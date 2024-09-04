Before Many Details Are Known, KJP Goes to the Gun Ban Talking Points After Ga. School Shooting

There was tragic news today after it was learned that a shooter at a high school outside of Atlanta, Georgia killed four people and injured more than a dozen others. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation provided this update not very long ago:

Update: Four dead. An additional nine taken to various hospitals with injuries. Suspect in custody and alive. Reports that the suspect has been ‘neutralized’ are inaccurate. https://t.co/qenBmWBcj2 — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) September 4, 2024

Aside from those details, not much else is known other than the shooter is reportedly alive and in police custody.

However, when you've got a gun control agenda to push, you don't need to wait for more details. At today's press conference Karine Jean-Pierre pinned this horrible story on the backs of Congress (just the Republicans no doubt) for not "doing something":

KJP: “DO SOMETHING…! We need ban! To ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines!” pic.twitter.com/VLWCZBV60S — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 4, 2024

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE:



"Enough is enough — and I can not say this enough, which is enough is enough!" pic.twitter.com/YXec7Up4jp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 4, 2024

It's maddening how predictable the Left is when it comes to politicizing shootings, especially before much information is available.

Right on cue.



“We need to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”



pic.twitter.com/BEQb8pUils — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) September 4, 2024

The most dangerous place to be standing is between a WH Democrat and a podium after there's a tragic shooting. Sadly, they don't even care about solving the actual problem, but rather trying to score political points after a shooting, which is sick.

This country has a mental health problem, not a gun problem — TF&thecleftlips (@ThecleftlipsTf) September 4, 2024

How about banning murder? https://t.co/cU7bbOlXsH — Ozzie 🇨🇺...Insulate Florida from Dem Communism. (@ozzieb72916858) September 4, 2024

Hey, how about your administration starts to, you know, actually convict criminals??? https://t.co/Otlb4NrJc5 — Robert Ernst (@rernst1252) September 4, 2024

As usual, the lefties at the Biden White House think the "solution" to school shootings would be to keep law-abiding Americans from owning firearms.