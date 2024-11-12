The 'Adults' in Charge: Biden DOD Posts Instagram Picture of Chinese Ripoff Jet for Veterans Day

Yesterday, Americans celebrated Veterans Day with some outstanding tributes to the men and women who have served and sacrificed in the United States Armed Forces. It is always very inspirational and humbling, and it is a time when we should be overflowing with gratitude for our brave soldiers, sailors, and airmen.

And while we did have all of that, unfortunately, because America currently still has a walking zombie in the White House who is surrounded by a team of incompetents, we were also overflowing with facepalms.

To commemorate Veterans Day, the F-35 Lightning II Joint Program Office (JPO) posted on Instagram what was supposed to be a thank you to veterans, but actually turned out to be a thank you to China for stealing the F-35 designs and creating their own similar fighter, the J-35.

The Biden admin just posted a Chinese plane to honor Veterans Day...



The JPO is the official Joint Strike Fighter office...



aka responsible for the the F-35...



The pic is of a Chinese stealth fighter... the knockoff of the F-35. pic.twitter.com/wBf5KcOXo8 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 11, 2024

To be fair, we can't blame Biden directly for this one. It wasn't the White House or the President's account and Biden probably thinks 'Instagram' is Hunter's cocaine delivery service.

But glaring and embarrassing incompetence has been the hallmark of the Biden-Harris administration and it looks like they are going to go out that way in their remaining two months.

China stole the IP for the F-35 and then mocked us by naming theirs the J-35.



Today, the Biden administration celebrated Veteran’s Day by posting a picture of the Chinese knockoff. https://t.co/eTTZA11657 pic.twitter.com/N4qk1amV4R — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) November 11, 2024

Clearly, the fighters are similar to the untrained eye (the twin engines, which the U.S. F-35 does not have, are the giveaway).

But isn't the JPO supposed to have trained eyes?

Not enough faces for all the palms. Not even in China.

FFS, need to make DoD great again https://t.co/Lw7vrTX7mh — steve droid (@droidsteve66) November 11, 2024

Just a couple more months, America. Just a couple more months. If we can survive them.

For those who aren’t familiar with the F-35, it’s a single engine aircraft. It looks like the JSF Office used a stock image rather than pulling from the countless photos available to them via the DoD.



Lazy & incompetent. A perfect representation of the current DoD. pic.twitter.com/Vpn6aUClif — Alex (@EuropaActual) November 11, 2024

How the heck does someone work at the DOD and confuse a Chinese made knockoff with two engines vs a single engine F35?? HOW?? — @AI_EmeraldApple (@AI_EmeraldApple) November 11, 2024

We don't know the answer to that, but we can rest assured, however, that whoever created the graphic was properly trained in the accepted uses of 'preferred pronouns.'

Great job Biden administration.. Very patriotic. — aka (@akafacehots) November 11, 2024

Patriotic indeed. For the Chinese Communist Party.

At least the JPO had the decency to delete the post after their blunder had been discovered and exposed on Twitter.

This administration can't be gone fast enough. https://t.co/3RX5qOmqZH — Nebraska Freedom Coalition (@NebraskaFreedom) November 11, 2024

Biden Administration: showcasing Chinese military equipment on Veterans Day https://t.co/G2oH7ettJi — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 11, 2024

Say, how much money have the Bidens taken in from Chinese business interests again?

Completely appropriate for @usairforce to salute the ChiComs—after all, Hunter Biden facilitated the transfer of F-35 technology to Red China when his father was Veep. https://t.co/RS0CPvTGsa — ReporterMcCabe (@ReporterMcCabe) November 11, 2024

Ahem.

Yes, we imagine Fang Fang was very pleased to see her money being put to work in America.

Looking forward to no more Biden interns...



Some of the dumbest people alive... — Alex (@AToggs) November 11, 2024

Both Biden and Harris staffers are some of the dumbest people ever. — Scott Young 🐊 (@Scott_C_Young) November 11, 2024

The bigger problem is that they have been spreading that dumbness throughout the Defense Department and other federal agencies for years, going all the way back to Obama.

They call it 'DEI.'

Can we do Jan 20th today? — ECHO (@ERICOC18) November 11, 2024

Yes, please.

I don’t know what to say anymore. https://t.co/T5k46bgNrB — TimOnPoint (@TimOnPoint) November 11, 2024

If it's one incident, or even just a few, it can almost be excused (not on Veterans Day though).

If it's four straight years of gaffes like this (remember when Kamala said we had an alliance with North Korea?), you almost have to start to wonder if it's intentional.

All we know is, if these are the 'adults' that Biden promised would be back in charge, we can't wait for Trump and the kids to take over again.