Before Many Details Are Known, KJP Goes to the Gun Ban Talking Points After Ga. School Shooting

Doug P.  |  3:10 PM on September 04, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

There was tragic news today after it was learned that a shooter at a high school outside of Atlanta, Georgia killed four people and injured more than a dozen others. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation provided this update not very long ago:

Aside from those details, not much else is known other than the shooter is reportedly alive and in police custody.

However, when you've got a gun control agenda to push, you don't need to wait for more details. At today's press conference Karine Jean-Pierre pinned this horrible story on the backs of Congress (just the Republicans no doubt) for not "doing something": 

It's maddening how predictable the Left is when it comes to politicizing shootings, especially before much information is available. 

The most dangerous place to be standing is between a WH Democrat and a podium after there's a tragic shooting. Sadly, they don't even care about solving the actual problem, but rather trying to score political points after a shooting, which is sick. 

As usual, the lefties at the Biden White House think the "solution" to school shootings would be to keep law-abiding Americans from owning firearms.

