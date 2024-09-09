Yes, They Want Our Guns: Raphael Warnock Supports Harris Enforcing Mandatory Gun Buybacks

On Twitter, you will find no shortage of leftists demanding that the government take away Americans' firearms by force. Usually, these demands come in the form of a low-follower account that promises to go door-to-door confiscating weapons. We generally don't highlight those random accounts at Twitchy, but the universal reaction to these stunning and brave tweets is everyone laughing at them, or inviting them to come and give it a try, or both at the same time.

When it comes to Democrat politicians and gun confiscation, however, there is always a dance. The pols who want people's votes know this is a horrible idea, not to mention blatantly unconstitutional, so they try to hide their intentions with vague statements like 'Well, we have to do something.'

No, you really, really don't.

But they obviously want to. This was the case yesterday when Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock appeared on Meet The Press. Warnock's presence on the show was no mistake, as NBC News wanted him there to politicize the recent shooting at a high school in Atlanta.

NBC: Should Kamala try to pass mandatory gun confiscation, which she has repeatedly said she supports?



Top Harris surrogate Raphael Warnock: "We're not going to be able to get where we need to go without action."



NBC: Yes or no?



Warnock: Yes pic.twitter.com/YqRSeaGyL1 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 8, 2024

Notice the dance. Warnock is asked a simple question and then speaks for nearly two minutes about 'doing something.' But when pressed on the issue (and we're a little bit surprised that he was pressed at all), he clearly states that he supports buyback programs.

As a reminder, the person who Warnock supports and who he was representing yesterday, Kamala Harris, was much less ambiguous about supporting mandatory buyback programs.

Here's Kamala calling mandatory gun confiscation "a great idea" that she'd do by executive action within her "first 100 days." pic.twitter.com/AJwXNHKuP3 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 8, 2024

Harris doesn't dance very well (literally and figuratively). This is why her presidential run in 2020 went nowhere. And also why her star is falling in the current election, despite the media painting her as the second coming of Barack Obama (she kind of is that, but not in a good way and not in the way the media means).

Believe them when they tell you who they are — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 8, 2024

Oh, we believe them. We know they want to disarm citizens. Gavin Newsom says it nearly every week.

Mandatory gun confiscation. This should go well. https://t.co/rV4FXQ4fIF — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 8, 2024

Yes, it is important that conservatives call this what it is: confiscation. It is not a 'buyback.'

That word doesn't even make sense, considering that no Americans buy their firearms from the government.

“Mandatory buyback” is Orwellian new speak for *confiscation*!



Did the government buy back the firearms from the Lakota members that they subsequently slaughtered at Wounded Knee? https://t.co/ASFu9nqna5 — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) September 8, 2024

Bingo.

She should be asked about this now in the debate. https://t.co/mAWYVUV2LA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 8, 2024

We're quite certain the ABC moderators will NOT ask Harris about so many of the positions she ran on in 2019 and 2020 that she is trying to hide from today.

But hopefully, Donald Trump will bring them up tomorrow night.

It's cute these tyrants think they have the ability to confiscate guns. Good luck. https://t.co/oAEqEyq6Fk — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 8, 2024

They are telling you straight up that they will violate the Constitution and disarm you, especially if you are a law-abiding citizen.



The @KamalaHarris Crime Syndicate wants you defenseless from the criminals they have deliberately allowed to invade the country.



If you vote… https://t.co/w5FRHLKspM — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) September 8, 2024

It's almost like there is a word to describe many of these policies that the Democrats support.

Oh, right. That's the word. Thanks.

Americans should understand history. pic.twitter.com/Cm64XwG0rp — David Sullivan (prosecute, fauci) (@sully40272) September 8, 2024

Gosh, it's almost as if the Founding Fathers knew that a government cannot be trusted with power over an unarmed citizenry and specifically wrote the Second Amendment with that thought in mind.

Not happening.

Article V of the United States Constitution outlines the process by which the Constitution can be amended. Here's the text of Article V: --- **Article V** The Congress, whenever two thirds of both Houses shall deem it necessary, shall propose Amendments to this… pic.twitter.com/ApiEhiLJFz — Murphys Law ❤️🇺🇸❤️ #MAGA2024 (@Smurfette196307) September 8, 2024

As the world-famous Ramen King once noted about the First Amendment, 'It's right there. You just gotta look it up.'

We love that clip. It will live in the Internet Hall of Fame forever.

How about they confiscate Raphael’s car first? You know since he used it as a WEAPON to run over his wife’s foot in a parking lot during a dispute. — Jactan1776 (@Jactan1776) September 8, 2024

HA. Nice callback. Yes, Warnock did use his car as a weapon against his ex-wife. The left has tried to memory-hole that incident, but we haven't forgotten.

They’re no longer trying to hide their true plan



Kamala is going to seize our guns https://t.co/d9nRCJhJGC — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) September 8, 2024

Comrade Kamala will take your guns. They aren’t even lying about it. https://t.co/qUMfhKGK76 — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) September 8, 2024

She will certainly try, as evidenced by her own words and the words of her campaign surrogates.

There it is, folks. @KamalaHarris is coming for our guns.



Vote like the Second Amendment depends on it. https://t.co/SSFFGpQH4g — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 8, 2024

And that means not only voting for Trump, but also voting for Republican Senate candidates, House candidates, and any other conservatives in local elections this year.

Background checks? They didn’t vet the millions upon millions of illegal foreign nationals they opened our boarders WIDE for! Democratic leadership is the most hypocritical imbeciles on the planet! They must think we’re stupid. I’ll never give up my guns. Not now, not ever. https://t.co/ZBoxnJlsn3 — Cherie Currie (@CherieCurrie3) September 8, 2024

No American ever should. At least not voluntarily. And definitely not under a government-enforced mandate.

We all know the Democrats don't care about the Constitution. At the end of the day, it is just a piece of paper and it will never stop them from trying to impose their authoritarian will on the American people.

At least for now, however, we are still a Constitutional Republic. And we can send a resounding 'NO' to the left and their tyrannical ambitions to take away everyone's firearms this fall.