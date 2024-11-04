You Mad, Bro? David Axelrod Whines About X Not Policing 'Disinformation' Now That...
Dem Sen. Chris Coons Sets the Narrative for Pa. Not Having Results Tuesday...
The NY Times Grapples with the Monster it Created as Tech Employees Demand...
Matthew Marsden Has a LOT to Spill About Hollywood
AMERICA LAST: Biden-Harris Administration Brought More Migrants to U.S. Than JOBS in Octob...
Clearly Leftist Corporate Media Pundits are Spiraling as Sunny Hostin Says Trump Assaulted...
Oh, the IRONY! Catherine Herridge Points Out How NBC's SNL Assist to Kamala...
Kamala Rolls Out Calvacade of Cash-Rich Celebrities to Sway Voters Who Can't Afford...
VIP
Vote Trump. Please. That's It. That's the Headline.
Downtown D.C. Prepares for Mostly Peaceful Protests From Joyful Kamala Supporters
Tom Elliott Has a Reminder of Everything TDS Psychotics in Media Said Will...
Not Biased at All Former Clinton Staffer George Stephanopoulos Claims Trump Ends Campaign...
Things That Make You Go Hmm Like ...Why Do We Know So Little...
VIP
Biden WH's Final Pitches for Harris Will Have Team Kamala Wishing They Could...

MORE! Politico Is Panicked As Conservatives Flood Biden Administration With FOIA Requests

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:10 PM on November 04, 2024
ImgFlip

Twitchy readers, it appears that the legacy media is upset once again. 

That always brings a smile to our faces.

What are they throwing a hissy fit about this time? Well, wouldn't you know it, conservatives are doing their job for them, and doing it even better. 

Advertisement

Earlier today, Politico published a panicked article showing how, in advance of the election, conservative groups are filing THOUSANDS of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests of the Biden administration and federal bureaucrats. 

Scouring Feds' emails? Wow, that sounds serious. 

It also begs the question, 'Why haven't YOU been doing the same, Politico?'

Conservative groups and activists have filed tens of thousands of Freedom of Information Act requests for federal employees’ emails throughout President Joe Biden’s time in the White House, according to records reviewed by POLITICO’s E&E News. The groups are seeking a broad range of documents, including specific requests for civil servants’ communications that could potentially be used to oust or target employees suspected of disloyalty to Trump. The groups have also requested details about political appointees schedules and meetings, as well as communications with congressional offices.

LOL. 'Suspected of disloyalty.' 

It's amazing -- and, of course, not surprising -- how Politico tries to run cover for corrupt or incompetent (or both) career bureaucrats. 

Most of the article is committed to saying that these FOIA requests are 'abusive' (funny how they only use that word when Republicans do it, of course, not when the Sierra Club does it) and how it is the sign of an 'ideological purge' in coming to the Deep State. 

Recommended

The NY Times Grapples with the Monster it Created as Tech Employees Demand Outrageous Concessions
justmindy
Advertisement

Blah, blah, blah. Twitter wasn't buying it for even a second. 

We'd like to request that Politico reveal how many FOIA requests ANY of their reporters have filed for Biden administration records. 

We would not be surprised if the answer is zero.

We are failing to see the problem here. But that is because we are not apparatchiks like Politico. 

'Jour ... an ... lism'? Sorry, can you define that word for Politico? That's a new one for them. 

HAHAHAHA. 

Yes, not letting bureaucrats hide or destroy their records is JUST LIKE HITLER. 

Advertisement

OH, NO. Not that. Anything but that. 

If Pravda is overused, we can always go with Völkischer Beobachter (since the left loves to talk about Nazis all the time). 

Politico won't answer, but they don't have to. We all know why. 

Unless Trump wins, that is. Then, all of a sudden, Politico will magically start believing in FOIA again. 

It's not? Damn. And here we were twirling our mustaches and evilly cackling. 

Of course, the legacy media didn't always feel this way about scouring records and emails. 

Advertisement

Remember this? 

Hey, that was (D)ifferent! 

Strange and incredibly revealing. 

BOOM. There it is. 

Twitchy recently reported another panicked article from New York magazine with legacy media executives and reporters panicked that a Trump win would be 'the death of media in its current form.'

The problem they have is that they are already dead. They just don't know it. 

And if anyone wants to know WHY the legacy media is dead, this article from Politico is all the evidence we need.

Tags: DOCUMENTS FOIA JOURNALISM MEDIA BIAS POLITICO BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The NY Times Grapples with the Monster it Created as Tech Employees Demand Outrageous Concessions
justmindy
Dem Sen. Chris Coons Sets the Narrative for Pa. Not Having Results Tuesday Night (or even Wednesday)
Doug P.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Oh, the IRONY! Catherine Herridge Points Out How NBC's SNL Assist to Kamala BACKFIRED in Trump's Favor
Amy Curtis
Clearly Leftist Corporate Media Pundits are Spiraling as Sunny Hostin Says Trump Assaulted a Microphone
justmindy
Tom Elliott Has a Reminder of Everything TDS Psychotics in Media Said Will Happen if Trump Wins
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The NY Times Grapples with the Monster it Created as Tech Employees Demand Outrageous Concessions justmindy
Advertisement