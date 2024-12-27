We Ain't Diggin' It: Larry O'Donnell Wants to Honor Biden With a Named Tunnel ... in New York

EYE-Opening (Not a Good Way): Dan Crenshaw NUKED By Community Notes After Making...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on December 27, 2024
Twitchy/Sam J.

It's not uncommon for American presidents to have buildings, roads, or even monuments named after them once they leave office. Of course, George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and Thomas Jefferson all decorate the National Mall in Washington, D.C.. Nine U.S. aircraft carriers have been named after presidents. Countless schools and libraries bear presidents' names. Maybe the funniest troll of all time -- before people knew what trolling was -- was giving National Airport in Washington, D.C., Ronald Reagan's name after he fired all of the air traffic controllers in 1981.

(We still love that one every time we fly out of or into there.)

But usually, presidents have to, you know, accomplish something significant to have their name memorialized by a building or road. The only buildings we can think of that should bear Joe Biden's name are a few nursing homes in Delaware and Scranton, Pennsylvania. 

Don't tell that to MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell though. This week, the host sat down with Pete Buttigieg (easily the worst Transportation Secretary the United States has had since the position was established in 1966) to demand that Biden should have a tunnel connecting New York and New Jersey named after him.

We're not sure what Biden has to do with either state, but tunnels are notorious for making people traveling in them feel miserable, so maybe it makes sense. 

The planned tunnel, known as the Hudson River Tunnel Project or the Gateway Tunnel Project has already started planning and has received more than $10 billion from the federal government. The estimated completion date is 2035, so it should be operational by 2060 or so (and a budget overrun of at least 100 percent). 

Here is more from O'Donnell to Buttigieg:

'It should be called the Biden Tunnel. It is the most complex infrastructure project funded by Joe Biden. It will provide a third tunnel across the Hudson River between New York City and New Jersey, one of the most important interstate links in the country. As the vehicular traffic has increased across the Hudson River over the last 50 years, there has not been one additional lane added to that crossing. New York Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan for 24 years in the Senate was a champion of the tunnel that never got built, so were some New York governors, New York City mayors, no one could get it done, no one. Then came Joe Biden. Construction began this year on the new tunnel. For the next 100 years, people will be driving through that tunnel and they will have no idea who did that.'

GOP Rep Connects Dots for CNN Host Waiting for 'Biden Crime Family' Proof (Cut to Commercial!)
Doug P.
Doug P.
Umm, someone should probably tell O'Donnell that this tunnel is being built for rail only and that there are no plans for any other vehicular traffic lanes.

But what the heck? Both Biden and Buttigieg love their choo-choos, so why not name the tunnel after Joe? They could call it the Dementia Rail Express.

Twitter came through with some hilarious features of the new Robert L. Peters ... err ... Joseph R. Biden Tunnel. 

Hey, don't forget the 10 percent kickback to 'The Big Guy' on those auto parts sales. 

Will the tunnel contain the Karine-Jean Pierre Rest Stop for the trains? That would be fitting, given all of the BS she emits at every press briefing. 

HA. We've already had the Bridge to Nowhere, so why not the 'Tunnel to We Haven't Got a Clue.'

Would YOU want to travel in a tunnel that was created by 'Build Back Better'? We sure as hell wouldn't.

Of course, Twitter also had ideas of other projects that would be more suited to being named after Biden. 

The Pedo Pete Maximum Security Prison? We like the sound of that. Too bad Hunter wouldn't have to spend any time there, thanks to Daddy's sweeping pardon. 

Maybe Puerto Ricans would be open to renaming their island. Tony Hinchcliffe would have a field day with that one. 

Hop on the Joe Biden Line where Jordan Neelys are welcome but no Daniel Pennys are allowed. It would be like reliving the movie The Warriors.

Maybe we can co-brand it as the Biden/El Chapo Tunnel.

That would be appropriate after what Biden has forced Americans to trudge through for the past four years. 

It's more than enough. We think he should only get one bathroom stall at that rest area named after him. The dirtiest one that's always out of order. 

Mostly though, the very idea was a reflection on what people thought of O'Donnell and MSNBC. 

That's a bold statement given that the same network employs Joe Scarborough, but we can't really argue against it. 

The only difference between O'Donnell and Olberman -- other than the fact that MSNBC hasn't fired O'Donnell (yet) -- is the frothing at the mouth and the unhinged rants on Twitter from Olbermann. 

Oh, and the urine tears, obviously. 

If the cable network has shown America anything, it is that there is no bar its hosts cannot slither under. 

There's a good question. 

Well ...

Umm ...

Hang on ...

Give us a minute ...

... Never mind. We got nothin'. He did eat a lot of ice cream. Maybe they can name a Baskin-Robbins after him somewhere. 

But it could be a lot worse than a tunnel. Never forget that Nancy Pelosi said -- with a straight face -- that Biden should be added to Mt. Rushmore. 

No, seriously. She said that.

Then again, she was probably drunk at the time. 

