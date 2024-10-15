Do You Own A Mirror? Jen Rubin Wonders When Did Political Bullying 'Become Okay'

We don't have enough time in 10 lifetimes to adequately cover the question, 'What is the biggest problem with the American left?' People could write books about that topic for centuries and still not cover the gamut of their problems (even though most of it boils down to the fact that they have been indoctrinated by Marxist ideology).

Advertisement

When it comes to the leftist media, however, this writer thinks that the answer is a little simpler. While they also have gleefully entered into the Marxist cult, one of their biggest problems, above all else, is that they have exactly zero self-awareness.

Whether the issue is why Democrats can't connect with the working class (men in particular) or why TWO assassins have recently tried to end Trump's life, the one thing the media will never do is look in a mirror and wonder what role they have played in making those things happen.

Take, Jennifer Rubin, for example, who represents the worst of the leftist media -- a 'journalist' who once claimed to be a conservative, but ran straight to the far left when she realized that there was a lot of money in 'them thar Democrat hills.'

Yesterday, Rubin wrote a lengthy screed for The Washington Post in which she wondered aloud -- and no, we are not joking -- when 'political bullies' became okay.

Guess what? It's all Trump's fault.

Shocker.

The unpleasant answer to Obama’s question — when did this become okay? — is that a frighteningly large percentage of Republicans are more interested in finding a strongman to defeat their enemies, restore a bygone era of White power, legitimize misogyny and prevent non-White… — Jen "We aren't going back " Rubin 🥥🌴 (@JRubinBlogger) October 14, 2024

... and prevent non-White immigrants from “poisoning” our blood, than they are in finding a decent, honorable person to lead the country and set an example for our children.

LOL. This is from a Biden supporter, now a Harris supporter.

You will be equally shocked -- that is to say, not at all -- to discover that Rubin blamed Trump for all of this after spending half of her column praising one of the biggest political 'bullies' of all time: Barack Obama.





'Mr. Obama largely made the case for Ms. Harris by delivering a searing takedown of Trump. He mocked Mr. Trump as unable to relate to everyday Americans — quipping, to jeers, that he has most likely never changed a diaper or a tire,' the New York Times reported. 'The attacks turned serious, too, as Mr. Obama upbraided Mr. Trump’s response to the deadly hurricanes that have devastated Southeastern states' ... ... As amusing, insightful and stinging as those comments might have been, the most powerful portion of his remarks came toward the end after he reiterated Trump’s cruel, irresponsible and deliberate stream of lies in the midst of a natural disaster. Obama shared that although he did not grow up with a father, he had role models and family who helped him develop character. But now we have a presidential candidate who lies, bullies and wreaks havoc. 'When did that become okay? Why would we go along with that?' Obama asked, his voice revealing equal measures of disdain, incredulity and disgust. And yet when 'Donald Trump lies, cheats or disregards the Constitution, when he calls POW’s losers or fellow citizens vermin, people make excuses for it' ...



... The question for the country in this election has therefore boiled down to whether that sentiment represents a majority of the electorate (or enough for an electoral vote majority) or whether decency, honesty and empathy still matter. I am betting that MAGA remains a distinct minority. That means the majority of Americans must show up to vote if they want to demonstrate that character still matters.

Advertisement

AYFKM?

Decency, honesty, and empathy? After four years of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris expressing their sheer hatred for half of America (not to mention the noted lack of 'decency' in either of their family lives)?

But of course, Rubin lacks the insight to see that she is saying this in the context of Obama's Pennsylvania speech and conveniently forgetting how he also characterized Americans who didn't support him.

"When did this (bullying) become okay?"



Right about the time Obama told a man "you didn't build your business."

Right about the time Obama lambasted people "clinging to their God and guns." https://t.co/TM9QpHKlL6 — Rev Dr Strangetweet (@lone_rides) October 14, 2024

Obama sued nuns to force them to pay for abortions. https://t.co/Cbg2vB1HnL — Grand Moff Snarkin' (@MadcapMcQ) October 14, 2024

Say what you want about Trump, but he never punches down on everyday Americans. He reserves most of his verbal assaults for other politicians and hacks like Rubin in the mainstream media.

And when it comes to policy, Obama, Biden, and Harris were FAR more vindictive and 'bullying' than Donald Trump ever was in his four years as President.

GP It became okay when people like Jen Rubin shat all over roughly half of the population calling them fascists, racists, sexists, and all around evil people.



She has only herself and her ilk to blame. https://t.co/w8jkJZan5G — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) October 14, 2024

Rubin has spent YEARS expressing her hatred not just for Trump but also for anyone who votes for him. She did it in this very op-ed.

Advertisement

And then she has the nerve to ask, 'When did this become okay?'

@JeffBezos can you please get this woman some help? https://t.co/w5cZFBcBE1 — MoreThanAConqueror (@MovementCon) October 14, 2024

There is not a team of psychiatrists large enough to help her.

I’m convinced she tried to put this into words https://t.co/w0YbifKNFs pic.twitter.com/DQo2iO5rp7 — Oregier Benavente Stans Jim Harbaugh🐊 (@publiclaw637) October 14, 2024

That's an accurate summary of her entire column. Thank you.

What a bunch of BS. First of all, what color are you, wingnut? And you seem to ignore the fact that an increasing number of Asians, Latinos and Blacks are also turning to Trump, because Kamala is a stuttering moron without a teleprompter - just like her senile old boss. https://t.co/SvwedmkyqS — Shawn Jorgensen, Anti-Woke Warrior (@BehindTheNewsCA) October 14, 2024

Rubin can't acknowledge those political realities because it destroys her racist narrative.

Your unpleasant and small-minded bigotry is on display. — JustNancy (@nancy_incognito) October 14, 2024

Smeagol, the problem here is that not a word of your "opinion" is factual. Not one word. — Sigh... (@JimmyHallTX) October 15, 2024

HA. 'Smeagol.' We like that one. We have always referred to Rubin as 'Almira Gulch' from The Wizard of Oz, but Smeagol is pretty good.

The TDS and racism on display by Rubin were even echoed by the leftists in her replies.

The answer to Obama’s question is, “Who knows, but it revolves around Donald Trump, and it needs to stop!” — Barry Phillips (@AttorneyCPA) October 14, 2024

Advertisement

There it is in a nutshell. 'We don't know what the problem is, all we know is that Trump is to blame for it.'

That is serious mental illness right there.

Sadly, there were many replies just like that one. But there were an equal number of people calling BS on Rubin.

She has so swallowed the propaganda ... https://t.co/r8ziyARvfL — CollinB (@crbrendemuehl) October 14, 2024

And she is regurgitating it like the apparatchik she is.

What is frightening is the level of ignorance and dishonesty in your comment. — DankeGlock (@DankeGlock) October 15, 2024

She spent half the article praising a bully for his bitter, scolding speech and then turned around and condemned bullies in politics. That's some quality mental gymnastics to do it all in the same column.

Mitt Romney would like a word. — Biggus Dickus (@BiggusD40898578) October 14, 2024

Democrats compared Mitt Romney -- Mitt Romney -- to Hitler. And Biden said he was going to 'put y'all back in chains.'

And Rubin has the gall to blame this on Republicans.

As we noted, zero self-awareness.

"a decent, honorable person to lead the country and set an example for our children" you say?

This kind of decency and example for our children? Joe and Kamala sure seem to think so. pic.twitter.com/Bk8BkYrGr7 — Oreo_Speedwagon (@1OreoSpeedwagon) October 14, 2024

OOF.

Funny how Rubin never wrote a column about any of those incidents in the past four years. She must have been deep into about four boxes of wine when those things happened.

Advertisement

Yep. That's about all the credibility that Rubin has earned or deserves.

If -- hopefully when -- Trump wins the election in a few weeks, we can expect much more of the same from Rubin and her fellow media apparatchiks.

Because they are terrified of looking into a mirror and it's much easier to make up fake narratives to explain why Harris is such a horrible candidate.

But we'll save that last GIF for their whining after November 5.