Want Some Cheese With That Whine? Don Lemon Uses Lies to Blame Trump for Assassination Attempts

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  8:00 AM on September 18, 2024
meme

The behavior of the media after a second assassination attempt on Donald Trump continues to be almost universally deplorable. The one notable exception this week being Chris Cuomo, who actually called Trump to apologize to him and then apologized on air at News Nation

Not coincidentally, Cuomo is not employed by CNN anymore and is free to say what he thinks, not what he is told to say. 

The same cannot be said for Don Lemon. 

Oh, Lemon was also fired by the network, but CNN dangled a carrot in front of him to come back and appear on other people's shows (mainly because he is trying to sell a book that no one will buy).

So, naturally, when Lemon appeared on Erin Burnett's OutFront program last night, he was back to spouting the same old Democrat lies to justify an assassin trying to take Trump's life. Watch: 

Ugh. Really? We're doing the 'bloodbath' lie again? We're doing the 'poisoning the blood' lie again?

That wasn't the only debunked lie that Lemon repeated though. Let's start with the pipe bombs. Yes, Cesar Sayoc was arrested for creating pipe bombs in 2018, but Donald Trump vowed to -- and his Justice Department DID -- prosecute Sayoc to the maximum extent of the law. Trump vowed to 'never allow political violence to take root in America.' Sayoc is in prison now and will be there for a long time. 

The lies got worse from there. Obviously, the biggest one is that Trump tried to 'overthrow the government' and 'incited an insurrection.' None of that is true. 

The weirdest part though was how Lemon tried to claim that Trump's insults, like calling Joe Biden 'Crooked Joe' or calling Kamala Harris 'Comrade Kamala' were somehow justification for an assassination attempt and the equivalent of the left claiming nearly every day that Trump is Hitler and a 'threat to democracy.' 

It was all just so very pathetic. 

Well, they needed a good puppet with name recognition and since this was just one appearance they probably didn't have to pay Lemon more than a pittance (it's not as though his podcast has any viewers, so he doesn't really have any negotiating leverage). 

We wonder if Erin Burnett felt safe sharing the studio with him. And how many security guards were placed nearby. 

You know how everyone says that Hollywood doesn't have any original ideas anymore? Well, cable news networks are FAR worse. 

But the true joke of Lemon's appearance last night was how deliberately myopic he was, ignoring everything that he and his fellow leftists have said about Republicans, J.D. Vance, and Trump. 

Oh, but that's (D)ifferent, of course. 

HAHAHA. To refresh your memory, calling women in their 40s 'past their prime' was one of the last comments Lemon made on CNN before they kicked him to the curb. 

Oh, yes. We remember that. You stay classy, Don. 

The scientific term for someone like Lemon, who would go after Trump's wife, is 'crap-weasel.' 

Single-celled organisms also serve a far greater purpose than Lemon does. 

Silly. Context only matters when a leftist says something despicably leftist. 

He sure does. 

Yes, they are. But the left loves the false moral equivalency game almost as much as they love to call people racists. 

Ya think? 

The victim blaming from the media and elected Democrats after the assassination attempt has been nothing short of disgraceful. 

LOL. He'll never live that down. Nor should he. 

Lemon doesn't have any self-awareness, so it's not surprising that he doesn't have any dignity either. 

Exactly. 

We'll write about Don Lemon to mock him, but he is clearly teetering on the edge of the dustbin of irrelevance. 

This lying, whiny appearance on CNN won't help him get any of that relevance back.

