That Didn't Go As Planned: MSNBC Fails to Push Racism and Sexism With Black Women Voters

The legacy media is doing its best to slap some lipstick on the pig that is the Harris-Walz presidential ticket but at a certain point, maybe it's time to admit that it's not going to work and everyone would be better off just making some pork chops and bacon.

We can't be sure, but we think that may have been the case yesterday when MSNBC's Alex Wagner interviewed several black women who aren't falling in line with the narrative that they are obligated to vote for Kamala Harris.

For full disclosure, the people in the clip below are admittedly black Republican women. But black women are supposed to be the most reliable voting bloc for Democrats, so why would Wagner give prominent air time to women who don't fit that mold unless it's becoming clear that the Harris ship is sinking?

It's possible that Wagner accidentally committed an act of journalism, but we think it's more likely that she thought she could influence these women with Democrat narratives.

Whoa, Nellie was that a big mistake. Watch:

MSNBC tried their best to bait these Philly voters into celebrating Kamala Harris



The Philly voters weren’t having it pic.twitter.com/UfpdYyfqoN — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) October 23, 2024

Wagner tries to push many of the popular narratives on this group of women, like misogyny and racism, and they are having exactly NONE of that.

Most notably, everyone in the video agrees that they don't care about Harris's sex or race. They care that she is unqualified and has demonstrated it through four years of being the vice president.

So, THAT didn't go as planned, LOL.

This wasn't the first time that black voters refuted what Democrats tell them they are supposed to believe. In another interview Wagner did with black men at a Philadelphia barbershop, the men all blasted Barack Obama for scolding them to 'get in line' to vote for the woman.

That's the problem with identity politics. People aren't identities. They're individuals. https://t.co/PKfq54uA7d — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 23, 2024

Harris will still win a big majority of black voters, men and women. But that reliable voting group is becoming FAR less reliable for Democrats, particularly in this election, and it's almost certainly because they don't like being treated as an identity.

Her shrinking majority among black voters is also almost certainly not enough to secure a win.

You GOTTA watch this. These people are not fools. The Democrats wish they were, but they are NOT. https://t.co/X0Db1cIs59 — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) October 23, 2024

They are also not owned by a political party, which is something that frustrates Democrats as much as when Abraham Lincoln told them that they couldn't own black people, period.

Surprised that they would even air this! — zebz (@zebzyo) October 23, 2024

As we said, this could be MSNBC (or at least Wagner) searching for a remaining life raft off of Harris's Titanic, but we can't be sure of that.

Lᴏʀᴅ have mercy because these women have none. https://t.co/cRpCWVzb5A — Jay (@OneFineJay) October 23, 2024

LOL. No, they didn't pull any punches, did they? It was an absolute beatdown of Harris as a candidate.

Philly don't play. Ever. 🤣 — March 4th 1789 (@march4th1789) October 23, 2024

This is the city that booed Santa Claus at a football game, so no. They're not likely to go light on an unqualified candidate for President.

But it is noteworthy that this is Philadelphia, which should be a Democrat stronghold. And it probably still is, but the margins matter in a statewide vote. And the huge margins Obama and even Biden enjoyed are dissipating for Harris very fast.

Hang it in the Louvre ! POCs are tired of liberal

White ladies telling us how to feel and think ! — Ziyad Zreik (@z_zreik) October 23, 2024

“For me to believe you for another 4 years, you’re crazy…” True. Story. — Mega Maga Mr. Taco! (@itsmralpastor2u) October 24, 2024

That was one of the best lines in the whole segment.

These ladies destroyed Kamala. pic.twitter.com/GmKiGLDioN — Gen. Buck Turgidson (@DisgruntledToo) October 23, 2024

Ain't it though?

Watching the look on the producers face was glorious. — Shark Sandwich (@indubbley) October 23, 2024

We think he means Wagner, not the producer, but it's still accurate. You can see her trying to look thoughtful and reflective with her finger on her chin, but you can see her eyes internally screaming and thinking, 'Oh, sh*t.'

LOL.

Cue the liberal tears pic.twitter.com/A4O7gGPzIi — Jeff Hallett (@jeff_hallett) October 23, 2024

Yes, they will need lots of Kleenex after this video.

But it's not just tears. It's rage too. We did not share them here because we don't want to give these types of responses too much oxygen, but if you go to the original tweet above and look at some of the replies from Democrats, they are filled with hate, racism, and sexism against these women for voicing their opinions and speaking honestly.

Funny how those are the attacks they try to level at Donald Trump and his supporters.

But you know the axiomatic saying about the left: 'Every accusation is a confession.'

One thing is for sure. Democrats have a growing problem with black voters who aren't buying their lies anymore. Young black men for sure, but this video indicates that black women might be starting to abandon ship as well.

And Kamala Harris is not going to bring anyone back, for all of the reasons these women stated.