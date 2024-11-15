OH, SHUT UP: Joe Walsh Goes to BBC to Encourage America's Allies to Hide Information From U.S.

Of all of the leftists who have been melting down after Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election, for a few days, Joe Walsh would probably have been graded on the low end of that deranged spectrum. Sure, he was crying, fuming, and gnashing his teeth, but he did urge everyone on Twitter to accept the results of the election. (That was awfully big of him seeing as how it was an absolute blowout.)

Advertisement

But then Trump started naming his Cabinet nominees.

That's when the good old unhinged Walsh that we know and loathe returned in full force. Specifically, Walsh called the selection of Pete Hegseth -- a highly decorated combat veteran with 20 years of military experience -- as Defense Secretary a 'middle finger to everyone who currently services in the U.S. Armed Forces.'

Umm, what?

But Walsh wasn't done yet. When Trump named Tulsi Gabbard as his DNI, an active member of the Armed Forces who has personally been a victim of illegal targeting and surveillance, Walsh went over to merry old England (via satellite) and eagerly encouraged U.S. allies to turn their backs on America.

I just went on @BBCNews and said America’s allies shouldn’t share their intelligence with us. Because of Trump & Gabbard, no way would I, as an ally, share intelligence with America. I couldn’t believe what I was saying. But here we are. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 14, 2024

We wonder if he would say that to Gabbard's face.

Actually, no. We don't wonder. We know he would be too cowardly to do that. But he happily undermines the United States on foreign airwaves.

Good thing it’s not up to you — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 14, 2024

It's a good thing for America that it's not up to him. But it's also good for Walsh that it's not up to him. If he DID hold any position of responsibility within the government, there's a word to describe what Walsh just said.

It rhymes with 'Freezin'.'

Sounds like you’re attempting to collude with foreign countries to overthrow the U.S. and our democracy. Better lawyer up. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) November 14, 2024

Now your hatred of Trump has turned you into a traitor to the nation? — 𝐃𝐁 𝐂𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝕋𝕏 (@DBCoope43604497) November 14, 2024

So you’re openly declaring yourself to be an enemy of the United States. Good to know that treason is back in vogue. https://t.co/7tPwEyySNR — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) November 14, 2024

The fact that Walsh is a miserable nobody who no one pays attention to is protecting him from any charges he might otherwise face.

But it didn't protect him from Twitter.

The Biden-Harris administration leaked intelligence from Israel to Iran. But go on. https://t.co/js3OusFSLn — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 14, 2024

Funny how Walsh never had anything to say about that.

Yet Chinese assets in the White House never bothered you — Penguin - behind enemy lines 🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@penguin74us) November 14, 2024

He never said anything about that either.

But sure, Joe. Gabbard and Trump wanting to clean up corruption in the intelligence agencies is a bridge too far for you.

Leftists like Joe Walsh would gladly sacrifice the security of this nation just to satisfy a political vendetta. They truly are enemies of the American people. https://t.co/Y5Tm2HEvxv — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) November 14, 2024

Advertisement

Whether Walsh is a nobody or not, his words to the BBC are truly despicable.

You really are a fraud. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 14, 2024

He's fallen so far from the person who once vowed to march on the Capitol with a musket in defense of Trump.

But it just reveals that he never meant any of that erstwhile 'patriotism.' He was just in it for the grift.

This is what hating your political rival more than loving your country looks like. pic.twitter.com/Y5kebTs3Ux — RetiredPublius (@ProffesorPubli1) November 14, 2024

So, put this country in harms way because you don't like the leadership? Wild. — Gideon 6ix✍️ (@Gideon_6ix) November 14, 2024

Your arrogance is astonishing.



Your irrelevance is eminent.



Your anti-American behavior is unconscionable.



You're done, Joe. You did yourself in.



Enjoy the bed you've made for yourself. — Random Thoughts From A GenX Gal (@empath_angry) November 14, 2024

It's pathetic. But it makes sense that he would go on a dead legacy media outlet to spew his hateful, seditious rhetoric because those are the only outlets that would allow it or invite him.

Of course the BBC would have this deranged TDS sufferer on to emote wildly. https://t.co/mdcTY2BYiM — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 14, 2024

#DeadMediaTalking

"America’s allies shouldn’t share their intelligence with us."



This turd is willing to see Americans die--because he hates Trump. https://t.co/PsUX3d11Ub — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) November 14, 2024

Advertisement

Turd is a great description. A giant turd. A bigger turd than Bill Paxton's Chet in Weird Science.



The resemblance is uncanny.

That description fits too.

Joe Walsh is actively campaigning to make America less safe and he actually thinks he’s the good guy here https://t.co/ZPoBjtcZko — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) November 14, 2024

The irony, of course, is that if any American allies are reluctant to trust the United States right now, it is a direct result of the past four years of the Biden-Harris administration, not because of anyone in Trump's incoming second term.

Ah, nothing like aiding our enemies. Brilliant move, Doofy. pic.twitter.com/cqi8OZADu6 — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) November 14, 2024

They are now openly admitting that they want our allies to put us in harms way because of their own Trump Derangement Syndrome. https://t.co/7iY79gn5YD — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) November 14, 2024

We can't imagine being that broken.

“I have no power, influence, or relevance, but I just went on an old TV channel nobody watches and said things.” https://t.co/SKPVcQMfWn — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) November 14, 2024

These people are exactly what is wrong with this country https://t.co/48OLgoIpaA — mwhatsnext (@mwhatsnext) November 15, 2024

Advertisement

The good news is that America just rejected Walsh and everyone who thinks like him. Overwhelmingly.

The bad news is that won't stop them from continuing to try to sabotage the United States.

But we'll all be here to mock Joe Walsh and anyone like him every time they try it.