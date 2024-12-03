'It's My Constitutional Right!' New Jersey Council Removes Man for ... Holding a U.S. Flag

The Hit Wasn't Dirty: You're Just a Racist According to Texans Linebacker Azeez...
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on December 03, 2024
As excited as we are getting that conservatives will soon be in control of all three branches of the federal government -- and for once seem to be genuinely interested in reducing the size of that government, it is important to remember that there is still a lot of work to do across America at the state and local level. 

It is encouraging that Republicans, for instance, moved every county in America to the right and almost won a traditionally blue state like New Jersey. But that doesn't mean New Jersey is Florida now or anything. 

Take the town of Edison, for example, where the city council recently banned the American flag at its meetings. 

If you need a second to read that again, please do. 

They banned the American flag.

What's worse, the council proved that they are willing to enforce this new rule at the point of a gun. When one resident defied the rule to speak to the council holding Old Glory last night, the council had police remove him. Watch: 

Technically, the new rule, called Ordnance 2239, bans all 'props' from town council meetings. Oh, really? The American flag is now a 'prop'? Who the hell do these people think they are? 

By the way, in the interest of free speech and 'democracy,' Ordnance 2239 also drastically reduces the amount of time that citizens have to speak before the council.

The man in the video, Joel Bassoff, is both a resident of Edison and an attorney. As you can see in the video, he has promised to sue the council. Good for him. He should. 

And after he wins, the entire council, including President Nishith Patel (the man who had police remove Bassoff) should be recalled and fired. 

The New Jersey Republican Party has all but promised that the next council meeting on December 11 will be an entire sea of American flags. 

America will be watching. Oh, and guess who else has promised to get involved? 

Uh-oh. You screwed up BIG TIME, Edison Town Council. 

We've marked our calendars. 

Well, they've been telling us they hate America for years. 

The difference is that now we are listening and now we believe them when they tell us who they are. 

They're not going to enjoy that.

Some of the council members have elections coming up soon and should probably start updating their resumes.

Oh, look at that. The council president himself is up for re-election in 2025.

Bassoff should absolutely run against him. And run campaign ads featuring the video above.

People often say that blue-state residents get this because they keep voting for it. And that is true. Or at least it has been true. 

For the past two election cycles in a row, New Jersey has shifted right. If elected officials keep this up, it may go red enough to put them all on the unemployment line.

We hope this is true. And we hope the residents of New Jersey have long memories. 

The days when Democrat officials represented the people who elected them are long over. They keep proving that they hate this country, do not care about or respect their voters, and will even have armed police forcibly silence them. 

It's high time that voters started rejecting them.

With Scott Presler now heavily involved in turning New Jersey red, at the federal, state, and local level, there may be hope for The Garden State yet.

