Desperate Dems Head to School After Getting Outclassed on 'Meme' Streets of the Internet

Warren Squire  |  11:00 PM on October 16, 2024
ImgFlip

'The Left can't meme!'

You've seen that comment in response to hundreds if not thousands of sad, pathetic meme attempts by Democrats on X, Facebook, Instagram and any number of social media sites. Memes are generally funny images that easily and concisely communicate a culturally significant idea or joke. So, Democrats were destined to muck it up. Funny? Nope. Easy to understand? Heck no! Concise? Not a chance! Thus was born an idea that morphed into a plan - a 'meme school' for dimwitted Dems.

Yep, it's real.

Sadly, X posters were tardy and unable to slip into class. That didn't stop many of them from imagining what such a Dem-led meme masterclass would entail.

Class is in order!

Looks like someone was paying attention in class and thought they could impress our pretend teacher with some frenetic fingerwork.

Guess who got a A-Plus in Beginner Wall of Text?

What's next in the cards for meme students?

Check out this quick learner - he's numero 'Uno' in teacher's MacBook.

Eventually, reality sets in and we must accept the truth we all know deep in our hearts which is fully confirmed by the eyes in our heads:

'The Left can't meme!'

Class dismissed!

This appears to have been an introductory meme webinar to cover 'meme culture, design, and strategy'. No announcement has been made for future online classes.

