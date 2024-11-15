OH, SHUT UP: Joe Walsh Goes to BBC to Encourage America's Allies to Hide Information From U.S.

Drunk Nancy Then and Now: Side-By-Side Video Show's Pelosi's Gaslighting the Democrat 'Pri...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on November 15, 2024
Twitchy

Of all of the leftists who have been melting down after Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, for a few days, Joe Walsh would probably have been graded on the low end of that deranged spectrum. Sure, he was crying, fuming, and gnashing his teeth, but he did urge everyone on Twitter to accept the results of the election. (That was awfully big of him seeing as how it was an absolute blowout.)

But then Trump started naming his Cabinet nominees. 

That's when the good old unhinged Walsh that we know and loathe returned in full force. Specifically, Walsh called the selection of Pete Hegseth -- a highly decorated combat veteran with 20 years of military experience -- as Defense Secretary a 'middle finger to everyone who currently services in the U.S. Armed Forces.'

Umm, what? 

But Walsh wasn't done yet. When Trump named Tulsi Gabbard as his DNI, an active member of the Armed Forces who has personally been a victim of illegal targeting and surveillance, Walsh went over to merry old England (via satellite) and eagerly encouraged U.S. allies to turn their backs on America. 

We wonder if he would say that to Gabbard's face. 

Actually, no. We don't wonder. We know he would be too cowardly to do that. But he happily undermines the United States on foreign airwaves. 

It's a good thing for America that it's not up to him. But it's also good for Walsh that it's not up to him. If he DID hold any position of responsibility within the government, there's a word to describe what Walsh just said. 

It rhymes with 'Freezin'.'

The fact that Walsh is a miserable nobody who no one pays attention to is protecting him from any charges he might otherwise face. 

But it didn't protect him from Twitter. 

Funny how Walsh never had anything to say about that. 

He never said anything about that either. 

But sure, Joe. Gabbard and Trump wanting to clean up corruption in the intelligence agencies is a bridge too far for you. 

Whether Walsh is a nobody or not, his words to the BBC are truly despicable. 

He's fallen so far from the person who once vowed to march on the Capitol with a musket in defense of Trump. 

But it just reveals that he never meant any of that erstwhile 'patriotism.' He was just in it for the grift. 

It's pathetic. But it makes sense that he would go on a dead legacy media outlet to spew his hateful, seditious rhetoric because those are the only outlets that would allow it or invite him. 

#DeadMediaTalking

Turd is a great description. A giant turd. A bigger turd than Bill Paxton's Chet in Weird Science

Weirdscience Chet GIFfrom Weirdscience GIFs


The resemblance is uncanny. 

That description fits too. 

The irony, of course, is that if any American allies are reluctant to trust the United States right now, it is a direct result of the past four years of the Biden-Harris administration, not because of anyone in Trump's incoming second term. 

We can't imagine being that broken. 

The good news is that America just rejected Walsh and everyone who thinks like him. Overwhelmingly. 

The bad news is that won't stop them from continuing to try to sabotage the United States.

But we'll all be here to mock Joe Walsh and anyone like him every time they try it. 

