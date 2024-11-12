The 'Adults' in Charge: Biden DOD Posts Instagram Picture of Chinese Ripoff Jet for Veterans Day

And Here We GOOO! Tom Homan's LATEST Announcement About Removing Illegals Will Make...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on November 12, 2024
Meme

Yesterday, Americans celebrated Veterans Day with some outstanding tributes to the men and women who have served and sacrificed in the United States Armed Forces. It is always very inspirational and humbling, and it is a time when we should be overflowing with gratitude for our brave soldiers, sailors, and airmen. 

And while we did have all of that, unfortunately, because America currently still has a walking zombie in the White House who is surrounded by a team of incompetents, we were also overflowing with facepalms.

To commemorate Veterans Day, the F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office (JPO) posted on Instagram what was supposed to be a thank you to veterans, but actually turned out to be a thank you to China for stealing the F-35 designs and creating their own similar fighter, the J-35. 

To be fair, we can't blame Biden directly for this one. It wasn't the White House or the President's account and Biden probably thinks 'Instagram' is Hunter's cocaine delivery service. 

But glaring and embarrassing incompetence has been the hallmark of the Biden-Harris administration and it looks like they are going to go out that way in their remaining two months. 

Clearly, the fighters are similar to the untrained eye (the twin engines, which the U.S. F-35 does not have, are the giveaway). 

But isn't the JPO supposed to have trained eyes? 

Not enough faces for all the palms. Not even in China. 

Just a couple more months, America. Just a couple more months. If we can survive them. 

We don't know the answer to that, but we can rest assured, however, that whoever created the graphic was properly trained in the accepted uses of 'preferred pronouns.' 

Patriotic indeed. For the Chinese Communist Party. 

At least the JPO had the decency to delete the post after their blunder had been discovered and exposed on Twitter. 

Say, how much money have the Bidens taken in from Chinese business interests again? 

Ahem. 

Yes, we imagine Fang Fang was very pleased to see her money being put to work in America. 

The bigger problem is that they have been spreading that dumbness throughout the Defense Department and other federal agencies for years, going all the way back to Obama. 

They call it 'DEI.'

Yes, please. 

If it's one incident, or even just a few, it can almost be excused (not on Veterans Day though). 

If it's four straight years of gaffes like this (remember when Kamala said we had an alliance with North Korea?), you almost have to start to wonder if it's intentional. 

All we know is, if these are the 'adults' that Biden promised would be back in charge, we can't wait for Trump and the kids to take over again. 

