President Trump’s Day One: ‘Common Sense’ Begins with 100+ Signed Executive Orders

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:00 AM on January 19, 2025
Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour

Incoming White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, says plan on a whirlwind of executive orders Day One from President Donald Trump. She says a return to ‘common sense’ begins with over 100 executive actions.

She explains it all here. (WATCH)

Some posters say it’s great Trump is getting off to a running start, but they’re worried one term is not enough to undo President Joe Biden’s destructive four years in office.

Unlike Biden, Trump will know what’s on the many papers in front of him on Monday.

Expect Democrats to behave like this all Monday and beyond. (WATCH)

If Monday’s Christmas, then we can’t wait to unwrap our presents. Sorry Democrats, there’s nothing under the tree for you.

