THANK YOU! On Veterans Day X Paid Tribute to All Who Served

Eric V.  |  8:00 AM on November 12, 2024
AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File

Over 30 million Americans live in the United States, and we don't always get along very well. You don't have to spend much time on social media sites like X to notice. From choosing the leader of the free world to pineapple on pizza, Americans are an opinionated lot, and we're more than willing to argue over those opinions passionately. We often seem to be a hopelessly divided people. 

No matter how divided we seem there will always be one thing we have in common. We all live in the greatest country in the world. Left, right, or independent, no matter your opinions on politics or pizza, you are blessed to be an American.

That didn't happen by accident. Since the birth of this great nation, her sons and daughters have been willing to defend her, even lay down their lives for her, if that's what was asked of them. 

On Veterans Day we honor those who served. From the men who served under Washington and won our independence to the Greatest Generation who saved the world, the men and women of the US Military have always been the best of us and remain the best of us to this very day.

History of Veterans Day

World War I – known at the time as “The Great War” – officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919, in the Palace of Versailles outside the town of Versailles, France. However, fighting ceased seven months earlier when an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month. For that reason, November 11, 1918, is generally regarded as the end of “the war to end all wars.”

Veterans Day continues to be observed on November 11, regardless of what day of the week on which it falls. The restoration of the observance of Veterans Day to November 11 not only preserves the historical significance of the date, but helps focus attention on the important purpose of Veterans Day: A celebration to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.

We owe them more than can ever be repaid.

That is pretty amazing.

There are also parades and other celebrations.

There is something about a military flyover that brings out the patriot in every red-blooded American. 

But you didn't need parades and planes to celebrate our Vets.

That guy can play.

Some Vets took time to honor those who came before them.

As they say, once a Marine, always a Marine.

Others took time to remember a family member who served.

The post reads.

Today I’ve got a particular veteran on my mind, one I don’t talk about very much and I would like to give her some credit and recognition. My mom. My mother served in the U.S. Air Force in the mid 70s as a cop. She was one of the first female K9 handlers in the Vietnam era. She was all of 5’2” and didn’t take sh*t from anyone. She was one of the hardest b*tches I’ve ever met. She passed away when I was only 21 and I miss her every day. I love you, momma. Thank you for your service.

It's getting kind of misty in here. Isn't it?

Some remembered those they had lost.

While others remembered friends they had served with.

Duty, honor, and service define our Vets. It may sound cliche but we are the land of the free because of the brave.

We believe he would. They still are the Greatest Generation.

We are blessed to live in the greatest nation in the world, in no small part because of our Veterans. We owe you all more than we can ever repay. God bless America's Veterans.

Thank you!

   

