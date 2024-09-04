Before Many Details Are Known, KJP Goes to the Gun Ban Talking Points After Ga. School Shooting

There was tragic news today after it was learned that a shooter at a high school outside of Atlanta, Georgia killed four people and injured more than a dozen others. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation provided this update not very long ago:
Update: Four dead. An additional nine taken to various hospitals with injuries. Suspect in custody and alive. Reports that the suspect has been ‘neutralized’ are inaccurate. https://t.co/qenBmWBcj2— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) September 4, 2024
Aside from those details, not much else is known other than the shooter is reportedly alive and in police custody.
However, when you've got a gun control agenda to push, you don't need to wait for more details. At today's press conference Karine Jean-Pierre pinned this horrible story on the backs of Congress (just the Republicans no doubt) for not "doing something":
KJP: “DO SOMETHING…! We need ban! To ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines!” pic.twitter.com/VLWCZBV60S— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 4, 2024
KARINE JEAN-PIERRE:— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 4, 2024
"Enough is enough — and I can not say this enough, which is enough is enough!" pic.twitter.com/YXec7Up4jp
It's maddening how predictable the Left is when it comes to politicizing shootings, especially before much information is available.
Right on cue.— Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) September 4, 2024
“We need to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”
pic.twitter.com/BEQb8pUils
The most dangerous place to be standing is between a WH Democrat and a podium after there's a tragic shooting. Sadly, they don't even care about solving the actual problem, but rather trying to score political points after a shooting, which is sick.
This country has a mental health problem, not a gun problem— TF&thecleftlips (@ThecleftlipsTf) September 4, 2024
How about banning murder? https://t.co/cU7bbOlXsH— Ozzie 🇨🇺...Insulate Florida from Dem Communism. (@ozzieb72916858) September 4, 2024
Hey, how about your administration starts to, you know, actually convict criminals??? https://t.co/Otlb4NrJc5— Robert Ernst (@rernst1252) September 4, 2024
As usual, the lefties at the Biden White House think the "solution" to school shootings would be to keep law-abiding Americans from owning firearms.
