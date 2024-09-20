OH, SNAP: Nancy Mace's Receipts Bury Creepy Michael Eric Dyson AGAIN After He Called Her a Racist

Kamala Harris Admits There's a BIG Problem With Her Plan to Bring Down...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on September 20, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Let's take a quick trip in the Wayback Machine, Twitchy readers. The date was Aug. 16, 2024. Rep. Nancy Mace made an appearance on a CNN panel to talk about the tepid reception Kamala Harris received from some black voters. During the segment, she committed the unforgivable sin of pronouncing Harris's name with an emphasis on the second syllable instead of the first. 

The horror! 

Of course, the reaction of CNN panelists Michael Eric Dyson and Keith Boykin was to go absolutely batpoop insane and shriek at her over and over again that she was a racist. 

Twitchy provided full coverage of this embarrassing incident for CNN, but here is the clip again to refresh your memories:

Dyson must really hate Mace, wouldn't you think? 

Yeah. Turns out, not so much. 

Yesterday, Mace brought some receipts to Congress to show just how full of it the race grifter Dyson is ... and also to show that he is kind of a creep. 

Watch: 

HAHAHAHAHAHA. Oops, Michael. BIG oops. 

It's amazing how quickly Dyson got over his repeated accusations of 'racism' enough to hit on Mace with a genuinely creepy text message. 

Oh, now might also be a great time to mention that Dyson is 20 years older than Mace. And married. 

Gross, dude. Very gross. 

Mace followed up with a tweet last night that destroyed the skeevy Dyson even more: 

KA-BOOM. 

And she wasn't done there. She even added a quality meme for good measure: 

Dyson was probably trying to find a nice hole to crawl into at this point. 

LOL. Marxist pick-up lines:

'Leon Trotsky thinks you're hotsky.'

It was an exceptional takedown. Mace is very good at them. But Dyson kind of handed this one to her with his creepy behavior. 

We agree. After all, it's kind of what we do here at Twitchy. 

More Marxist pick-up lines: 

'Hey, girl. Quit your Stalin and be my valentine this year.'

We will admit, we watched it several times to appreciate the burn. 

This is the network that RE-HIRED Jeffrey 'Lubin'' Toobin. There's your answer. 

Of course, Mace also exposed how full of crap these pundits are when they scream words like 'racist' for the cameras. 

Must be nice to have a moral compass that acts like a light switch. 

CNN pays him to be the clown that he is. 

Definitely a nominee, if not the winner. 

More Marxist pick-up lines: 

'I don't know how to tell you this, but you're my latest Khrush ... chev.'

It's only September but Dyson should wear a sweater tomorrow morning because it might be a bit chilly at the family breakfast table. 

So lame. He even put the kissy-face emoji in his text. What is he, in sixth grade? 

Mace called him out for that too:

Now, we're just plain giggling. 

More Marxist pick-up lines:

'Roses are red, so is the state. Let us be comrades because you are great.'

Honestly, it's 2024. How did he think he was going to get away with this? Did he actually believe Mace would be receptive to his flirting? 

Not a chance, doc. 

Mace offered one more parting shot for Dyson to humiliate him for being a hypocritical, grifting creep: 

BAAHAHAHAHA. 

And, we're dead. 

Good for Nancy Mace for calling out the sleazy, Marxist, race-hustling, MARRIED fraud that is Michael Eric Dyson. 

But we'll offer him one more Marxist pick-up line if he's determined to continue his behavior:

'You cause an uprising in my pole-etariat.'

Give that one a try next time, Mike. 

