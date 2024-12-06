PAY ATTENTION TO ME! 'Oppenheimer' Actress Makes Up Brand New 'Gender Identity'

This week, a grave issue was debated in front of the United States Supreme Court on whether America will continue to permit the atrocity of 'gender-affirming care' for minors.

We call it a grave issue instead of a serious issue because, in a sane world, this debate could never be taken seriously.

Don't take our word for it. Just look at what the proponents of gender ideology are saying and doing. Sonia Sotomayor -- who is allegedly a 'wise Latina' -- compared giving sterilization drugs and butchering children to taking aspirin. A bunch of men in dresses protested the issue by mobbing a women's bathroom. (That story has a happy ending though, as they were all arrested.)

Actress Annette Bening even said the quiet part out loud in front of the SCOTUS steps. Transing her daughter is a good thing not because it is helpful for her daughter, but because it makes her more interesting.

It's been obvious from the start that some parents derive their sense of identity, importance, and moral worth from having a "trans kid."



But few ever say this quiet part out loud.



“To have a transgender child has made me so much more interesting.”pic.twitter.com/U65trNBwDA — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) December 5, 2024

Can you say 'Munchausen By Proxy'?

It would be comical if it wasn't so destructive. What makes it such an obvious farce is that it is all made up. None of this is real, it is just narcissism run amok.

Take another actress, for example. Emma Dumont, who you have probably never heard of but had a forgettable role in the popular movie Oppenheimer, just this week announced a brand new 'gender identity' for herself.

She is now a 'trans masculine non-binary' with 'they/them' pronouns.

‘Oppenheimer’ star Emma Dumont comes out as trans masculine non-binary, changes name https://t.co/ZEdmGPyBH6 pic.twitter.com/f056uu4JmB — New York Post (@nypost) December 6, 2024

If you have no idea what that means, congratulations. It means you are sane. Because it doesn't mean anything. It is like declaring yourself a hippogriff. It's complete fiction.

'Oppenheimer' star Emma Dumont has come out as trans masculine non-binary and has chosen a new name to be called for close friends and family. The 30-year-old actor, who played Cillian Murphy’s sister-in-law Jackie in the Oscar-winning film, now uses 'they/them' pronouns and reflected the change on their Instagram story along with a new name – Nick Dumont.



They identify as a trans masculine non-binary person. Their work name is still going to be Emma Dumont, but they will go by Nick with friends and family,' a rep told TMZ.



The term transmasculine is used to refer to several different groups of people, all of whom were assigned female at birth (AFAB) but identify with masculinity, including transgender males, and AFAB nonbinary.

The insanity in those paragraphs above starts with calling her a 'star,' but gets much worse with the use of plural pronouns for one person, and the diabolical acronym 'AFAB.'

It is to the New York Post's shame and discredit that the paper goes along with this language.

Well, the dead legacy media might still play these word games, but Americans are done with the nonsense.

Someone explain 'trans masculine non-binary' to me like I'm 5 https://t.co/TV8sqJ2v3V — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) December 6, 2024

Don't worry, Riley Gaines. Mary Katherine Ham can explain it quite succinctly.

Lotta words for Emma got a haircut. https://t.co/T7hsaIdel7 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) December 6, 2024

It's also a lot of words for 'Emma wants attention.'

This is why the, 'born in the wrong body,' stuff is such nonsense.



Trans masculine nonbinary.



Trans masculine is like bi curious or questioning in old LGBT.



Nonbinary is canceled out by 'masculine.'



Why change your name if you are nonbinary?



It's all just so silly. https://t.co/W3DWlfmdpM pic.twitter.com/YY1QIFLNXx — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) December 6, 2024

'Silly nonsense' is probably the most polite way to describe it.

It's your body, not a Starbucks order — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 6, 2024

The 'gender identity' menu is far more complicated than anything you'd find in a restaurant.

Ellen Page looks completely miserable in every photo taken of her since she started calling herself 'Eliot.'

How is that 'affirming'?

So, trans *masculine* and *non-binary* meaning “I’m not a man or woman but am more dude than chick.” It’s word salad but hey, at least it explains that terrible haircut. https://t.co/fK1vMXiLEH — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) December 6, 2024

Seriously, just go to another stylist if you aren't happy with your haircut. It's a lot easier than inventing a brand new 'gender.'

I saw Oppenheimer. I don't remember her. https://t.co/ioPexf2kJd — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) December 6, 2024

No one does.

Actress no one remembers from major movie: LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME LOOK AT ME https://t.co/FnG6zd8ai5 — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) December 6, 2024

BINGO.

Not wanting to wear a skirt is not an identity. https://t.co/RebvrcXM1F — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) December 6, 2024

How does this train of thought actually run?



"Hmm. I'm a gorgeous actress who just starred in a hit movie, but not enough people are paying attention to me. What to do, what to do...I know! Get a crappy haircut and then..." https://t.co/h090yaxdQN pic.twitter.com/fPIhsFjUNU — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 6, 2024

She's not even changing her stage name. Probably because almost no one remembers 'Emma Dumont,' so no one is likely to hire 'Nick Dumont' for any movies or shows.

We are ALL tired of it. And we are not going to indulge it anymore.

Some might say we should just ignore these narcissistic pleas for attention from unbalanced Hollywood actors. There is some logic to that, but the problem is that they keep pushing this on kids, so it is dangerous to ignore it. It must be denounced.

It absolutely is a cult. Just look at how the TRAs behave when anyone questions their dogma. They respond with violence or threats of violence. All you need to do is ask J.K. Rowling or Riley Gaines how many death threats they receive every day.

And, like most cults, their ultimate targets are impressionable children.

Is that what Emma Dumont is doing here? Probably not, at least not intentionally. Again, she most likely just suffers from narcissistic personality disorder and is starved for attention. But she will be used by the TRAs for her new 'identity' whether that is her intention or not.

Interestingly, Dumont's next movie, which does not have a release date yet, is titled 'New Me.'

Somehow, we highly doubt that the movie title and her new fictional gender identity are coincidences.