Vindicated! Bret Baier Did His Job and He Did It Well
Desperate Dems Head to School After Getting Outclassed on 'Meme' Streets of the...
Bret Baier Explains Desperate Measures Harris' Staff Took to Shorten the Interview BEFORE...
Kamala Harris Thinks Black Men Will Appreciate That She Grows Chili Peppers

The Left Can't Sports: Clay Travis DROPS Aaron Rupar Trying to Mock Trump's Baseball Reference

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on October 17, 2024
AP Photo/Murray Becker, File

We all know that the left can't meme. They are so bad at it, Twitchy even reported last night that the DNC is offering 'meme training webinars' for sad leftists who fail on social media every day. 

What is equally understood, but not talked about as often on Twitter, is that the left -- in general -- knows nothing about sports. The most recent 'influencer' to try to pretend he understood anything about athletics was Harry Sisson, who proudly tweeted about his hero Tim Walz ... the football 'teacher.'

Stop it, leftists. Please. We know you are incapable of shame, but we are getting embarrassed FOR you, you're so bad at this. 

Of course, they won't stop (see lack of shame above). Earlier this week, human Urban Dictionary entry Aaron Rupar tried to get into the sports conversation. Specifically, Rupar was trying to mock Donald Trump's age when Trump recounted the famous story of Wally Pipp and Lou Gehrig during a visit to the Barstool Sports podcast. 

Get it? Those were old-time baseball players. Therefore, Trump knowing that story means he's too old to be President ... or something. 

Unfortunately for Rupar, the story Trump was telling is timeless. Anyone who knows anything about sports, let alone baseball specifically, knows the Pipp-Gehrig story. Regardless of age. 

Seeing this fat pitch from Rupar coming right down the middle of the plate, Outkick founder Clay Travis proceeded to knock it out of the park and bury Rupar in the process. 

BOOM. We're not even sure if the ball has landed yet. 

Harris and Democrats struggle with men because they do not know men. We could poll 1,000 normal men right now (not ones that appear in Harris ads on TikTok) and 999 of them would know the story of Wally Pipp and Lou Gehrig.

 The other one probably remembers Gehrig but might have forgotten Pipp's name.

LOL. Rupar probably thinks Michael Jordan was that guy who was Bill Clinton's fixer. 

ESPECIALLY baseball fans. Baseball is all about history. That's one of its charms. 

HA. Yes, Biden likely fought him at the pool. 'Corn Pipp' was a bad dude. 

You know, like all real men. 

No, he cries too much even for that league. 

And it's not just dudes. This writer knows plenty of women who know FAR more about many sports than Rupar. And who love to talk about them. 

This concept is completely alien to leftists like Rupar, whether they are men or women. 

The rest of that tweet reads, 'Maybe Dems should find some pols who can actually talk shop with Barstool’s audience?'

But Tim Walz was a coach! (Assistant.) And he hunts! (Allegedly.)

We can't imagine him being able to banter with Barstool like Trump did, though. It would be hilariously embarrassing. 

They are in BIG trouble with men. White men, black men, Hispanic men, Asian men, gay and straight men, ALL men love to talk about sports. 

Rupar does not qualify. 

What Trump understands, in addition to understanding men, is that the Gehrig and Pipp story is about earning your way, always striving to be the best, and -- most importantly -- meritocracy. 

No wonder it is foreign and unknown to leftists like Rupar. 

And that's why Democrats -- who have done nothing but hate traditional masculinity for decades -- are losing men in historic numbers. 

