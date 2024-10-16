Desperate Dems Head to School After Getting Outclassed on 'Meme' Streets of the Internet

'The Left can't meme!'

You've seen that comment in response to hundreds if not thousands of sad, pathetic meme attempts by Democrats on X, Facebook, Instagram and any number of social media sites. Memes are generally funny images that easily and concisely communicate a culturally significant idea or joke. So, Democrats were destined to muck it up. Funny? Nope. Easy to understand? Heck no! Concise? Not a chance! Thus was born an idea that morphed into a plan - a 'meme school' for dimwitted Dems.

Yep, it's real.

The DNC is hosting "meme training" webinars 💀 pic.twitter.com/175FrKwQ1l — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) October 16, 2024

Sadly, X posters were tardy and unable to slip into class. That didn't stop many of them from imagining what such a Dem-led meme masterclass would entail.



Class is in order!

Welcome to the DNC meme webinar. The first thing you should know about good memes is that they contain enough text to explain our position, why the other position is wrong, and how other memes against our position are fascist. If you feel like there isn't enough text, you're… — Thomas Sullivan ❤️ 🔥 (@Turbotommy) October 16, 2024

Looks like someone was paying attention in class and thought they could impress our pretend teacher with some frenetic fingerwork.

Guess who got a A-Plus in Beginner Wall of Text?

Made my first meme after attending! pic.twitter.com/uwZ2rPS9jN — NoNewNormal (@NoNewNormal11) October 16, 2024

What's next in the cards for meme students?



Check out this quick learner - he's numero 'Uno' in teacher's MacBook.

That pales in comparison to this masterpiece: pic.twitter.com/aBEcO5qpIT — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) October 16, 2024

Eventually, reality sets in and we must accept the truth we all know deep in our hearts which is fully confirmed by the eyes in our heads:

'The Left can't meme!'

Class dismissed!

This appears to have been an introductory meme webinar to cover 'meme culture, design, and strategy'. No announcement has been made for future online classes.