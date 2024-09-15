WATCH: Harris-Walz Campaign Surrogate Gets NUKED From Orbit Over Lie About Troops in Combat Zones

During last week's debate, Kamala Harris straight up lied about having our military in active war zones. We told you how she got the fact check of a lifetime from our service members, who were watching from one of those active combat zones Kamala said didn't exist.

So it warms the cockles of our hearts to see the Harris-Walz campaign mouthpieces get absolutely humiliated on the news over this.

WATCH:

Top Harris-Walz surrogate Maura Healy gets nuked over Kamala's LIE that no active duty U.S. troops are stationed in combat zones:



"You say she demonstrated her ability to be commander-in-chief, but did she not know about these people in Syria and Iraq? Why would she say that?" pic.twitter.com/yRMJJpJNcF — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 15, 2024

Ouch.

If only the media did more of this.

Hold up. The Harris-Walz surrogate also claimed we have military serving the interests of Biden-Harris all around the country?

The United States? What's that about? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) September 15, 2024

She's an idiot, that's what.

The nut of this is that Democrats think it is completely fine to lie to “win” a debate. Harris has demonstrated this before when asked about her comments concerning Biden. Her answer was a cackling “it was a debate!” — Cooking With Sal Minella (@SalMinellaUtube) September 15, 2024

Bingo.

They lie with impunity.

This is that epic fact check we mentioned earlier, but it's so good it's worth reposting (NSFW language warning):

Just incredible that Kamala -- who wants to be Commander-in-Chief of the military -- did not know this.

It was a lie in the debate and ABC was guilty in spreading false information by not fact checking her. — Cookie B. 🇺🇸 (@MargieW0055) September 15, 2024

That debate was ridiculous.

Gov. Healy is trying to gaslight the American people plain and simple. No matter what Kamala Harris says or does her sycophants will continue to support her and at the same time excuse her lies and ineptitude. The Democrats are mainly concerned about one thing. Staying in power. — FoxProMAGA (@FoxProMAGA) September 15, 2024

Nailed it.

“That was a comment in a debate”



Is that a confession she thinks it’s okay to lie in a debate? https://t.co/H32kOp8Kvc — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 15, 2024

Sounds like a confession to us.

You can't be commander-in-chief if you don't pay your respects to Gold Star families and you don't know how many troops are stationed in combat zones. https://t.co/v62YSdEc86 — PoliMomma (@PoliMomma) September 15, 2024

Kamala is unqualified for many reasons, but this is definitely one of them.

Obviously, the most shocking aspect of this video is not that Kamala Harris lied or that Maura Healy tried to continue with the lie, but that an MSM anchor called them out. Kudos Martha Raddatz! Other “journalists” should follow! https://t.co/nsTbfvQUIK — Trixie (@trixie7783) September 15, 2024

And Raddatz was brutal in her questioning.

Kamala said there isn't ONE soldier in a combat zone.



3400 in a combat zone ISN'T 1.



Fat check: SUPER TRUE!!! https://t.co/u3sLV2CUMT — Russian Interfered Dennis🏴‍☠️🦜 (@Buzzsaws1990) September 15, 2024

Surprised they haven't tried this spin.

Now imagine a world where ABC would've fact checked Kamala Harris, live during the debate, like they did Trump, instead of 6 days later... https://t.co/e8JhgVxCoZ — AK Kamara (@realakkamara) September 15, 2024

That would've been nice.