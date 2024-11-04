MORE! Politico Is Panicked As Conservatives Flood Biden Administration With FOIA Requests

Twitchy readers, it appears that the legacy media is upset once again.

That always brings a smile to our faces.

What are they throwing a hissy fit about this time? Well, wouldn't you know it, conservatives are doing their job for them, and doing it even better.

Advertisement

Earlier today, Politico published a panicked article showing how, in advance of the election, conservative groups are filing THOUSANDS of Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests of the Biden administration and federal bureaucrats.

Conservative outfits are scouring feds’ emails https://t.co/U511xgzAFc — POLITICO (@politico) November 1, 2024

Scouring Feds' emails? Wow, that sounds serious.

It also begs the question, 'Why haven't YOU been doing the same, Politico?'

Conservative groups and activists have filed tens of thousands of Freedom of Information Act requests for federal employees’ emails throughout President Joe Biden’s time in the White House, according to records reviewed by POLITICO’s E&E News. The groups are seeking a broad range of documents, including specific requests for civil servants’ communications that could potentially be used to oust or target employees suspected of disloyalty to Trump. The groups have also requested details about political appointees schedules and meetings, as well as communications with congressional offices.

LOL. 'Suspected of disloyalty.'

It's amazing -- and, of course, not surprising -- how Politico tries to run cover for corrupt or incompetent (or both) career bureaucrats.

Most of the article is committed to saying that these FOIA requests are 'abusive' (funny how they only use that word when Republicans do it, of course, not when the Sierra Club does it) and how it is the sign of an 'ideological purge' in coming to the Deep State.

Blah, blah, blah. Twitter wasn't buying it for even a second.

Journalists Against Journalism — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 4, 2024

We'd like to request that Politico reveal how many FOIA requests ANY of their reporters have filed for Biden administration records.

We would not be surprised if the answer is zero.

All outfits should scour feds' emails. https://t.co/tQOQq6O6Js — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 4, 2024

We are failing to see the problem here. But that is because we are not apparatchiks like Politico.

I see we can add "scouring" to the list of things Conservatives "pounce," "seize," or "squeeze" on...



The fact that there needs to be an actual FOI request is already the disgusting part. 99% of government communications should be public and easily accessible at any time. https://t.co/xz0lM3g6mn — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) November 4, 2024

So, what you’re saying is it’s only conservative outlets doing actual journalism? https://t.co/eSgmMsilwp — M. (@reginaphilanjie) November 4, 2024

'Jour ... an ... lism'? Sorry, can you define that word for Politico? That's a new one for them.

Government transparency was the organizational backbone of the Third Reich. And now it’s playing out again openly, right in front of our eyes. https://t.co/vFfOdVhcEj — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) November 4, 2024

HAHAHAHA.

Yes, not letting bureaucrats hide or destroy their records is JUST LIKE HITLER.

What is that: accountability? Sounds dangerous. https://t.co/e3XzM1I9BB — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) November 4, 2024

Advertisement

OH, NO. Not that. Anything but that.

The Pravda charge is often abused, but hard to know how to describe a journalistic outlet that runs a hit piece on Americans filing FOIA requests. https://t.co/8RfqDAPU5I — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) November 4, 2024

If Pravda is overused, we can always go with Völkischer Beobachter (since the left loves to talk about Nazis all the time).

Why aren't you? — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) November 4, 2024

Politico won't answer, but they don't have to. We all know why.

Unless Trump wins, that is. Then, all of a sudden, Politico will magically start believing in FOIA again.

Filing FOIA requests to access the internal communications of US Government officials is called "journalism." In fact, that's one of the key tools to bring transparency to the government: a core function of journalism.



Using FOIA is not some sinister right-wing plot: https://t.co/ASuN0x1fGY — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 4, 2024

It's not? Damn. And here we were twirling our mustaches and evilly cackling.

Legacy media is now driven by the haunting fear that someone, somewhere, may be doing a journalism. https://t.co/BCgAgcn9sh — Matthew J. Peterson (@docMJP) November 1, 2024

Good. They work for us. About damn time someone scrutinized what they are doing. That is the JOB of the press. https://t.co/NpyiLRVa6z — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) November 2, 2024

Of course, the legacy media didn't always feel this way about scouring records and emails.

Advertisement

Remember this?

Remember when the NYT hired volunteers to read Sarah Palin's personal emails? https://t.co/yB5CePHY1x — Wholesome™ Dave🦄 (@BostonFren_88) November 4, 2024

Hey, that was (D)ifferent!

What a strange headline https://t.co/3RUiXShcsW — Sulla (@ichthys30) November 2, 2024

Strange and incredibly revealing.

Hope this is your death song.. https://t.co/PU7hNl12hh — Shrike (@eddieblake448) November 1, 2024

BOOM. There it is.

Twitchy recently reported another panicked article from New York magazine with legacy media executives and reporters panicked that a Trump win would be 'the death of media in its current form.'

The problem they have is that they are already dead. They just don't know it.

And if anyone wants to know WHY the legacy media is dead, this article from Politico is all the evidence we need.