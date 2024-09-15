BREAKING: Shots Fired at Florida Golf Course in 'Vicinity' of Trump, Campaign Says...
WATCH: Harris-Walz Campaign Surrogate Gets NUKED From Orbit Over Lie About Troops in Combat Zones

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on September 15, 2024
Meme

During last week's debate, Kamala Harris straight up lied about having our military in active war zones. We told you how she got the fact check of a lifetime from our service members, who were watching from one of those active combat zones Kamala said didn't exist.

So it warms the cockles of our hearts to see the Harris-Walz campaign mouthpieces get absolutely humiliated on the news over this.

WATCH:

Ouch.

If only the media did more of this.

She's an idiot, that's what.

Bingo.

They lie with impunity.

This is that epic fact check we mentioned earlier, but it's so good it's worth reposting (NSFW language warning):

Just incredible that Kamala -- who wants to be Commander-in-Chief of the military -- did not know this.

That debate was ridiculous.

Nailed it.

Sounds like a confession to us.

Kamala is unqualified for many reasons, but this is definitely one of them.

And Raddatz was brutal in her questioning.

Surprised they haven't tried this spin.

That would've been nice.

