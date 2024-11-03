The Force Is With Him: Navy Helicopter Pilot Sports OUTSTANDING Star Wars-Related Mission Patch

No matter how woke and corrupted America's military leadership may have become under the Biden administration (which actually started in the Obama administration), it is always comforting to know that most of the actual warfighters in the United States Armed Forces are still based AF.

The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier and carrier strike force recently returned from deployment in the Middle East after having engaged in eight months of combat operations against Houthi terrorists in Yemen who have been marauding the Red Sea. When members of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74, who are part of that carrier strike force were back in Pensacola a few days ago, the Navy inadvertently released a photo of a simply outstanding patch being worn by one of the pilots.

Navy pilot spotted with patch depicting Houthis as ‘Star Wars’ sand people https://t.co/iQPGgnFn4b — Task & Purpose (@TaskandPurpose) November 2, 2024

Awesome. Totally awesome.

Hokey religions and ancient weapons are no match for a good Hellfire missile at your side, kid.

You can see the patch in the photo above, but Task & Purpose, a publication for the military community provided some more details:

A recent publicly released Navy photo showed a member of a helicopter squadron sporting a patch that says 'Houthi Hunting Club Red Sea 2023-2024,' with an image of the Tusken Raiders from 'Star Wars.' The image has since been removed from the military’s imagery and video database where it was first published. Tusken Raiders are better known — in and out of universe — as 'sand people.' The patch shows two Tusken Raiders, one wielding a 'gaffi stick,' inside a crosshair.

We're not sure what the best part is: the image of the Tusken Raiders from Star Wars appeals to the geek in us, but the 'Houthi Hunting Club' shows that these Navy pilots in the strike squadron do not give a rip about being politically correct. They just want to win.

Which is what they are supposed to care about.

This, of course, is also more proof of how ignorant and deceptive Kamala Harris was in September when she claimed that, under the Biden administration, no American soldiers were deployed to combat zones.

'A close-up view of Lt. Kyle Festa’s uniform patch, which commemorates his deployment with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 embarked aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Red Sea, captured during a demonstration onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, on Oct. 28, 2024,' reads the caption for the since-deleted post. 'The patch signifies the squadron’s operational achievements and heritage.'

Because, of course, the Navy pulled the photo from its database.

Sigh.

Still, Twitter offered plenty of kudos to the pilot for the informal, unofficial patch.

The left will scream that this is racist because of the 'sand people' inference. No one cares.

The Houthis are terrorists. They are attacking American assets and HSM-74 -- known as The Swamp Foxes -- flew many combat missions during its deployment, both protecting American and other maritime assets and engaging with Houthis directly, sinking several of their boats.

This is incredibly badass https://t.co/QIFl2EPBH1 pic.twitter.com/5ayyyUwx78 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) November 2, 2024

Isn't it though?

Twitter also took the time to mock anyone who might be 'offended' by the patch. (To be fair, Task & Purpose did not appear to be critical of the patch in its reporting, but the Navy clearly did not approve of it.)

Oh no don't make fun of the Houthis. https://t.co/NvHZQ7ImgK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 2, 2024

Anything but that!

They’re terrorists.

You want them eliminated, but don’t want to hurt their feelings? https://t.co/M1QRiTLMTW — LouLou 🐾🐾 (@Flaaaaalala) November 3, 2024

Seems a bit incongruous with the mission, doesn't it?

Oh no… not the Houthis … this is so offensive 😢 https://t.co/J0C71bWcpg — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) November 3, 2024

We detect a note of sarcasm from the Habibi Bro here.

I am cool with warriors disliking...their enemies in war. https://t.co/Sqj25BDDNN — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) November 3, 2024

Yeah. We're pretty OK with that too.

On the other hand, some Star Wars fans were offended but for a different reason.

What an insult to Tusken Raiders — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) November 3, 2024

This is an insult to Sand people,who are actually civilized and noble people,unlike Ho*this. https://t.co/qc4242pb8N — Pakistani Saul Goodman 🥥🇵🇰 (@Pakichud) November 3, 2024

LOL. This is accurate. But we still love the patch.

And we know everyone else loves it too based on how many people wanted one for themselves.

Making fun of terrorists, so terrible.

Where to order? https://t.co/drFg3uVjdV — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 3, 2024

Link to purchase? — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 3, 2024

We're always here to help at Twitchy, so we're happy to report that you can indeed order this patch online. You can even get discounts if you order them in bulk.

But we sincerely hope the Navy isn't taking any action against Lt. Kyle Festa or his fellow pilots.

We would prefer the Navy worried less about badass patches and more about letting these fighters do what they do best.

If the guys who actually do stuff in the military were allowed to do what they want the Red Sea would be safe for international shipping by now. https://t.co/g8deCh6yNb pic.twitter.com/0myrlUDT5u — recusant#☕ (@neorecusant) November 2, 2024

Ain't that the truth?

God bless The Swamp Foxes and everyone else who is fighting the Houthi terrorists.

May The Force be with them. Always.