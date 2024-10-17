The Left Can't Sports: Clay Travis DROPS Aaron Rupar Trying to Mock Trump's Baseball Reference

We all know that the left can't meme. They are so bad at it, Twitchy even reported last night that the DNC is offering 'meme training webinars' for sad leftists who fail on social media every day.

What is equally understood, but not talked about as often on Twitter, is that the left -- in general -- knows nothing about sports. The most recent 'influencer' to try to pretend he understood anything about athletics was Harry Sisson, who proudly tweeted about his hero Tim Walz ... the football 'teacher.'

Stop it, leftists. Please. We know you are incapable of shame, but we are getting embarrassed FOR you, you're so bad at this.

Of course, they won't stop (see lack of shame above). Earlier this week, human Urban Dictionary entry Aaron Rupar tried to get into the sports conversation. Specifically, Rupar was trying to mock Donald Trump's age when Trump recounted the famous story of Wally Pipp and Lou Gehrig during a visit to the Barstool Sports podcast.

Trump's appeals to Barstool's young male audience by telling stories about Wally Pipp, who was born in 1893, and Lou Gehrig, who was born in 1903. pic.twitter.com/7XZwmaJLLe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 15, 2024

Get it? Those were old-time baseball players. Therefore, Trump knowing that story means he's too old to be President ... or something.

Unfortunately for Rupar, the story Trump was telling is timeless. Anyone who knows anything about sports, let alone baseball specifically, knows the Pipp-Gehrig story. Regardless of age.

Seeing this fat pitch from Rupar coming right down the middle of the plate, Outkick founder Clay Travis proceeded to knock it out of the park and bury Rupar in the process.

This is one of the most famous sports stories of all time. Trump is talking about it on a sports podcast. If you wonder why men are overwhelmingly voting for Trump, it’s because left wingers have no idea what normal men are like. https://t.co/b1JJF3dJOO — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 16, 2024

BOOM. We're not even sure if the ball has landed yet.

Harris and Democrats struggle with men because they do not know men. We could poll 1,000 normal men right now (not ones that appear in Harris ads on TikTok) and 999 of them would know the story of Wally Pipp and Lou Gehrig.

The other one probably remembers Gehrig but might have forgotten Pipp's name.

You got him Aaron, you caught him talking about one of the most famous stories in baseball on a sports podcast. What a fool! Next he’ll probably talk about nobodies from forever ago like Babe Ruth or Michael Jordan. That dude played forever ago, nobody cares about him — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 16, 2024

LOL. Rupar probably thinks Michael Jordan was that guy who was Bill Clinton's fixer.

Here is a fun fact for you soy drinkers. Real men love the history of sports. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) October 15, 2024

ESPECIALLY baseball fans. Baseball is all about history. That's one of its charms.

Most real men know who those people are. Perhaps you're not familiar, Aaron?



Also, your last candidate for President was likely around when Pipp was born. — Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) October 16, 2024

HA. Yes, Biden likely fought him at the pool. 'Corn Pipp' was a bad dude.

“I’m more of an Andrew Lloyd Webber kind of guy. You know, “Cats” and a glass of Cab.” - Aaron, probably — WKRP in Cincinnatus (@WC_Fox) October 16, 2024

You know, like all real men.

@atrupar has less testosterone than a 7th grade girl...



🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/vjQBFnaM6v — dalegribbel7 (@dalegribbel7) October 16, 2024

Rupar prefers “A League of Their Own” https://t.co/xaTwVuJhjI — Arlington GOP (@goparlington) October 17, 2024

No, he cries too much even for that league.

Unlike Aaron, I grew up playing sports, and we all obsessed over the golden age of baseball, hoping to emulate titans like Pipp and Gehrig. For many of us, sports history was a bonding experience and got us interested in reading and math. Sorry you missed out, nerd. https://t.co/cGHxkXubHq — Lafayette Lee (@Partisan_O) October 16, 2024

Beta male Rupar doesn’t understand that dudes love sitting around talking about sports history https://t.co/Q8HnGd2PRG — Jared Roberts (@JaredJRoberts) October 16, 2024

And it's not just dudes. This writer knows plenty of women who know FAR more about many sports than Rupar. And who love to talk about them.

This concept is completely alien to leftists like Rupar, whether they are men or women.

This is such a good example of a liberal thinking he’s “owning” Trump when he’s just telling one of the most famous sports stories ever. People have literally been using the Wally Pipp analogy last few weeks when talking about the Texas QB situation.



Maybe Dems should find some… https://t.co/gZWH8vAw1t — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) October 16, 2024

The rest of that tweet reads, 'Maybe Dems should find some pols who can actually talk shop with Barstool’s audience?'

But Tim Walz was a coach! (Assistant.) And he hunts! (Allegedly.)

We can't imagine him being able to banter with Barstool like Trump did, though. It would be hilariously embarrassing.

I wrote yesterday about how pathetically "Low T" the Democratic coalition is looking these days - mind you, I'm a smug urban aesthete to the manner born - and Rupar here confessing he's never heard about Wally Pipp and the Iron Horse is just proof of how they're in trouble. https://t.co/ye1szoGp7a — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) October 16, 2024

They are in BIG trouble with men. White men, black men, Hispanic men, Asian men, gay and straight men, ALL men love to talk about sports.

Rupar does not qualify.

The Wally Pipp / Lou Gehrig story is a wildly famous anecdote about the dangers of being temporarily replaced only to never be heard from again. It's not only a famous sports story, but it is routinely used outside of the sports world. https://t.co/7cMWdjElpB — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) October 16, 2024

What Trump understands, in addition to understanding men, is that the Gehrig and Pipp story is about earning your way, always striving to be the best, and -- most importantly -- meritocracy.

No wonder it is foreign and unknown to leftists like Rupar.

And that's why Democrats -- who have done nothing but hate traditional masculinity for decades -- are losing men in historic numbers.