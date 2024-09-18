Want Some Cheese With That Whine? Don Lemon Uses Lies to Blame Trump for Assassination Attempts

The behavior of the media after a second assassination attempt on Donald Trump continues to be almost universally deplorable. The one notable exception this week being Chris Cuomo, who actually called Trump to apologize to him and then apologized on air at News Nation.

Not coincidentally, Cuomo is not employed by CNN anymore and is free to say what he thinks, not what he is told to say.

The same cannot be said for Don Lemon.

Oh, Lemon was also fired by the network, but CNN dangled a carrot in front of him to come back and appear on other people's shows (mainly because he is trying to sell a book that no one will buy).

So, naturally, when Lemon appeared on Erin Burnett's OutFront program last night, he was back to spouting the same old Democrat lies to justify an assassin trying to take Trump's life. Watch:

Don Lemon is having a breakdown on CNN, blames Donald Trump for the assassination attempt on himself



pic.twitter.com/Pa6JkvV6nZ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 17, 2024

Ugh. Really? We're doing the 'bloodbath' lie again? We're doing the 'poisoning the blood' lie again?

That wasn't the only debunked lie that Lemon repeated though. Let's start with the pipe bombs. Yes, Cesar Sayoc was arrested for creating pipe bombs in 2018, but Donald Trump vowed to -- and his Justice Department DID -- prosecute Sayoc to the maximum extent of the law. Trump vowed to 'never allow political violence to take root in America.' Sayoc is in prison now and will be there for a long time.

The lies got worse from there. Obviously, the biggest one is that Trump tried to 'overthrow the government' and 'incited an insurrection.' None of that is true.

The weirdest part though was how Lemon tried to claim that Trump's insults, like calling Joe Biden 'Crooked Joe' or calling Kamala Harris 'Comrade Kamala' were somehow justification for an assassination attempt and the equivalent of the left claiming nearly every day that Trump is Hitler and a 'threat to democracy.'

None of the comments he listed calls for anyone to be shot, stopped, or “eliminated” though, & that’s the issue. — Mary Magdalen (@Gr8LakesCzarina) September 17, 2024

It was all just so very pathetic.

I don't get why CNN does this. Why bring back people like Lemon or Toobin? It's not like they'll say anything different from anyone else on the network. They won't boost the ratings. No one is tuning in for either of them. https://t.co/CP1GYQC2pv — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) September 18, 2024

Well, they needed a good puppet with name recognition and since this was just one appearance they probably didn't have to pay Lemon more than a pittance (it's not as though his podcast has any viewers, so he doesn't really have any negotiating leverage).

Remember, Don Lemon was accused of bullying and harassing female coworkers as part of his dismissal but they brought the zoom masturbator back so why not 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/tc8EPMhyPC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 18, 2024

We wonder if Erin Burnett felt safe sharing the studio with him. And how many security guards were placed nearby.

This network fires Stelter and Lemon and yet keeps putting them back on the air to say the very things that got them fired in the first place.



What a joke of a network. https://t.co/wiI7Qdw10A — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 18, 2024

You know how everyone says that Hollywood doesn't have any original ideas anymore? Well, cable news networks are FAR worse.

But the true joke of Lemon's appearance last night was how deliberately myopic he was, ignoring everything that he and his fellow leftists have said about Republicans, J.D. Vance, and Trump.

So, @donlemon is going to use the "look at the dress she wore" argument. Wow.



He conveniently ignored his own team's "threat to democracy" line, @TheDemocrats calling anyone to the right of Bernie Sanders "N&zis," etc.https://t.co/pPVMgKzmFc — ...ReallyAsa? (@reallyasa) September 17, 2024

Oh, but that's (D)ifferent, of course.

Oh wow how bad is it they can't find new people to go sit on CNN?

I think though, isn't he past his prime? I think he looks old. He looks old.

Can he still project how bad he feels d'awwww. https://t.co/pRmmVwrlv8 — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) September 18, 2024

HAHAHA. To refresh your memory, calling women in their 40s 'past their prime' was one of the last comments Lemon made on CNN before they kicked him to the curb.

Remember when @donlemon made a video mocking Melania expressing her sorrow over the first Trump assassination attempt? I do. https://t.co/ILfkaI17Hm — Patriot Mom 527 (@DonnaMu17526414) September 18, 2024

Oh, yes. We remember that. You stay classy, Don.

Don Lemon not only hates Trump but hates his voters too. We won’t forget how he mocked Melania for her concern for her husband’s safety — MAGAhombre🇺🇸 (@MAGAhombre2024) September 17, 2024

The scientific term for someone like Lemon, who would go after Trump's wife, is 'crap-weasel.'

@DonLemon is the definition of hate and delusion.



One cell beings have more brain cells than he does. https://t.co/602bT2M63j — ★ John Jordan (@erjohnjordan) September 17, 2024

Single-celled organisms also serve a far greater purpose than Lemon does.

70% of this is total bullsh*t, the other 30% are words so twisted, so taken out of context — Charles Miller AKA “Robert L Peters” (@gopcharles) September 18, 2024

Silly. Context only matters when a leftist says something despicably leftist.

Don loves to lie. — d0u6 (@d0u6s) September 17, 2024

He sure does.

Insults are different than threats dumba$$ Don! — Jay 🇺🇸 (@AngryOlderDude) September 17, 2024

Yes, they are. But the left loves the false moral equivalency game almost as much as they love to call people racists.

Bit of a false equivalency there Donnie — Dozer74 (@Billdozer74__) September 17, 2024

Ya think?

He obvs deserved it!



I mean, did you see how he was dressed??? https://t.co/BuGuRmxszZ — Unacceptable Armed and Adorable FLFO (@JT_Fisherman) September 17, 2024

The victim blaming from the media and elected Democrats after the assassination attempt has been nothing short of disgraceful.

This is the same dumbass that thought a missing plane disappeared into a black hole. — P£N_€W¥N 🏳️‍🌈 (@Krazed_Pengwin) September 17, 2024

LOL. He'll never live that down. Nor should he.

How insulting it must be to come crawling back to a failing network that fired you. — 🇺🇸Mike🇺🇸 (@FreedomFan88) September 17, 2024

Lemon doesn't have any self-awareness, so it's not surprising that he doesn't have any dignity either.

Who? — Mark Thompson 🇺🇸 (@marktmt) September 17, 2024

Exactly.

We'll write about Don Lemon to mock him, but he is clearly teetering on the edge of the dustbin of irrelevance.

This lying, whiny appearance on CNN won't help him get any of that relevance back.