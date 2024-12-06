PAY ATTENTION TO ME! 'Oppenheimer' Actress Makes Up Brand New 'Gender Identity'

Looking Pretty ROUGH! Kamala Harris Shows Up at Holiday Party annnd WOW, Is...

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:00 PM on December 06, 2024
Meme

This week, a grave issue was debated in front of the United States Supreme Court on whether America will continue to permit the atrocity of 'gender-affirming care' for minors.

We call it a grave issue instead of a serious issue because, in a sane world, this debate could never be taken seriously. 

Don't take our word for it. Just look at what the proponents of gender ideology are saying and doing. Sonia Sotomayor -- who is allegedly a 'wise Latina' -- compared giving sterilization drugs and butchering children to taking aspirin. A bunch of men in dresses protested the issue by mobbing a women's bathroom. (That story has a happy ending though, as they were all arrested.)

Actress Annette Bening even said the quiet part out loud in front of the SCOTUS steps. Transing her daughter is a good thing not because it is helpful for her daughter, but because it makes her more interesting. 

Can you say 'Munchausen By Proxy'?

It would be comical if it wasn't so destructive. What makes it such an obvious farce is that it is all made up. None of this is real, it is just narcissism run amok. 

Take another actress, for example. Emma Dumont, who you have probably never heard of but had a forgettable role in the popular movie Oppenheimer, just this week announced a brand new 'gender identity' for herself.

She is now a 'trans masculine non-binary' with 'they/them' pronouns. 

If you have no idea what that means, congratulations. It means you are sane. Because it doesn't mean anything. It is like declaring yourself a hippogriff. It's complete fiction.

'Oppenheimer' star Emma Dumont has come out as trans masculine non-binary and has chosen a new name to be called for close friends and family.

The 30-year-old actor, who played Cillian Murphy’s sister-in-law Jackie in the Oscar-winning film, now uses 'they/them' pronouns and reflected the change on their Instagram story along with a new name – Nick Dumont.

They identify as a trans masculine non-binary person. Their work name is still going to be Emma Dumont, but they will go by Nick with friends and family,' a rep told TMZ.

The term transmasculine is used to refer to several different groups of people, all of whom were assigned female at birth (AFAB) but identify with masculinity, including transgender males, and AFAB nonbinary.

The insanity in those paragraphs above starts with calling her a 'star,' but gets much worse with the use of plural pronouns for one person, and the diabolical acronym 'AFAB.'

It is to the New York Post's shame and discredit that the paper goes along with this language. 

Well, the dead legacy media might still play these word games, but Americans are done with the nonsense. 

Don't worry, Riley Gaines. Mary Katherine Ham can explain it quite succinctly. 

It's also a lot of words for 'Emma wants attention.'

'Silly nonsense' is probably the most polite way to describe it. 

The 'gender identity' menu is far more complicated than anything you'd find in a restaurant. 

Ellen Page looks completely miserable in every photo taken of her since she started calling herself 'Eliot.'

How is that 'affirming'?

Seriously, just go to another stylist if you aren't happy with your haircut. It's a lot easier than inventing a brand new 'gender.'

No one does. 

BINGO. 

She's not even changing her stage name. Probably because almost no one remembers 'Emma Dumont,' so no one is likely to hire 'Nick Dumont' for any movies or shows.

We are ALL tired of it. And we are not going to indulge it anymore. 

Some might say we should just ignore these narcissistic pleas for attention from unbalanced Hollywood actors. There is some logic to that, but the problem is that they keep pushing this on kids, so it is dangerous to ignore it. It must be denounced. 

It absolutely is a cult. Just look at how the TRAs behave when anyone questions their dogma. They respond with violence or threats of violence. All you need to do is ask J.K. Rowling or Riley Gaines how many death threats they receive every day.

And, like most cults, their ultimate targets are impressionable children. 

Is that what Emma Dumont is doing here? Probably not, at least not intentionally. Again, she most likely just suffers from narcissistic personality disorder and is starved for attention. But she will be used by the TRAs for her new 'identity' whether that is her intention or not.

Interestingly, Dumont's next movie, which does not have a release date yet, is titled 'New Me.' 

Somehow, we highly doubt that the movie title and her new fictional gender identity are coincidences. 

