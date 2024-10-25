He's Having a BLAST: Trump Calls into J.D. Vance Town Hall to Ask the Trumpiest Question EVER

The Patriot Pulled No Punches: Mel Gibson Tells TMZ What He Thinks of...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on October 25, 2024
AP Photo/Ben Gray

Last night, Kamala Harris brought in Samuel L. Jackson and Bruce Springsteen to her Georgia rally to try to manufacture some more fake enthusiasm around her campaign after another embarrassing performance at a CNN Town Hall

If you want to measure how many people are actually enthusiastic about Harris, take a look on Twitter today and see how many of her supporters are showing Springsteen clips and how many are showing videos of Harris herself at the rally.

Yeah. 'Nuff said. 

Meanwhile Donald Trump continues to have the time of his life running for President in 2024. J.D. Vance also held a town hall meeting last night with Chris Cuomo of News Nation. Did Vance have to resort to a country music singer or conservative actor to try to get people to tune in to his appearance? 

No, the celebrity guest at Vance's event was ... Donald Trump. 

Trump called into the town hall to ask a question of his running mate and, hilariously, his question was the Trumpiest question that ever Trumped. 

Watch: 

LOL. Who but Trump would call in to ask how brilliant Trump is? 

Voters might ask themselves if they want four years of these two men who are completely comfortable in their own skins, or four years of Harris's nervous cackle whenever she can't answer a question and Tim Walz desperately trying to pretend that he is a heterosexual while not being able to load a shotgun or knowing the first thing about football

After the initial joke, Vance knocks his response out of the park with an endearing story about how Trump immediately related to Vance's wife Usha when they first met and made her feel at ease. 

Do any top Democrats look like they have great chemistry? Do any of them look as if they even like each other? 

Of course, there will now be three days of blanket media coverage from Newsweek, The New York Times, and Brian Stelter claiming that this phone call from 'an undecided voter' was staged, LOL. 

It may have been staged, it may not have been. But it doesn't matter. What matters is that it didn't feel staged. Just like Trump's recent brief stint at McDonald's which drove the media into a three-day conniption, both Trump and Vance last night looked and sounded happy, natural, and at ease. 

Manipulative? You mean like bringing a rock star (albeit an ancient one) to your rally for a free concert so your surrogates could show pictures of a large crowd at that event? 

Ahem. 

Exactly. And it shows. 

Trump is having fun. Plain and simple. So is Vance. 

When was the last time anyone looked at Harris or Walz and they looked like they were having fun? Certainly nowhere in the past few weeks where they have switched to their brilliant strategy of screaming and saying that Trump is 'Hitler.'

Of course, that is the second level of humor in Trump's call-in prank. He knows that asking Vance to agree that he is brilliant will send people like Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski into fits of rage where they will call him a 'dangerous megalomaniac.'

They won't be able to help themselves. And Trump knows it. 

Especially in the home stretch. And Election Day is now less than two weeks away. 

The 'vibes' of both presidential tickets could not be more polar opposites as we enter into the final sprint. 

Harris and Walz have abandoned 'joy' and have embraced fear. Specifically angrily fearmongering voters to be afraid of Trump (even though in his first term, he did none of the things they say he will do in his second). 

On the other hand, Trump and Vance are laughing it up, showing their human sides, demonstrating their complete ease at the job that awaits them, and making everyone -- including themselves -- laugh. 

One campaign is winning, the other is desperate, and it couldn't be more obvious which is which. 

