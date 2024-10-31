Oh, Honey No: Alyssa Farah Griffin Is Sure Trump's Garbage Truck Won't Alter the 'Zeitgeist'

It's no secret that Donald Trump is a master troll. When he isn't taking a short shift at McDonald's to mock the fact that Kamala Harris never worked there (as she claimed), he is dragging Joe Biden by pulling up to the press pool in Wisconsin in a custom MAGA garbage truck and an orange safety vest.

Advertisement

Whatever else you want to say about him, Trump has outstanding comedic instincts. Even professional comedian Joe Rogan has often credited him for it.

But even funnier than Trump's stunts are the reactions from the people whose brains he has broken. And when it comes to broken brains, no one exemplifies this more than former Trump staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin, who sold her soul to join the brain-dead panel on The View.

Yesterday, as the entire WORLD was laughing at how well Trump played the media and Biden, Griffin decided that it was very important that she remind everyone that a comedian told a joke at one of his rallies.

Am I cracking up? Yes.



Is it an effective stunt? No. He’s assuming voters hear “garbage” & think of Biden’s gaffe.. but Trump campaign’s Puerto Rico debacle is much deeper in the zeitgeist. A total fail. https://t.co/oI82bTTE96 — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) October 30, 2024

We would give Griffin a small amount of credit here for at least admitting that the stunt was funny, except that we don't actually believe her when she said she was 'cracking up.' We've seen her on The View. Like most of the left, she doesn't have a sense of humor.

(We can tell because of how she immediately locked down her tweet.)

That didn't stop her from -- unintentionally -- making everyone else laugh though. It's just that we were laughing at her, not with her.

Who taught her the word zeitgeist? Now she’s going to use it all the time. https://t.co/BwhNO5LDf7 — #CMFL 🌲 (@seeemmeffell) October 31, 2024

HA. You just know she learned that one two days ago and thought it would make her sound smart.

It's really hard to be this clueless. https://t.co/xQktK4sDAu — JWF (@JammieWF) October 31, 2024

And yet Griffin does it so effortlessly on a daily basis.

Call it "The Behar Effect" https://t.co/7NX9FZQYUz — Dave Gordon 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@D_Gordzo) October 31, 2024

'The Behar Effect' sounds like an untalented garage punk band you might see at a dive bar ... who got the gig because one of their dads is the owner.

A joke from a comedian most people have never heard of is deeper in the zeitgeist than the sitting president insulting half the country?



You’re cracking up, but it’s not the funny kind. https://t.co/F2du3TBrbI — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 31, 2024

Griffin is 'cracking up' in the way that usually requires prescription medication.

I've never seen a more out of touch comment. Leave DC. Touch grass. Talk to real people. My God. https://t.co/lY1TowDgMk — Nicole (@BigNicEnergy) October 31, 2024

Doing any of those three things is to the left as garlic is to vampires. (Hey, we couldn't resist. it's Halloween.)

All depends where you live & who you talk to but make no mistake folks heard Biden call them garbage, also heard the press deny he said that, they also heard being told they’re bitter, clinging to their Bibles & guns

And they never forgot being called irredeemable & deplorable. https://t.co/AjsbsMA7ho — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) October 31, 2024

Advertisement

Salena Zito is known for getting out in the world and talking to people outside of the media enclave. She knows way more about the 'zeitgeist' than Griffin, who never leaves her bubble.

Tell me you live in a elitist bubble without telling me you live in an elitist bubble. 👇 https://t.co/6MiFTaMpiz — Wisconsinite (@2_the_Republic) October 31, 2024

But everyone at the New York cocktail party she went to didn't laugh either!

“…deeper in the zeitgeist.”

I too would lock replies if I said something so stupid https://t.co/4J8ljJOY6W — Smoke yer Joyful Cheap Fake (@Jlisa42067) October 31, 2024

If you believed this you wouldn’t have replies turned off https://t.co/AlUUskv3Wq pic.twitter.com/lpr8IWU4lM — Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) October 31, 2024

She always turns them off. Because she is stunning and brave that way.

Based on that chart, it would appear that Griffin doesn't really understand the 'zeitgeist' at all.

We're shocked.

I hope whatever they paid you for your soul was worth it. https://t.co/1Uv9uFJn4g — The🎃FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 31, 2024

Well, she does live in a multi-million-dollar New York home. But it still seems like she sold her soul on the cheap.

Advertisement

The election will be over in a few days but you'll always be...this. https://t.co/hjBQQiVMNt — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) October 31, 2024

For the rest of her life. Not a great trade-off there.

So what you are saying, Lisa, is that a random comedian is a more significant public figure than the alleged president? https://t.co/UxcaVIuOQ7 — Mixy Pisa (@MixyPisa) October 31, 2024

Amazing that they are actually trying to run with that. Then again, what else do they have to run with?

They are so desperate, they have to invent a completely separate reality and then try to convince you that what you have already seen and heard is not correct. They want you to believe their fiction over truth. They are showing you they have ZERO integrity and ZERO ethics. https://t.co/wkUCDkXlJM — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) October 31, 2024

Inventing a fictional reality and trying to make everyone else not believe their eyes and ears?

We could swear there was a word for that. Something about gas? And a light?

Look here lady.

A comic I never heard of made a stupid joke.

The current POTUS called me GARBAGE.

Which one do you think I'm gonna care about?? https://t.co/GCF2kLMuTe — 🇺🇸🇺🇸Keith J.🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@BlackMagic63) October 31, 2024

People like Griffin are not interested in what you care about. They are interested in forcing you to care about what they care about.

Advertisement

How's that working out for them?

You know, Adam and Eve has sales all the time. https://t.co/CZUlzAWaZx — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) October 31, 2024

OOOOOOF!

And now we are dead. Alexandria does NOT pull punches, LOL.

It might be solid advice though. Whatever avenue Griffin might need to untwist her undies would probably be a great idea. For her and for everyone who has to listen to her.

It sure sounds a lot more healthy than her trying to pretend that her fictional 'zeitgeist' is going to sell with anyone other than her fellow panelists on The View.