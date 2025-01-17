That's One Hell of a Forked Tongue: The Atlantic SUDDENLY Has a Problem with Presidential Pardons

With the Joe Biden dumpster fire ... errr, we mean 'presidency' ... all but in the rear-view mirror this weekend, one of the things we are looking forward to here at Twitchy is the dead legacy media -- all of whom happily participated in the biggest scandal in modern American political history -- re-discovering their job to 'speak truth to power.'

Yes, the 'journalists,' fact-checkers, and TV talking heads are regretfully being forced to end their four-year vacations because Donald Trump is going to be President again in a few days.

Take, for instance, The Atlantic, one of the legacy media's biggest laughingstocks (and that's saying something). After not saying a word about Biden's recent blanket multi-year pardon of his degenerate son, not to mention commuting the sentences of child killers and pardoning Chinese spies, yesterday they trotted out Mary McCord (seriously?) to claim that the possibility of Trump pardoning the January 6 prisoners would be 'an assault on the criminal justice system.'

Oh, no! Won't someone PLEASE think of the poor judges? Give us a break.

Here is some more from McCord:

Donald Trump’s repeated promise to consider pardons for the January 6 attackers is rightly seen as a craven political move, one that would both satiate his base and bolster the lie that the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol was a peaceful protest, and that those who have been charged and convicted are political prisoners or even “hostages.” But the promise is something graver too: Blanket pardons for the January 6 rioters would be a severe assault on the legitimacy of the criminal legal system, and in particular, on the role of the judiciary in that system. Since January 6, 2021, the federal judges of the district court in Washington, D.C., have worked tirelessly to handle the nearly 1,600 criminal cases brought by the U.S. Department of Justice against those who allegedly attacked police officers, damaged and stole government property, caused members of Congress and the vice president of the United States to flee for their lives, and prevented the counting of the Electoral College ballots for more than six hours.

Good Lord, where to begin? Congress had to 'flee for their lives'? LOL.

The judges worked 'tirelessly'? A vote was delayed by a few hours?

Oh, the horror.

The truth, of course, is that the January 6 prisoners were hunted down by the FBI for no legitimate reason, held in D.C. jail for months or longer while being denied their Constitutional rights, and given ridiculous sentences for the crime of strolling around the Capitol. (Yes, there were a few who engaged in altercations with the police, but released footage shows that the police often provoked those confrontations.)

We expect nothing more from McCord, a deep-state apparatchik who hates Trump so much that she and Andrew Weissman hosted an MSNBC podcast with more than 100 episodes that was dedicated exclusively to 'prosecuting Donald Trump.'

Say, how is Hunter doing these days?

Hunter didn't just get any pardon. He got an unprecedented, sweeping blanket pardon covering more than a decade and included crimes for which he was charged AND crimes for which he might be charged.

We notice that McCord and The Atlantic did not consider that an 'assault on the criminal justice system.'

Biden commuted the sentence of Michael Conahan, one of the judges behind the infamous 'kids for cash' scandal in which he received kickbacks for sending children to for-profit prisons.

Even many Democrats were shocked at that.

But not a peep from McCord.

Merrick Garland even BEING the Attorney General is an assault on the system.

We think they and the DOJ should be sued for malicious prosecution too. And denying the defendants their civil rights.

McCord and The Atlantic were complicit -- eagerly complicit -- in all of it.

Well, now. Would you look at that?

You really do not hate them enough.

We don't remember that either. Because it never happened.

This is a good reminder. We should never forget that The Atlantic is owned and run by Ghislaine Maxwell's bestie, Laurene Powell Jobs, a hardcore leftist who probably needs to be investigated herself.

Is that the same Mary McCord who recently secured representation because she expects to face criminal charges herself?



Thought so. — Tim Cunningham 📟 (@Apolocalypses) January 17, 2025

Oops.

Maybe she can write her next column for The Atlantic from a federal prison.

They are quite good at that. Journalism? Not so much.

As horrible as The Atlantic is, it always brings a smile to our faces to see that, despite TWO MILLION followers, their Twitter account gets almost no engagement ... except to be ratioed.

They also get the Frog of Shame on a regular basis. And they deserve it.

America is onto them. To be honest, we have been for a long time, but we will never get tired of dragging them.