If ABC Won't Fact Check Kamala, America's Finest Will (WATCH)

justmindy
justmindy  |  10:30 PM on September 13, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The moderators of the ABC debate may have been HORRIBLY unfair to Donald Trump by assisting with real time 'fact checking' (that wasn't so factual), but this fact check by some of America's finest is so much better. There is a bit of language so don't watch this around little ears.

It's almost like they are real world living proof Kamala was lying or more likely, has no idea what she is talking about.

You have to watch it to the end.

They got her.

Her disgruntled staff says she refuses to read reports and is often not up do date on latest intel. That's not surprising.

The sad thing is she probably thinks it's true.

A lie gets round the world before the truth has time to get its pants on.

Yes, it should.

No one tell her! SHHHHHH!

Of course not.

They fact checked one side. 

It was glorious!

That only seems fair.

