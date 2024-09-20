OH, SNAP: Nancy Mace's Receipts Bury Creepy Michael Eric Dyson AGAIN After He Called Her a Racist

Let's take a quick trip in the Wayback Machine, Twitchy readers. The date was Aug. 16, 2024. Rep. Nancy Mace made an appearance on a CNN panel to talk about the tepid reception Kamala Harris received from some black voters. During the segment, she committed the unforgivable sin of pronouncing Harris's name with an emphasis on the second syllable instead of the first.

The horror!

Of course, the reaction of CNN panelists Michael Eric Dyson and Keith Boykin was to go absolutely batpoop insane and shriek at her over and over again that she was a racist.

Twitchy provided full coverage of this embarrassing incident for CNN, but here is the clip again to refresh your memories:

CNN had a meltdown accusing Nancy Mace of being a racist white supremacist because she didn’t pronounce Kamala’s name right. pic.twitter.com/2JQPSwakjL — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 16, 2024

Dyson must really hate Mace, wouldn't you think?

Yeah. Turns out, not so much.

Yesterday, Mace brought some receipts to Congress to show just how full of it the race grifter Dyson is ... and also to show that he is kind of a creep.

Watch:

NEW: Rep. Nancy Mace enters text messages into the record of a CNN commentator hitting on her after calling her racist during a live CNN segment.



CNN commentator & author Michael Dyson allegedly begged Mace for photos.



"After my CNN interview, he begged me for photos... after… pic.twitter.com/UKE82z0rQh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 19, 2024

HAHAHAHAHAHA. Oops, Michael. BIG oops.

It's amazing how quickly Dyson got over his repeated accusations of 'racism' enough to hit on Mace with a genuinely creepy text message.

Oh, now might also be a great time to mention that Dyson is 20 years older than Mace. And married.

Gross, dude. Very gross.

Mace followed up with a tweet last night that destroyed the skeevy Dyson even more:

There's nothing like a 'u up?' text from a marxist. pic.twitter.com/qFoiZbY041 — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) September 19, 2024

KA-BOOM.

And she wasn't done there. She even added a quality meme for good measure:

Dyson was probably trying to find a nice hole to crawl into at this point.

Flirtatious text from a Marxist:



“U up? Cause I’d like to seize your means of production!” https://t.co/dCFUuNwk3y — Common Sense Todd (@CommonSenseTodd) September 20, 2024

LOL. Marxist pick-up lines:

'Leon Trotsky thinks you're hotsky.'

She really punished this creep in the perfect way. https://t.co/H7EhpN0OjG — MoronPUNdit - Aspiring Supervillain (@MoronPundit) September 19, 2024

It was an exceptional takedown. Mace is very good at them. But Dyson kind of handed this one to her with his creepy behavior.

👇💯 this is how you treat mercs posing as journos, with absolute contempt https://t.co/Ld3cuDkbS4 — mju (@mju4b) September 20, 2024

We agree. After all, it's kind of what we do here at Twitchy.

Even CNN commentators can’t resist Republican women 😂



MAGA women with another W 🔥 — FloridaMan.eth 🍊 (@votefloridaman) September 19, 2024

More Marxist pick-up lines:

'Hey, girl. Quit your Stalin and be my valentine this year.'

We will admit, we watched it several times to appreciate the burn.

This is the network that RE-HIRED Jeffrey 'Lubin'' Toobin. There's your answer.

Of course, Mace also exposed how full of crap these pundits are when they scream words like 'racist' for the cameras.

On a more serious note, perfectly in line with that I would expect from a bumbling clown like Eric Michael Dyson.



It’s all an act, it’s all a grift. Don’t take people like him seriously, go and live your life on your terms. https://t.co/IMJHgbLEVI — Tobi (@tobiasdupree) September 20, 2024

Must be nice to have a moral compass that acts like a light switch.

Haha. I keep getting msgs meant for some slimy fraudster named @MichaelEDyson who will apparently say anything for a camera. https://t.co/1ZWOSH7HM6 — stephensacks (@stephensacks) September 19, 2024

CNN pays him to be the clown that he is.

Definitely a nominee, if not the winner.

More Marxist pick-up lines:

'I don't know how to tell you this, but you're my latest Khrush ... chev.'

It's only September but Dyson should wear a sweater tomorrow morning because it might be a bit chilly at the family breakfast table.

Dear raggedy a$$ white supremacist racist cracker would you like to go out? https://t.co/WMV5rPv9D9 — Mike Lester (@MikeLester) September 19, 2024

So lame. He even put the kissy-face emoji in his text. What is he, in sixth grade?

Mace called him out for that too:

Now, we're just plain giggling.

More Marxist pick-up lines:

'Roses are red, so is the state. Let us be comrades because you are great.'

Honestly, it's 2024. How did he think he was going to get away with this? Did he actually believe Mace would be receptive to his flirting?

Not a chance, doc.

Mace offered one more parting shot for Dyson to humiliate him for being a hypocritical, grifting creep:

Made for some really awkward commercial breaks. https://t.co/9e45wHEQzX — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) September 19, 2024

BAAHAHAHAHA.

And, we're dead.

Good for Nancy Mace for calling out the sleazy, Marxist, race-hustling, MARRIED fraud that is Michael Eric Dyson.

But we'll offer him one more Marxist pick-up line if he's determined to continue his behavior:

'You cause an uprising in my pole-etariat.'

Give that one a try next time, Mike.