term is not enough to undo President Joe Biden’s destructive four years in office.

100 executive orders is a great start.



It will take longer than 1 day, 100 days or even 4 years to fix our nation after the most destructive presidency of the 21st century. — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) January 18, 2025

It’s gonna take that many EOs just to even start fixing the dumpster fire that was left behind — Brian_Griffin (@BrianGriff66) January 18, 2025

Yep. Kick it off right with “shock and awe” — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 18, 2025

Unlike Biden, Trump will know what’s on the many papers in front of him on Monday.

It'll be exciting to have a president signing executive orders that actually knows what he's signing 😏 — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) January 18, 2025

What do you mean, Based pic.twitter.com/ihfvU6yFVW — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 18, 2025

Expect Democrats to behave like this all Monday and beyond. (WATCH)

Libs reading list of 100 executive actions on Monday pic.twitter.com/0Do0ijLaqk — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 18, 2025

Day One is about to be a reset button for America.



Trump is serious about making it happen — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) January 18, 2025

I think there’s a genuine consensus among Trump voters that Monday is the political equivalent of Christmas morning.



My face hurts from smiling, just thinking about it. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 18, 2025

If Monday’s Christmas, then we can’t wait to unwrap our presents. Sorry Democrats, there’s nothing under the tree for you.