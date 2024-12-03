'It's My Constitutional Right!' New Jersey Council Removes Man for ... Holding a U.S. Flag

As excited as we are getting that conservatives will soon be in control of all three branches of the federal government -- and for once seem to be genuinely interested in reducing the size of that government, it is important to remember that there is still a lot of work to do across America at the state and local level.

It is encouraging that Republicans, for instance, moved every county in America to the right and almost won a traditionally blue state like New Jersey. But that doesn't mean New Jersey is Florida now or anything.

Take the town of Edison, for example, where the city council recently banned the American flag at its meetings.

If you need a second to read that again, please do.

They banned the American flag.

What's worse, the council proved that they are willing to enforce this new rule at the point of a gun. When one resident defied the rule to speak to the council holding Old Glory last night, the council had police remove him. Watch:

JUST IN: Angry man goes off on Edison, New Jersey council after it banned American flags at its meetings.



Police then removed him from the podium.



"I'm holding up an American flag to represent our constitutional values." pic.twitter.com/USu1Bvvf8D — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 2, 2024

Technically, the new rule, called Ordnance 2239, bans all 'props' from town council meetings. Oh, really? The American flag is now a 'prop'? Who the hell do these people think they are?

By the way, in the interest of free speech and 'democracy,' Ordnance 2239 also drastically reduces the amount of time that citizens have to speak before the council.

The man in the video, Joel Bassoff, is both a resident of Edison and an attorney. As you can see in the video, he has promised to sue the council. Good for him. He should.

And after he wins, the entire council, including President Nishith Patel (the man who had police remove Bassoff) should be recalled and fired.

The New Jersey Republican Party has all but promised that the next council meeting on December 11 will be an entire sea of American flags.

🚨 BREAKING: Democrats in Edison, NJ have banned the American Flag, the U.S. Constitution, and other ‘props’ from their Council Meetings.



The next meeting is December 11th at 7:00pm.



We hope to see you there!



🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/vZEooeAxof — New Jersey GOP (@NJGOP) December 3, 2024

America will be watching. Oh, and guess who else has promised to get involved?

They do not know what they’ve done.



See you soon, New Jersey. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) December 3, 2024

‼️Wait A Second‼️



New Jersey democrats banned the American flag at their city council meetings?



It would be a shame if everyone showed up w/ American flags.



It would be even more shameful if there’s a voter registration table to switch to Republican.



📍Edison, NJ



🇺🇸 https://t.co/tauyq81s7u — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) December 3, 2024

Uh-oh. You screwed up BIG TIME, Edison Town Council.

I know where I'll be next Wednesday evening, peacefully displaying as many American flags as possible and live streaming these anti-American jackals. @X is the media now!



Edison Municipal Complex

100 Municipal Boulevard

Edison, New Jersey 08817 — Paul Giblin 🇺🇸🗑️ (@dreamlessod) December 3, 2024

We've marked our calendars.

It is just astonishing how much Democrats hate America. https://t.co/eRkIUJgfxY — Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) December 3, 2024

Well, they've been telling us they hate America for years.

The difference is that now we are listening and now we believe them when they tell us who they are.

They're not going to enjoy that.

NJ = CA JR. When city officials/school boards don't want to hear criticism, they just have their jack-booted thugs remove you. https://t.co/XxeLgxu4bf — Lucy Loo ✊✊✊🇺🇸 (@LucyLoo92982095) December 3, 2024

It’s completely unbelievable that something like this is happening in 2024. They will lose the lawsuit, but the fact that they even attempted this is despicable and every one of them should be terminated. https://t.co/kEcFq2MhrJ — Levi (@redwave2024ullC) December 3, 2024

Some of the council members have elections coming up soon and should probably start updating their resumes.

Here is the list of the full city council for Edison NJ and when their terms end…do with that what you will pic.twitter.com/HHypNtFMan — Angry Elephant (@Craptocracy) December 3, 2024

Oh, look at that. The council president himself is up for re-election in 2025.

Bassoff should absolutely run against him. And run campaign ads featuring the video above.

New Jersey WILL go red. With this kind of stuff and Scott Presler making it his goal. — Trumpisms (@TrumPuns) December 2, 2024

People often say that blue-state residents get this because they keep voting for it. And that is true. Or at least it has been true.

For the past two election cycles in a row, New Jersey has shifted right. If elected officials keep this up, it may go red enough to put them all on the unemployment line.

Democrat Party Hates America. That’s the bottom line. Example 1,576,831 https://t.co/5IDDqFkYty — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) December 2, 2024

Trump made major gains in NJ on election night as well as most Dem areas.



Citizens in blue cities and states aren't taking it anymore. https://t.co/V7aGr9hPCe — David Joe May (@TheGrayRider) December 2, 2024

We hope this is true. And we hope the residents of New Jersey have long memories.

The days when Democrat officials represented the people who elected them are long over. They keep proving that they hate this country, do not care about or respect their voters, and will even have armed police forcibly silence them.

It's high time that voters started rejecting them.

With Scott Presler now heavily involved in turning New Jersey red, at the federal, state, and local level, there may be hope for The Garden State yet.